AP Top 25: Georgia reclaims No. 1 in college football poll from Alabama; Notre Dame out after 80 straight appearances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Petrino is 61 these days, nearly five years removed from being on the national stage with Louisville and, far more importantly, more than a decade removed from the coach’s scandalous flameout at Arkansas. Just listen to him discuss his return to Fayetteville on Saturday, though, when he leads Missouri State against his former program in a much-anticipated game for the FCS program he has quickly turned into a juggernaut. Petrino smiles and laughs, cracks jokes and deflects praise, and no questions no matter how awkward are off limits. Soon, it is evident that Petrino has found some peace in the Ozark Mountains of southwestern Missouri. “We’ll see how it feels when I get there. Right now I’m just going to focus on the week and the preparation,” Petrino said this week. “I’m sure there will be some feelings and emotions when I step into the stadium, but it’s not about me. It’s about our football team. We’ve been a team dedicated to working hard together. It’s really about the players.”

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 52 MINUTES AGO