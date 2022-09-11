AP Top 25: Georgia reclaims No. 1 in college football poll from Alabama; Notre Dame out after 80 straight appearances

Voters in the USA Today Coaches Poll stuck with Alabama Football as the No. 1 team, despite the slim margin against Texas. Alabama got a smaller number of first-place votes, as Georgia took quite a few away from the Crimson Tide. In the Week 3 AP Poll, Georgia moved past...
Here are the latest college football rankings with the AP Top 25 Poll being dropped for Week 3. The latest batch of college football rankings have arrived with the AP Top 25 Poll being released ahead of Week 3’s action. While Labor Day Weekend was fun and all, Week...
A penalty-packed performance against Texas only cost Alabama the No. 1 ranking, not a loss. But a team that opened as the favorite to win the national championship hardly looked the part in the 20-19 victory in Austin on Saturday, especially on offense. For the now second-ranked Crimson Tide’s coach Nick Saban, the positive takeaways are an abundance of lessons and an early demonstration that his team can handle adversity. “There’s a tremendous amount of things that we can learn from as a team,” Saban said after the game. “What I told them was if you practice hard the game is easy. If you don’t push yourself in practice, the game becomes hard.”
Craig Thompson, the only commissioner the Mountain West Conference has known, is stepping down after nearly 24 years in charge. The league announced Wednesday that Thompson’s last day will be Dec. 31. He was on board when the conference began operations in January 1999. With the 66-year-old Thompson at the helm, Mountain West teams took part in five bowl games affiliated with the Bowl Championship Series or College Football Playoff. He also helped bolster the league’s portfolio on the football field by adding Boise State — officially joining in 2011 — when Utah left for the Pac-12 and BYU became an independent. “The entire Mountain West Conference owes a debt of gratitude to Craig for his selfless service over the history of our conference,” said Garnett Stokes, the president at New Mexico and chair of the conference board of directors. “His fingerprints are on every accomplishment and every initiative we have undertaken, and he has positioned the conference to continue to be among the nation’s elite.”
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Petrino is 61 these days, nearly five years removed from being on the national stage with Louisville and, far more importantly, more than a decade removed from the coach’s scandalous flameout at Arkansas. Just listen to him discuss his return to Fayetteville on Saturday, though, when he leads Missouri State against his former program in a much-anticipated game for the FCS program he has quickly turned into a juggernaut. Petrino smiles and laughs, cracks jokes and deflects praise, and no questions no matter how awkward are off limits. Soon, it is evident that Petrino has found some peace in the Ozark Mountains of southwestern Missouri. “We’ll see how it feels when I get there. Right now I’m just going to focus on the week and the preparation,” Petrino said this week. “I’m sure there will be some feelings and emotions when I step into the stadium, but it’s not about me. It’s about our football team. We’ve been a team dedicated to working hard together. It’s really about the players.”
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama told a federal judge that it could soon be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence. The disclosure came Monday at a court hearing over inmate Alan Miller’s request to block his scheduled Sept....
This week, Alabama plays ULM. It’s a game that most people look at as a cupcake, an easy win. But, Nick Saban and Alabama know that this game is different. In 2007, Saban’s first season, he lost at home to ULM. Now, Saban is going to lean on key players like DeMarcco Hellams to help prevent that from happening again.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday, the situation so dire in the once-proud football program that athletic director Trev Alberts made the move only three weeks before the coach’s contract buyout would have been cut in half. The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern as a three-touchdown favorite at home Saturday night, and the student section chanted “Fire Frost” at the end of the game. Frost was 16-31 three games into his fifth season, and his .340 winning percentage was second-worst among Nebraska coaches who lasted more than four years. Associate head coach Mickey Joseph was named interim coach for the rest of the season. The Huskers play No. 6 Oklahoma at home this week.
College football's Week 2 slate looked a little uninspiring on paper, but good thing football games aren't played on spreadsheets. Week 2 was an absolute bloodbath. Top-10 teams like Texas A&M, Baylor and Notre Dame all went down. Notre Dame and Texas A&M both lost at home to Sun Belt opponents, but it was the way they lost that was even more eye-opening. Both programs got absolutely bludgeoned by teams with far less-heralded resources and recruiting classes. CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131. entering Week 3; Notre Dame and Texas A&M fell drastically.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph said Tuesday that he wants to be Nebraska’s next head football coach and not just the interim guy for the next nine games. Joseph met with the media for the first time since athletic director Trev Alberts asked him to lead the program the rest of the season following the firing of Scott Frost on Sunday. “I think when you accept the job as interim head coach, that’s the opportunity you’re working for, to become the head coach,” Joseph said. “But we understand what goes along with this profession. It’s wins and losses, and that’s what it’s going to depend on.” Joseph, 54, opens his stint as interim head coach with a home game against former conference rival and sixth-ranked Oklahoma (2-0) on Saturday. The Huskers (1-2) have lost 18 straight against Top 25 opponents.
The expanded College Football Playoff cannot get here fast enough for Keith Gill. You don't know Gill yet, but at this rate, you will. The Sun Belt commissioner just enjoyed one of the best days in his conference's history. Appalachian State, Georgia Southern and Marshall each upset traditional powers in Week 2.
Comments / 0