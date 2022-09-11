ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Touchdown forecast for Wildcat season opener

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lingering moisture associated with tropical system Kay will give way to isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The remnants of this tropical system will pass through the state Monday into Tuesday resulting in an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity. Thereafter, a drier westerly flow will develop resulting in a noticeable decrease and end in rain chances Thursday into next weekend. Otherwise, high temperatures will gradually warm to above normal readings by the end of this coming week.
TUCSON, AZ
Fronteras Desk

Heavy rain prompts flooding concerns in southern Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for parts of southern Arizona as more remnants of Tropical Storm Kay send ripple effects into Arizona, California and Nevada. A flash flood warning in place Monday afternoon for parts of southwestern Arizona was expected to last until the evening. The agency...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#East Wind#Weather#Kold News
KOLD-TV

New light show coming to Tucson this holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween may be just around the corner, but some people’s minds are already on Christmas. This year, there’ll be more to see during the holidays. Right now, the Tucson Botanical Gardens is hard at work on a brand new light show that...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Lanterns fill the sky over Benson

“When the time is right, we light the sky with our highest hopes, deepest desires, and fondest memories, mark milestones, set goals, or celebrate the life of a loved one in heaven.”. Those are the words of Benson City Manager and founder of the annual Benson Lantern Festival Vicki Vivian....
BENSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Nearly 200 arrested last weekend in illegal street racing sting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police took nearly 200 people into custody last weekend in connection with two large-scale street races. Officers said 124 adults and 53 juveniles were arrested between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11. Five guns were also recovered during the sting. Authorities said...
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

1 Critically Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Silverbell Road [Tucson, AZ]

TUCSON, AZ (September 12, 2022) – Sunday night, one victim sustained critical injuries in a motorcycle accident on Silverbell Road. Police responded to the intersection of North Silverbell Road and West Sweetwater Drive after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident...
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

Portions of I-10 closing through Sunday morning

The westbound I-10 will be closed between the U.S. 60 and State Route 143 for improvement work from 7 p.m. Friday night until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The eastbound I-10 toward Tucson also will be narrowed to three lanes between Elliot and Warner roads until 4 a.m. Monday morning for pavement work.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

One man dead multiple people injured on Colorado River

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 67-year-old Ronald Vanderlugt has died after a boat he was in flipped near Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, around 2:12 p.m. Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP) responded to alerts of a boat flipping with multiple injuries. GCNP says Vanderlugt...
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

2 Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash on Harrison Road [Tucson, AZ]

Traffic Accident on East Prince Road Left Two Injured. The incident happened on September 9th, south of East Prince Road involving three vehicles. Furthermore, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said that the area was blocked for several hours, but has since been reopened. No other information was provided at...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy