Monza felt like an audition - de Vries
Nyck de Vries admits his Formula 1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix felt like an audition to try and earn a permanent seat in 2023. The Dutchman was called up as a last-minute replacement for Alex Albon after the Williams driver was hospitalized with appendicitis, and duly reached Q2 before finishing ninth in Sunday’s race at Monza. With seats still available for next season at Alpine, Haas and Williams — as Alfa Romeo is set to announce it is continuing with Zhou Guanyu — de Vries says he felt like he was able to provide an example of his potential to those who have vacancies.
INSIGHT: Why in-season F1 testing is making a comeback
With the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix earlier this year, and the eventual decision from Formula 1 not to replace it with another race due to the logistical challenges that was going to present, there’s suddenly a very welcome two-week break between races for those working in the sport.
McLaren runs test for trio of IndyCar stars
It’s been a bumpy ride for McLaren this season. After earning a win and finishing third in the constructor’s championship last year, the Woking outfit has fallen like a rock to the back of the midfield. With former F2 and F3 champion Oscar Piastri coming on next year...
Capito says de Vries was on Williams shortlist before Monza
Williams team principal Jost Capito says Nyck de Vries was already on his shortlist for a 2023 seat prior to his debut for the team at the Italian Grand Prix. De Vries produced an enormously impressive debut drive after being called up to replace Alex Albon ahead of FP3 when the team’s regular driver was hospitalized with appendicitis. He followed up his only practice session in the Williams with a Q2 appearance and a race into the points in ninth place. Capito (pictured at left, above, with de Vries) was delighted with the performance de Vries delivered but says it wasn’t a surprise to see what the Dutchman is capable of in a Formula 1 car.
Monza safety car finish shows FIA has learned from its mistakes – Wolff
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says the finish under safety car at the Italian Grand Prix proves that the FIA has become more confident about enforcing its rules following last year’s controversy at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In last season’s championship-decider, Max Verstappen snatched the title from Lewis...
RACER No. 318: The Great Cars issue
Define greatness. That’s usually the biggest problem with putting our annual Great Cars issue together — a bunch of people all with a different take on what constitutes “great.”. Sometimes it’s the transformative effect of a particular car. Sometimes the stats are impossible to argue against. But...
Palou staying with Ganassi, Rosenqvist with AMSP for 2023
The saga surrounding Alex Palou and where he will drive next year has come to an end. “Alex Palou will remain in the No. 10 car with Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2023 IndyCar season,” his team confirmed. “The agreement affords him the opportunity to test cars in separate racing series, provided that it does not directly conflict with his IndyCar commitments. As always, we will support Alex as he seeks a second series championship with the team.”
PRUETT: Shades of Team Penske’s 1994 in 2022
ABOVE: Penske’s 1994 trio locked out the podium at Portland during one of many dominant showings. As I stood on pit lane Sunday afternoon in Monterey and watched Will Power and the No. 12 Team Penske crew go wild after winning the NTT IndyCar Series championship, I couldn’t help but think back to 1994 and being on the very same pit lane where Al Unser Jr. was crowned as Team Penske’s CART IndyCar Series champion.
