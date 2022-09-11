Nebraska fires football coach Scott Frost

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The University of Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost after a 1-2 start to the 2022 college football season, the school announced Sunday.

Former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost led the team to a 1-2 start to the 2022 season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

Georgia Southern beat the Cornhuskers 45-42 on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced the move in a news release.

Associate head coach Mickey Joseph will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

"Earlier today I met with coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately," Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said in a news release.

"Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication."

Nebraska hired Frost in 2017. He went 4-8 in his first season. The Cornhuskers went 5-7 in 2019 and 3-5 in 2020. They went 3-9 last season.

Frost overall was 16-31 in five seasons as Cornhuskers coach. He went 19-7 in two season at Central Florida before he took the Nebraska job.

The Cornhuskers will host Oklahoma in their next game at noon EDT Saturday in Lincoln.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com