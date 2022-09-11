ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trade your guns for groceries at SLO’s first-ever buyback event. Here’s how it works

By Kaytlyn Leslie
 3 days ago

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is trying a new approach to getting unwanted guns out of the area: Trade those guns for groceries.

The department will host its first ever “Groceries for Guns” gun buyback event on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Corporation Yard parking lot on 25 Prado Road.

The department says the event is meant to “incentivize residents to assist in creating a safer community by reducing the number of firearms in the community.”

According to a release, people will receive a gift card to a local grocery store for each gun they turn in, with amounts varying depending on the type of weapon: Assault rifles are worth $200 in gift cards while handguns, rifles and shotguns can be traded for $100 in gift cards.

There is a max of three guns allowed per person and both operational and non-operational guns will be accepted (though non-operational guns will be worth only $50 in gift cards). ID won’t be required and “no questions will be asked,” according to the release.

Ammunition will not be accepted.

According to the release, all guns must be secured in a truck or cargo space prior to arriving at the Corporation Yard. Participants must remain in their vehicles unless otherwise instructed by a SLOPD staff members.

Further details and instructions for those wishing to trade in a gun are available at bit.ly/3qea2QE .

