Dolphins 3, Patriots 0: Mac Jones Intercepted in End Zone

By Mike D'Abate
 3 days ago

Quarterback Mac Jones interception in the end zone stalls a promising opening drive as the Patriots take on the Dolphins in their 2022 season-opener.

FOXBORO — For the better part of training camp and preseason, the New England Patriots ‘new-look’ offense has been somewhat of a mystery.

From an unorthodox approach to offensive playcalling , to the institution of outside zone run concepts, there was little optimism for the Pats to put out a positive performance on the offensive side of the ball .

Yet, Mac Jones and the Pats began Sunday’s season opener with a steady, solid opening drive.

Until, the Patriots starting quarterback tested his pass catchers in the endzone.

Jones and the Pats opened their Week 1 matchup with the Miami Dolphins by traveling 53 yards on eight plays. Jones completed 3 of 3 passes for 28 yards, including an 11-yard gem to tight end Hunter Henry.

However, Jones attempted to find new Patriots wideout (and ex-Dolphin) DeVante Parker in the corner of the endzone on 1st and 10 from the Miami 22-yard line.  Howard tipped Jones’ pass away and into the hands of Miami defender Jevon Holland, who returned the pass 31-yards.

At first glance, Jones’ throw to Parker appeared to be a 50-50 jump ball attempt. In fact, the argument could be made that his decision to target Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (who was covering Parker) was an ill-advised strategy. However, upon review, it was clear that Howard had a handful of Parker’s shoulder pad, indicating a missed holding call on Miami’s top defensive back.

The Dolphins capitalized on the turnover, traveling 47 yards on 11 plays. The drive culminated in a 43-yard field goal by kicker Jason Sanders, giving Miami a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Associated Press

More than 121 million watched NFL games on opening weekend

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 121 million fans watched a telecast of an NFL game during the league’s opening week, a 5% increase over last season. The league and Nielsen also said on Wednesday that the average viewership for all games was 18.5 million, the best opening weekend in six years and up 3% from last year. A record seven Week 1 games were decided by three points or fewer and five came down to a game-winning score either in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime. NBC had the two most-watched games. Tampa Bay’s 19-3 win over Dallas Sunday night averaged 24.5 million and last Thursday’s opening game, in which Buffalo routed the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10, attracted 21.3 million.
Larry Brown Sports

Tyreek Hill has hilarious quote about Dolphins going for it on 4th down

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is very, very impressed with his new head coach. Mike McDaniel notched his first career victory as a head coach when the Dolphins made easy work of the New England Patriots on Sunday. Miami took a 17-0 lead into the half after McDaniel decided to go for it on 4th-and-7 from around midfield. Tua Tagovailoa completed a pass over the middle to Jaylen Waddle, who broke free and scampered into the end zone.
NFL
NBC Sports

Rex Ryan blames Bill Belichick for Patriots' issues

The New England Patriots have received a fair share of criticism following Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and rightfully so. Aside from a promising opening drive, the Patriots offense was a disaster. Specifically, communication issues on the offensive line and costly turnovers led to the 20-7 defeat. It was a continuation of the glaring problems New England had throughout camp and preseason.
NFL
FanSided

CBS to rollout Dolphins vs. Ravens to a fraction of the country

Whoever is running the show over at CBS may want to have their heads examined. The Dolphins vs. Ravens game will not be seen by many. Almost the entire country will get to see the Mac Jones-led New England Patriots against the Mitch Trubisky-led Steelers. Maybe the NFL should have moved that game to primetime. One team that will not get much television time is the Miami Dolphins.
BALTIMORE, MD
PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

