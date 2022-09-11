Liverpool's visit to Chelsea and Manchester United's clash with Leeds on Sunday have been postponed due to policing pressures ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Premier League announced on Monday. Arsenal's Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven on Thursday has also been called off due to the huge police operation required in London this week, with the Queen to lie in state between Wednesday and her funeral on September 19. kca/iwd/jc

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO