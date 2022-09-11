Read full article on original website
New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 9/12 WWE Raw
Just weeks after losing the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have redeemed themselves. On the September 12 episode of WWE Raw, the Damage CTRL duo defeated the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This is the first time that either woman has held the belt, although both women have held the NXT version of the belts.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE United States Championship Match Set For 09/19 Raw
A title match has been announced for next Monday's "WWE Raw" that will see United States Champion Bobby Lashley putting his gold on the line against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Rollins ran into Lashley backstage during Monday's episode of "Raw." Rollins called himself "the face of Monday Night 'Raw.'" Lashley didn't take kindly to those words and told Rollins "he who has the gold is the face of Monday Night 'Raw.'" Rollins then said that while Lashley's title isn't exactly what he had in mind when he said he would be going after gold, he "would gladly take [it] off [his] shoulders" before throwing out the challenge. Lashley accepted.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (9/12): Athena, John Silver, House Of Black, More In Action
The September 12 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation (9/12) Athena defeated Emi Sakura. Hikaru Shida defeated Christina Marie. Brody King & Buddy Matthews...
WWE NXT 2.0nniversary! 9/13/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) celebrate a year of NXT 2.0! Reviewing... -NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers in a Steel Cage. -Cameron Grimes and a Mystery Partner vs. Lorenzo and Tony D. -Kiana James and Arianna Grace vs. Zoey Starks and Nikkita Lyons. ...and...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (9/14/22)
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, and will feature the conclusion of the build for the Grand Slam episode that will air next week. The winner of Jon Moxley’s match against Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho’s...
Triple H Touts Clash At The Castle As WWE's Largest European Gate Ever, Highest Viewed International PLE
Triple H is celebrating the success of Clash At The Castle. On September 3, WWE held the Clash At The Castle premium live event in Cardiff, Wales. The event was historical, as it marked the first time that the company had held a PLE/PPV in the United Kingdom since 2003.
New NXT North American Champion Crowned On 9/13 WWE NXT
The Bloodline adds even more gold. Carmelo Hayes was supposed to face Wes Lee per the results of a fan vote, on the September 13 episode of NXT. However, Carmelo tried to avoid facing anyone by taking out Wes prior to the match. It almost worked, but Carmelo Hayes forgot...
9/9 AEW Rampage Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating
Viewership numbers are in for the 9/9 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by ROH World Championship Match between Claudio Castagnoli and Dax Harwood, drew 429,000 viewers on September 9. This number is down from the 485,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the lowest number the show has recorded since July 22.
AEW Files To Trademark 'House Of Black'
AEW has filed a new trademark. All Elite Wrestling filed to trademark "House of Black" on September 8 for merchandise purposes. House of Black was formed by Malakai Black and consists of Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. Black reportedly obtained his conditional release from the company following AEW...
WWE Producers And Backstage News For Raw On August 29
Fightful has learned WWE Raw producers and backstage news from August 29. - AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler vs. Judgment Day: Jamie Noble. - Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka tune up match: Molly Holly. - Kurt Angle promo, Street Profits vs. American Alpha: Abyss. - Lashley vs. Miz: Adam...
Tony Khan Discusses Challenges Of Sending AEW Talent To NJPW For Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW and NJPW have been partners dating back to the inception of AEW with the company providing NJPW with top stars such as Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley for major events in Japan. As the partnership has strengthened over the years, including the two companies holding its joint Forbidden Door...
Young Bucks-WWE Debunked? The List & Ya Boy 9/14/22 Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van cover the wrestling news for 9/14:. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
AEW Dynamite (9/14) Preview: Semi-Final Tournament Action Looks To Set The Stage For Grand Slam
With only one week to go before Grand Slam, AEW continues its tour of New York with two semi-final matches in the tournament to a brand new World Champion. With the aftermath of All Out still fresh in the minds of the audience, AEW marches towards its next pay-per-view and a new era with plenty of questions that will hopefully be answered within the next seven days. However, before Grand Slam can takeover Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, All Elite Wrestling must first determine who will be in the main event next Wednesday night.
Nick Wayne: I Want To Do All There Is To Do In AEW, Including Wrestling Bryan Danielson And CM Punk
Nick Wayne outlines some of his goals when he eventually joins AEW. In February 2022, during a DEFY Wrestling card, Nick Wayne was surprised by Darby Allin, who offered him a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Currently, Nick Wayne is 17 years old and when he turns 18, his contract...
wrestlinginc.com
The Dudley Boyz To Reunite In Huge Indie Match
WWE Hall Of Famers The Dudley Boyz are set to reunite this December at the legendary ECW Arena, as Bully Ray finally gets the chance to settle his issues with Matt Cardona. Ray and Cardona are officially set to collide in singles action for Battleground Championship Wrestling on December 17, 2022. The event is being billed as "A Tribute To The Extreme," and it will also see D-Von Dudley appear at ringside with his classic tag team partner. The two men last worked together at the House Of Glory: No Limit event in 2019, where they hit a 3D, to pay tribute to the late Matt Travis.
WWE Introduces New NXT Logo On 9/13 WWE NXT 2.0
WWE NXT 2.0 is both leveling up and taking a page from its the past. The September 13 episode of the show celebrated the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0. The show rebranded under the 2.0 banner a full year ago, bringing the Black and Gold Era to an end. Multiple video packages throughout the show looked back on the eventful year and featured some of NXT 2.0's top highlights.
Dolph Ziggler: I Want To Help The Next Generation And Leave The Business Better Than It Was
At this stage of his career, Dolph Ziggler is focused on helping the next generation. Ziggler has practically done it all throughout his lengthy run with WWE. He has won the world title and the tag team titles, and he is also a six-time Intercontinental Champion. The veteran has competed at WrestleMania on multiple occasions and faced some of the company's top stars.
Shawn Michaels Offers Hank Walker An NXT Contract
Hank Walker is now an official member of the WWE NXT 2.0 roster. On the September 13 episode of the show, Walker, who had been a security guard, faced Javier Bernal in a singles match. The two men have been feuding in recent weeks, and they met in the ring on Tuesday. Walker didn't get any entrance music, and he wasn't wearing ring gear. Still, he defeated Bernal to win his NXT 2.0 in-ring debut.
Fightful Joshi Journal (9/14/22): JTO Tag Steals The Weekend, Hanan Shows The World, And More
This week's Fightful Joshi Journal keeps you up-to-date on the 5STAR Grand Prix, including thoughts on what was one of STARDOM's best pay-per-views of the year this past Sunday, as well as discusses the incredible tag team match from JUST TAP OUT's TAKA Michinoku Debut 30th Anniversary ~ TakaTaichiDespeMania show on Monday.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Several AEW Stars Getting Suspended
Last week CM Punk won the AEW World Championship at All Out, and following his controversial comments at the post-show media scrum he and Ace Steel were involved in a physical altercation with The Elite. After the altercation several names were suspended including Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa, Pat...
