KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Touchdown forecast for Wildcat season opener
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lingering moisture associated with tropical system Kay will give way to isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The remnants of this tropical system will pass through the state Monday into Tuesday resulting in an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity. Thereafter, a drier westerly flow will develop resulting in a noticeable decrease and end in rain chances Thursday into next weekend. Otherwise, high temperatures will gradually warm to above normal readings by the end of this coming week.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms move south of Casa Grande; Tornado warning expires
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A rare occurence happened in Arizona when a tornado warning was issued for parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday afternoon. A tornado warning radar indicated that a thunderstorm could produce a tornado, but it was never spotted. The warning expired around 4:30 p.m. Isolated...
Fronteras Desk
Heavy rain prompts flooding concerns in southern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for parts of southern Arizona as more remnants of Tropical Storm Kay send ripple effects into Arizona, California and Nevada. A flash flood warning in place Monday afternoon for parts of southwestern Arizona was expected to last until the evening. The agency...
Mt. Lemmon control road 38 set for 3 hour delay
On September 10, 2022, Control Road number 38 will be temporarily delayed from around 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
KOLD-TV
New light show coming to Tucson this holiday season
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween may be just around the corner, but some people’s minds are already on Christmas. This year, there’ll be more to see during the holidays. Right now, the Tucson Botanical Gardens is hard at work on a brand new light show that...
azpm.org
Lanterns fill the sky over Benson
“When the time is right, we light the sky with our highest hopes, deepest desires, and fondest memories, mark milestones, set goals, or celebrate the life of a loved one in heaven.”. Those are the words of Benson City Manager and founder of the annual Benson Lantern Festival Vicki Vivian....
KOLD-TV
Nearly 200 arrested last weekend in illegal street racing sting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police took nearly 200 people into custody last weekend in connection with two large-scale street races. Officers said 124 adults and 53 juveniles were arrested between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11. Five guns were also recovered during the sting. Authorities said...
L.A. Weekly
1 Critically Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Silverbell Road [Tucson, AZ]
TUCSON, AZ (September 12, 2022) – Sunday night, one victim sustained critical injuries in a motorcycle accident on Silverbell Road. Police responded to the intersection of North Silverbell Road and West Sweetwater Drive after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident...
kjzz.org
Portions of I-10 closing through Sunday morning
The westbound I-10 will be closed between the U.S. 60 and State Route 143 for improvement work from 7 p.m. Friday night until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The eastbound I-10 toward Tucson also will be narrowed to three lanes between Elliot and Warner roads until 4 a.m. Monday morning for pavement work.
KOLD-TV
More than 90 golf carts, stoarage area destroyed in blaze at Randolph Golf Course
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 90 golf carts and a storage area were destroyed by fire at Randolph Golf Course in Tucson early Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Tucson Fire Department said crews were called to the course around 2:20 a.m. following reports of a building fire. The fire was under control by 2:45 a.m., according to TFD.
Video shows moments before vehicle-pedestrian crash in Tucson
So far in 2022, Tucson Police have responded to 29 pedestrian fatalities. That's 10 more than what was reported at this time last year.
Pedestrian Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that a pedestrian was killed in a crash near 22nd Street and Craycroft Road.
KOLD-TV
Organizers hope Sonoran Restaurant Week doubles economic gain in 4th annual celebration
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The fourth annual Sonoran Restaurant Week continues through Sept. 18, and organizers hope the big push to eat local helps restaurants after a couple of tough years through the pandemic. The event is the first one since 2019 that doesn’t have take-out or seating...
Tucson Police report increase in pedestrian fatalities
So far in 2022, Tucson Police have responded to 64 traffic fatalities. 29 have involved pedestrians. Grant Road supports east-west travel for thousands of people every day.
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption is helping dogs go from the track to a forever home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Now that the Tucson Greyhound Park is officially closed for good, a local Tucson organization is stepping up to help rehabilitate more dogs from the track. Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption has placed over 800 greyhounds in the last ten years, now they’re taking on...
KGUN 9
One man dead multiple people injured on Colorado River
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 67-year-old Ronald Vanderlugt has died after a boat he was in flipped near Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, around 2:12 p.m. Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP) responded to alerts of a boat flipping with multiple injuries. GCNP says Vanderlugt...
L.A. Weekly
2 Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash on Harrison Road [Tucson, AZ]
Traffic Accident on East Prince Road Left Two Injured. The incident happened on September 9th, south of East Prince Road involving three vehicles. Furthermore, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said that the area was blocked for several hours, but has since been reopened. No other information was provided at...
City of Tucson set to rename I-10 overpass
City council will meet Tuesday evening about naming the new I-10 overpass at Ruthrauff Road after Arizona State Trooper, Juan Cruz
25-Year-Old Devi Marie Stubblefield Arrested In A Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday. The crash happened at around 7:00 p.m. in the area of North Stone Avenue and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
