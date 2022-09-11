ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potrero, CA

CBS 8

Watch Live | Police activity in Lomita neighborhood centers around one home

SAN DIEGO — A fugitive holed up in a Lomita-area home Tuesday and refused to surrender when federal agents tried to contact him, prompting a law enforcement standoff. U.S. Marshals Service personnel tracked down the man, who was believed to be armed, at the residence in the 100 block of Royal Oak Drive in the mid-afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Carlsbad: Car Flies Off Cliff, Lands on Beach

Police in North County said a driver went off a coast road Friday, plummeting to the beach below. A spokeswoman for the Carlsbad Police Department said a woman "left the Carlsbad Boulevard roadway at Solamar Drive" shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The woman was hospitalized after the crash near...
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

San Diego apple harvest floored by storm winds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tropical Storm Kay swept high winds across San Diego County last week, leaving a wake of semi-destruction in its path. Roger Hedgecock, radio talk show host, politician, and farmer at Volcan Valley Apple Farm, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to talk about the affect high winds and rain had on the orchard. According to Hedgecock, at least half of this season’s harvest was floored by the winds.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
City
Potrero, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Ocean Beach [San Diego, CA]

SAN DIEGO, CA (September 13, 2022) – Friday night, police responded to a motorcycle crash in the Ocean Beach area that left one person dead. The crash happened on September 9th at around 5:42 p.m. at Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz Boulevard. Furthermore, according to police, a motorcyclist ran through...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

MISSING PERSON IN SPRING VALLEY

72-year-old Eddie Joe Taylor was reported missing on Friday, August 5. He was last seen on Thursday, August 4 when he left his girlfriend's home in Lemon Grove. As he was driving home to Spring Valley, he called his girlfriend saying he mistakenly continued on SR-125 south towards Mexico and crossed the border into Baja California, Mexico.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
NBC San Diego

Decomposed Body in Tijuana River Prompts San Diego Police Homicide Investigation

A badly decomposed body was found in the Tijuana River Channel near the U.S.-Mexico border and a homicide investigation was launched, authorities said Tuesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported to police an "obviously deceased" body in a hard-to-reach area on the United States side of the Tijuana River at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the San Diego Police Department said.
SAN DIEGO, CA

