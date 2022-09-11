ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska fires football coach Scott Frost

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The University of Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost after a 1-2 start to the 2022 college football season, the school announced Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3okCop_0hr85Y0u00
Former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost led the team to a 1-2 start to the 2022 season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

Georgia Southern beat the Cornhuskers 45-42 on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced the move in a news release.

Associate head coach Mickey Joseph will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

"Earlier today I met with coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately," Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said in a news release.

"Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication."

Nebraska hired Frost in 2017. He went 4-8 in his first season. The Cornhuskers went 5-7 in 2019 and 3-5 in 2020. They went 3-9 last season.

Frost overall was 16-31 in five seasons as Cornhuskers coach. He went 19-7 in two season at Central Florida before he took the Nebraska job.

The Cornhuskers will host Oklahoma in their next game at noon EDT Saturday in Lincoln.

