NYSP: Student arrested after bomb threat
State Police of Cobleskill arrested a 14-year-old on September 8 for making a terroristic threat. Around 9:45 a.m. on the 8, Troopers responded to Cobleskill-Richmondville High School after reports of multiple social media posts by a student threatening to bomb the school.
Troy PD arrest suspect in August shooting
Troy Police Detectives arrested Zack Zeoli regarding a shooting that injured a Troy resident, 21 in August. Liberty Township PD in Ohio found Zeoli after an investigation at a fire scene in their community on September 1.
Man charged with August Troy shooting
Troy detectives have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on 5th Avenue near Rensselaer Street. Zack Zeoli, 21, has been arrested in relation to the August 18 shooting. Police say he was quickly identified and eventually arrested in Ohio by officers at the scene of a fire. He...
Child, 8, accused of weapons threat on Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk bus
There was a weapons scare on a Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk bus Thursday. However, the district says it was a false alarm. Investigators say it involved an 8-year-old child. Superintendent Brian Bailey wrote on the district’s web page “students reported to their bus driver that another student on the bus said they had a weapon in their possession. The bus driver immediately pulled over and notified transportation dispatch.” School resource officers and police were also notified.
18-Year-Old From Clifton Park Stabbed Relative Several Times During Fight, Police Say
A teenager from the region is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a relative multiple times during an altercation, authorities said. Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called just before 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, with reports of a domestic incident in Clifton Park, at the Fox Run Apartments on Huntridge Drive.
Repeated felon sentenced for Saratoga robberies
A Saratoga man has been sentenced between eight to sixteen years in prison, after pleading guilty to four sperate accounts of third degree robbery. Justin Rock, 37, admitted he forcefully entered several businesses in downtown Saratoga, claiming to have a weapon, and demanded cash from the register.
Trucking co-workers mourn victim killed in DWI crash
The victim killed when he was hit by an alleged drunken driver on the Northway in Wilton Thursday evening is Alex Bleickhardt, who worked for TowAway Towing & Recovery. NewsChannel 13 is told tow truck drivers are a tight-knit community, and half of the staff took the day off Friday, while the other half decided to push through their pain.
Queensbury nursing home aide accused of hitting resident in face
A nurse’s aide at a Queensbury nursing home has been arrested on felony charges of assault and endangering the welfare of an elderly person. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Raven Charles-Gary struck a 67-year-old resident of the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and nursing. Officers say Charles-Gary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arrest made in Ballston officer-involved shooting from June
An arrest has been made in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Ballston last June. State police arrested 27-year-old Joseph Mrozek. He’s from Malta. Police say back on June 11, he fired a shotgun near a home, threatening to harm himself, then ran inside a home. Crisis negotiators spent...
Stabbing under investigation in Albany
Albany police are investigating a stabbing. It happened Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of First Street. That’s between Judson Street and North Lake Avenue. Police haven’t released any other details. NewsChannel 13 will keep following this story, and bring you any updates we get on WNYT.com and...
Victim identified in fatal Albany hit-and-run
The Albany Police Department has identified the woman killed in a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday night. Tanisha Brathwaite, 31, of Albany, was pronounced dead at the scene.
22-year-old accused of inappropriate contact with underage victims
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — State Police have arrested an Amsterdam man, accused of having inappropriate contact with minors. According to Investigators, 22-year-old Tyler Frolke was charged with 2 counts of sexual abuse, three counts of endangerment, and obscenity. The charges follow an investigation accusing Frolke of multiple incidents where...
1 killed, 1 critically injured in First Street stabbing
Two people were stabbed in the city of Albany on Thursday.
Gloversville man accused of menacing with tire iron
A Gloversville man was arrested for menacing in the second degree.
Suspect in custody after Clifton Park stabbing
Deputies with the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office were sent to 1508 Huntridge Drive in Clifton Park at about 8:20 a.m. Thursday, for reports of a stabbing.
State Police of Wilton arrest three individuals
New York State Police arrest three in Moreau after a traffic stop. Jacqueline A. Rock, 32 of Hudson Falls, Leland T, Smith, 43 of Hudson Falls, and Daniel L. Larock, 48 of Kingsbury were the three individuals involved.
Amsterdam man accused of inappropriately touching children
A 22-year-old man from Amsterdam is accused of inappropriately touching children. State police arrested Tyler Frolke. Back on August 29, troopers got a complaint that Frolke had inappropriate physical contact with a 13-year-old child in the town of Glen. Police received similar complaints in the city of Gloversville. He is...
Man accused of robbing former Hudson employer at gunpoint
A man is facing robbery charges in the city of Hudson. Police say 44-year-old Benny Dean Jr. robbed a restaurant he used to work at. They say Dean robbed the restaurant on Warren Street – with a gun – demanding the manager give him money from the business safe.
Victims identified in fatal New Baltimore crash
The victims of a fatal crash in New Baltimore on Wednesday have been identified. New York State Police said Charles Woullard, 90, and his wife, Frances Woullard, 76, both from Hudson, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Pittsfield woman charged after wrong-way crash on Thruway in Albany
A woman has been charged after a wrong-way crash on the Thruway in Albany. New York State Police said Isabella Wasuk, 22, of Pittsfield, Mass., was arrested on September 13.
