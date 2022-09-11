ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenbush, NY

NEWS10 ABC

NYSP: Student arrested after bomb threat

State Police of Cobleskill arrested a 14-year-old on September 8 for making a terroristic threat. Around 9:45 a.m. on the 8, Troopers responded to Cobleskill-Richmondville High School after reports of multiple social media posts by a student threatening to bomb the school.
COBLESKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy PD arrest suspect in August shooting

Troy Police Detectives arrested Zack Zeoli regarding a shooting that injured a Troy resident, 21 in August. Liberty Township PD in Ohio found Zeoli after an investigation at a fire scene in their community on September 1.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Child, 8, accused of weapons threat on Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk bus

There was a weapons scare on a Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk bus Thursday. However, the district says it was a false alarm. Investigators say it involved an 8-year-old child. Superintendent Brian Bailey wrote on the district’s web page “students reported to their bus driver that another student on the bus said they had a weapon in their possession. The bus driver immediately pulled over and notified transportation dispatch.” School resource officers and police were also notified.
COEYMANS, NY
East Greenbush, NY
Crime & Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Repeated felon sentenced for Saratoga robberies

A Saratoga man has been sentenced between eight to sixteen years in prison, after pleading guilty to four sperate accounts of third degree robbery. Justin Rock, 37, admitted he forcefully entered several businesses in downtown Saratoga, claiming to have a weapon, and demanded cash from the register.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNYT

Trucking co-workers mourn victim killed in DWI crash

The victim killed when he was hit by an alleged drunken driver on the Northway in Wilton Thursday evening is Alex Bleickhardt, who worked for TowAway Towing & Recovery. NewsChannel 13 is told tow truck drivers are a tight-knit community, and half of the staff took the day off Friday, while the other half decided to push through their pain.
WILTON, NY
WNYT

Queensbury nursing home aide accused of hitting resident in face

A nurse’s aide at a Queensbury nursing home has been arrested on felony charges of assault and endangering the welfare of an elderly person. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Raven Charles-Gary struck a 67-year-old resident of the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and nursing. Officers say Charles-Gary...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in Ballston officer-involved shooting from June

An arrest has been made in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Ballston last June. State police arrested 27-year-old Joseph Mrozek. He’s from Malta. Police say back on June 11, he fired a shotgun near a home, threatening to harm himself, then ran inside a home. Crisis negotiators spent...
BALLSTON, NY
WNYT

Stabbing under investigation in Albany

Albany police are investigating a stabbing. It happened Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of First Street. That’s between Judson Street and North Lake Avenue. Police haven’t released any other details. NewsChannel 13 will keep following this story, and bring you any updates we get on WNYT.com and...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Amsterdam man accused of inappropriately touching children

A 22-year-old man from Amsterdam is accused of inappropriately touching children. State police arrested Tyler Frolke. Back on August 29, troopers got a complaint that Frolke had inappropriate physical contact with a 13-year-old child in the town of Glen. Police received similar complaints in the city of Gloversville. He is...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Man accused of robbing former Hudson employer at gunpoint

A man is facing robbery charges in the city of Hudson. Police say 44-year-old Benny Dean Jr. robbed a restaurant he used to work at. They say Dean robbed the restaurant on Warren Street – with a gun – demanding the manager give him money from the business safe.
HUDSON, NY

