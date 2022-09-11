Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Casper firefighters knock down South McKinley Street fire
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters say there were no injuries in a 7 p.m. fire call Tuesday evening. Casper Fire Engines 1, 2, 3 and 5 and Truck 1 were dispatched to the fire on the 2500 block of South McKinley Street, where firefighters found minor smoke and scorching in the bathroom of one apartment, a news release said.
oilcity.news
Casper’s first-ever ‘StoryWalk’ proposed for riverside trail near Crossroads Park
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper’s first-ever “StoryWalk” is being proposed for a section of the trail along the Platte River adjacent to Crossroads Park. On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will discuss a proposed agreement with the Natrona County Public Library for the installation of the StoryWalk infrastructure and maintenance of it.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Crime Clips: Chevelle recovered; alleged burglar busted
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and other sources provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Information has also...
kotatv.com
Wyoming man arrested following shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Casper, Wyo., man is arrested following a shooting Sunday night on the 1200 block of Fifth Street in Rapid City. Dylan Adkins, 20, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled weapon (a shotgun with an altered barrel). A release from the...
oilcity.news
Arborists invite residents to tree care workshop in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Arborists with the University of Wyoming Extension and its partners are inviting people to a tree care workshop that will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Agriculture Resources & Learning Center in Casper, 2011 Fairgrounds Road. Tree enthusiasts, tree...
Casper Artist Travis Glasgow’s Back With New Art To Share
The scenery and wildlife in Wyoming are both some of the best in the entire country. Every year millions of people travel here to be able to see it all. What people may be surprised to find when they get here, is how incredible the art scene is. All over the state there are beautiful murals, art districts, art galleries and talented artists.
Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Hosting 6th Annual ‘Oktoberfest’ in Casper
The 6th Annual Oktoberfest, benefiting Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, is returning to Casper and will feature entertainment provided by mentalist Jym Elders. The fest is scheduled for October 15, 2022, beginning at 5pm. It will take place at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center. As always, it will feature...
22-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Crash on I-25 in Wyoming
A 22-year-old is dead after rolling his pickup on Interstate 25 near Glenrock, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, near mile marker 173. The patrol says Utah resident Rorik Barker was headed south when he went off the left side of the...
Glenrock Animal Control Officer Saves Life of Man Who Accidentally Cut His Wrist
Going above and beyond the call of duty is something that some, if not most, police officers at least attempt to do...in Wyoming, anyway. And that's exactly what an officer in Glenrock did when he quite literally saved a man's life with nothing but a medical kit and a strength of character that was truly on display that night.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management to host Emergency Response Expo
Saturday, September 24th at 10:00 AM, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management are hosting the Emergency Response Expo at the Eastridge Mall, South (Sears) parking lot. The Emergency Response Expo is an opportunity for Natrona County citizens to meet their local first responders and see first-hand how they...
newscenter1.tv
RCPD arrest suspect in firearm discharge incident
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 5th Street shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 11 for a report of a male who had fired a shotgun at a residence. Officers made contact with witnesses when they arrived on scene and...
Celebrate with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
Celebrate the unstoppable mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the 24th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast, honoring Brad and Jan Cundy and featuring a keynote address from Willie Robertson, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Ford Wyoming Center. The Cundys have built thriving businesses and have given extensively to Casper and outlying communities. Their dedication to making a positive impact on children is one of the reasons that Brad and Jan are the honorees.
The ‘Green Acres Corn Maze’ Returns to Natrona County This Weekend
There are local residents that have been waiting close to a year for the fun to begin again, and the countdown is almost over. The Green Acres Corn Maze is opening up this weekend for the 2022 season. The Green Acres Corn Maze will be opening on Saturday, September 17th,...
oilcity.news
Poached jerky case, sunk family boat among case highlights in Game and Fish 2021 report
CASPER, Wyo. — Four arrests for boating under the influence and the citation of two bull elk poachers were among the highlight law enforcement activities by Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens in the Casper region in 2021, according to the state agency’s annual law enforcement report. “Casper...
oilcity.news
Red Flag Warning in Natrona; haze from wildfire smoke to linger until late Tuesday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A Red Flag Warning will be in effect in central Wyoming from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. With unseasonably warm temperatures, humidity as low as 11% and wind gusts of up to 30 mph expected, erratic fire behavior could occur with any fire starts, the NWS in Riverton said. The Red Flag Warning will be in effect in Natrona, Johnson and Sweetwater Counties.
oilcity.news
West Thumb Geyser Basin closed in Yellowstone due to smoking solar battery system
CASPER, Wyo. — West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park is closed until further notice, Yellowstone Public Affairs said on Monday afternoon. The closure is due to hazardous conditions relating to fumes from a solar battery energy storage system. Smoke was reported coming out...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/12/22–9/13/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Casper Council Discusses $4.5 Million for City Hall Redesign
At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, the council heard from Zulima Lopez, Parks, Recreation, and Public Facilities Director, about the improvements they hope to make to city hall. Lopez said that in March of this year, they had gotten five bids from various construction companies, however, they all...
oilcity.news
Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely
CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
oilcity.news
Cheyenne man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison on felony drug charges Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A former California resident arrested earlier this year in Cheyenne on felony drug charges was sentenced to 60 months in prison Tuesday at the Ewing T. Kerr Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Casper. Kevin Ohlberg was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A...
