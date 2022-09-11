Read full article on original website
Neighbors helping neighbors - Crisis Intervention Volunteers wanted for San Diego Police Program
SAN DIEGO — Do you have what it takes to help people when they really need a shoulder to lean on? Maybe their home just burned down or they've had an unexpected death. It takes a special person to be a crisis interventionist and right now the San Diego Police Department is signing up volunteers for its program.
Watch Live | Police activity in Lomita neighborhood centers around one home
SAN DIEGO — A fugitive holed up in a Lomita-area home Tuesday and refused to surrender when federal agents tried to contact him, prompting a law enforcement standoff. U.S. Marshals Service personnel tracked down the man, who was believed to be armed, at the residence in the 100 block of Royal Oak Drive in the mid-afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.
NBC San Diego
Carlsbad: Car Flies Off Cliff, Lands on Beach
Police in North County said a driver went off a coast road Friday, plummeting to the beach below. A spokeswoman for the Carlsbad Police Department said a woman "left the Carlsbad Boulevard roadway at Solamar Drive" shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The woman was hospitalized after the crash near...
kusi.com
San Diego apple harvest floored by storm winds
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tropical Storm Kay swept high winds across San Diego County last week, leaving a wake of semi-destruction in its path. Roger Hedgecock, radio talk show host, politician, and farmer at Volcan Valley Apple Farm, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to talk about the affect high winds and rain had on the orchard. According to Hedgecock, at least half of this season’s harvest was floored by the winds.
Carlsbad woman discovers gas siphoning device under her car
The woman says the homemade-siphoning device was drilled into her gas tank. Someone stole her gas while she was at work.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Ocean Beach [San Diego, CA]
SAN DIEGO, CA (September 13, 2022) – Friday night, police responded to a motorcycle crash in the Ocean Beach area that left one person dead. The crash happened on September 9th at around 5:42 p.m. at Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz Boulevard. Furthermore, according to police, a motorcyclist ran through...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Relatives Plead for Help Finding Missing 88-Year-Old Great-Grandmother
For the past two weeks, Kayla Farley and her family have been putting up flyers and sharing a California Highway Patrol Silver Alert of her at-risk/missing great-grandmother, Manuela Smith. On Sept. 2, on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the CHP issued a Silver Alert, asking anyone to call...
Body found in Tijuana River channel
Authorities are investigating after a body was found Monday in the Tijuana River channel, police said.
Have You Seen Donta Law, Alleged Kidnapper of 3-Year-Old Boy in Vista?
Authorities asked the public Tuesday to keep an eye out for a man wanted for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in Vista and holding him captive for hours before releasing him unharmed to a relative. The child’s mother arrived home from an outing about 10:30 p.m. Monday to...
eastcountymagazine.org
MISSING PERSON IN SPRING VALLEY
72-year-old Eddie Joe Taylor was reported missing on Friday, August 5. He was last seen on Thursday, August 4 when he left his girlfriend's home in Lemon Grove. As he was driving home to Spring Valley, he called his girlfriend saying he mistakenly continued on SR-125 south towards Mexico and crossed the border into Baja California, Mexico.
Plan to move tracks off Del Mar bluffs rolls forward
The plan to relocate the railroad tracks off of the bluffs in Del Mar has taken another step forward.
Carlsbad police help rescue woman after her car goes over cliff
Police jumped into action after a woman's car went over a cliff following a crash in Carlsbad Tuesday morning.
NBC San Diego
3 Migrants Hospitalized After Fall From Border Wall Near Otay Mesa
At least one person was injured in a fall from the border fence near Otay Mesa on Sunday while trying to cross into the United States from Mexico, U.S. Border Patrol officials said Monday. The agency said border patrol agents responded at about 8 a.m. to an area about 1.5...
Man killed crossing North County street
A 79-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck while trying to cross a road Monday in Encinitas, authorities said.
Caught on video: Hit-and-run crash in Spring Valley injures motorcyclist
Surveillance video shows the hit-and-run collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on a Spring Valley road, which left the motorcyclist with serious injuries.
Hundreds take part in San Diego 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
Hundreds of people geared up Saturday morning for the San Diego 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel to remember the courage and sacrifice of emergency responders.
45-Year-Old Passenger Killed, Driver Badly Hurt in Solo Crash into Brick Wall in El Cajon
Two people were injured Monday, one fatally, in a solo traffic crash in a residential neighborhood in eastern San Diego County, authorities reported. The fatal wreck occurred shortly before 2 a.m., when a 37-year-old woman lost control of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving in the 1500 block of Greenfield Drive in El Cajon, according to police.
NBC San Diego
Decomposed Body in Tijuana River Prompts San Diego Police Homicide Investigation
A badly decomposed body was found in the Tijuana River Channel near the U.S.-Mexico border and a homicide investigation was launched, authorities said Tuesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported to police an "obviously deceased" body in a hard-to-reach area on the United States side of the Tijuana River at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the San Diego Police Department said.
Woman found fatally shot on beach
A woman was shot and killed on the sand in Pacific Beach early Tuesday, San Diego police said.
Car found submerged in Mission Bay
A car was found submerged in Mission Bay Tuesday morning, but divers found no one inside, authorities said.
