Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Casper firefighters knock down South McKinley Street fire

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters say there were no injuries in a 7 p.m. fire call Tuesday evening. Casper Fire Engines 1, 2, 3 and 5 and Truck 1 were dispatched to the fire on the 2500 block of South McKinley Street, where firefighters found minor smoke and scorching in the bathroom of one apartment, a news release said.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Crime Clips: Chevelle recovered; alleged burglar busted

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and other sources provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Information has also...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
kotatv.com

Wyoming man arrested following shooting in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Casper, Wyo., man is arrested following a shooting Sunday night on the 1200 block of Fifth Street in Rapid City. Dylan Adkins, 20, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled weapon (a shotgun with an altered barrel). A release from the...
RAPID CITY, SD
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Natrona County, WY
Natrona County, WY
oilcity.news

Arborists invite residents to tree care workshop in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Arborists with the University of Wyoming Extension and its partners are inviting people to a tree care workshop that will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Agriculture Resources & Learning Center in Casper, 2011 Fairgrounds Road. Tree enthusiasts, tree...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Artist Travis Glasgow's Back With New Art To Share

The scenery and wildlife in Wyoming are both some of the best in the entire country. Every year millions of people travel here to be able to see it all. What people may be surprised to find when they get here, is how incredible the art scene is. All over the state there are beautiful murals, art districts, art galleries and talented artists.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

22-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Crash on I-25 in Wyoming

A 22-year-old is dead after rolling his pickup on Interstate 25 near Glenrock, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, near mile marker 173. The patrol says Utah resident Rorik Barker was headed south when he went off the left side of the...
GLENROCK, WY
newscenter1.tv

RCPD arrest suspect in firearm discharge incident

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 5th Street shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 11 for a report of a male who had fired a shotgun at a residence. Officers made contact with witnesses when they arrived on scene and...
RAPID CITY, SD
K2 Radio

Celebrate with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

Celebrate the unstoppable mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the 24th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast, honoring Brad and Jan Cundy and featuring a keynote address from Willie Robertson, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Ford Wyoming Center. The Cundys have built thriving businesses and have given extensively to Casper and outlying communities. Their dedication to making a positive impact on children is one of the reasons that Brad and Jan are the honorees.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Red Flag Warning in Natrona; haze from wildfire smoke to linger until late Tuesday in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A Red Flag Warning will be in effect in central Wyoming from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. With unseasonably warm temperatures, humidity as low as 11% and wind gusts of up to 30 mph expected, erratic fire behavior could occur with any fire starts, the NWS in Riverton said. The Red Flag Warning will be in effect in Natrona, Johnson and Sweetwater Counties.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/12/22–9/13/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Council Discusses $4.5 Million for City Hall Redesign

At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, the council heard from Zulima Lopez, Parks, Recreation, and Public Facilities Director, about the improvements they hope to make to city hall. Lopez said that in March of this year, they had gotten five bids from various construction companies, however, they all...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper, WY
