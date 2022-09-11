Read full article on original website
Related
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Council Hires Clerk, OKs Event Parking Fee
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The City Council on Tuesday confirmed the hiring of an assistant city clerk, bringing the clerk's office to its full complement for the first time since June. Tina-Marie Leonesio is an office manager and facilities coordinator at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. "Tina is the...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Board Looks to Build Community Among Other Goals
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board is hoping to put "unity" back in the community. At its Monday meeting, the board discussed the goals for 2022-23 that it compiled at an off-camera meeting last month at the Williams Inn. The board identified five initiatives for the year that concludes...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield City Council Rejects Public Hearing on Homeless Encampments
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A majority of the City Council on Tuesday shot down a councilor's attempt to have a public hearing on homeless campers in the city. In a 3-8 vote, Ward 2 Councilor Charles Kronick's petition requesting the Committee of the Whole host a hearing to address the impact of homelessness in the community failed with no conversation.
iBerkshires.com
Great Barrington Police to Hold Officer Entrance Exam
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Great Barrington Police Department will hold a police officer entrance exam for aspiring police officers on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. at the Great Barrington Fire Department. The registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m. More details, exam procedures and registration...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iBerkshires.com
Sewage Spill in Housatonic River
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The public is asked to avoid contact with the Housatonic River for about two days after an untreated water spill at the treatment plant. A notice was sent out through the city's CodeRED alert system this morning after a discharge of untreated wastewater was discovered at the Waste Water Treatment Plant on Holmes Road.
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Principal Resigns, Was Fired in 2008 Over Conduct With BArT Student
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — One week after iBerkshires.com reached out to the Lenox Public Schools regarding 14-year-old suspicions of an inappropriate relationship with a minor by the man who was hired as the district's middle-high school principal this summer, the district announced late Tuesday that Salvatore Frieri had resigned.
iBerkshires.com
Clarksburg's Hurlbuts to Walk for Jimmy Fund
BOSTON, Mass. -- Two Clarksburg residents will participate in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, Oct. 2. Sarah Hurlbut and Dakota Hurlbut, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Public asked to avoid Housatonic River in Pittsfield due to sewage spill
The City of Pittsfield has issued a notice about untreated wastewater that may have gotten into the Housatonic River. The city said the wastewater was discharged from the Wastewater Treatment Plant on Holmes Road.
RELATED PEOPLE
iBerkshires.com
New Lanesborough Fire ATV Paid for With Donated Cans
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — To pay for its new emergency response all-terrain vehicle, the Fire Department sorted and recycled about 217,000 cans donated by community members. The Lanesborough Fireman's Association bought the $15,000 vehicle, a Can-Am Outlander Max XT, entirely with money from its Cans for Lives program, which helps fund the purchase of emergency equipment and vehicles. After sorting, members bring the cans to a facility in Vermont, getting 7 cents for each one.
iBerkshires.com
Price Chopper/Market 32 to Support Red Cross Disaster Relief
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Throughout the month of September, Price Chopper/Market 32 is teaming up with the American Red Cross to raise funds to support the Red Cross’ disaster relief efforts. During the month, Price Chopper/Market 32 customers will have the opportunity to round up their change to benefit...
A Beloved Berkshire County Christmas Event Returns After Being Canceled in 2021
Christmas in the Berkshires, need I say more? Berkshire County and the holidays go hand in hand. The beauty in the Berkshires intensifies each winter when you're able to look out your window and see the beautiful, white powder covering our calm Berkshire mountains. Is there anything more breathtaking?. Not...
Alert! Pittsfield Issues Strong Health Advisory Regarding Pontoosuc Lake
This is a heads-up for all my friends, neighbors, and fellow residents of Berkshire County. The city of Pittsfield, along with the Mayor's Office, has reached out to alert us about a public health advisory regarding Pontoosuc Lake. We're helping to spread the word. Apparently, it's that time of year...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police discover cannabis farm in Westfield house after neighbors notice odor
WESTFIELD — Police recently uncovered and shut down another home-based cannabis growing operation, but it is quite different than the four other indoor cannabis farms police have raided in the past several months. Westfield Police Detective Scott Schuster reported in a court document that police executed a warrant at...
WNYT
New festival planned to replace First Night Saratoga
First on 13 — Saratoga Springs is starting a new New Year’s festival to replace its once-popular First Night celebration. NewsChannel 13 has learned that there will be a big celebration featuring more than a dozen musical acts, some of them nationally known. Bands will perform throughout the city, with the headliners playing at the City Center. People will be able to buy all-access badges and participate in a music crawl.
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidents
Another tractor trailer has hit the Glenridge Road Rail Bridge in Glenville, New York. The top of the trailer sheared off like an old school sardine can and looks like the folds in a paper fan. The trucks involved are semis and box trucks. The steel railroad bridge is 10 feet 11 inches high. There are newly installed yellow caution signs, lights and a side road for tall trucks to use prior to impact. Why does this accident keep happening? Locally, it’s a running joke, with the bridge having its own social media pages. It needs to be resolved because it is costing the owners, haulers, taxpayers, police, fire, EMT, insurance and towing companies to name a few; hundreds of manpower hours and at this point millions of dollars of destroyed property.
iBerkshires.com
25th MCLA Golf Classic Sept. 19
NORTH ADAMS, MASS.—The 25th annual MCLA Athletics Golf Classic will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at Wyndhurst Golf & Club at Miraval (formerly Cranwell Resort) in Lenox. The Golf Classic serves as a major fundraiser for the College’s Athletic Department. Over the years, the Classic has netted $25,000 to $40,000 annually to support MCLA’s student-athletes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iBerkshires.com
Dalton Looks to Tighten Tobacco Products Regulations
DALTON, Mass. — There appears to be no pushback to the town updating its tobacco ordinance. The Board of Health's public hearing Monday on the topic generated no participation from residents or storeowners. The main proposed changes include potentially capping the number of tobacco permits, not allowing official smoking...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Health Board Continues to Tackle Tobacco Regulations
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Board of Health is closer to ending its review of the city's tobacco ordinance that has not been amended since early 2019. The panel deliberated a revised policy for the third time last week and expects to have a final draft at its next meeting. Following an affirmative vote, the draft will be subject to a public hearing.
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley Welcomes New Hires for School Year
CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Hoosac Valley School Committee welcomed new staff and faculty hires to the district at its first meeting of this academic year. Superintendent Aaron Dean said there are more than 41 new hires in the district this year across all positions. Several of the new faculty and staff were in attendance for the meeting, with Dean noting he wanted to give anyone who wanted an opportunity to introduce themselves.
iBerkshires.com
Florida Man Killed in Saturday Motorcycle Crash
FLORIDA, Mass. — A Florida man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. State Police say the 44-year-old man, who was not identified, was operating his 2007 Harley-Davidson in River Road when it crashed at about 8:11. Troopers from the Cheshire barracks, Florida Fire Department and Northern Berkshire...
Comments / 0