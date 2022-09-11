ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple people sent to the hospital after crash in Bartlesville

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Bartlesville on Sunday, Bartlesville police said.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings said four cars were involved in the accident on Price Rd. and Highway 75 on Sunday just before 11 a.m.

Two vehicles also caught on fire, Hastings said.

Two people were taken to a Tulsa hospital in serious condition, Hastings said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Peggy Jeffers
2d ago

Prayers for the injured and prayers for all officers, firemen, and EMS.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

