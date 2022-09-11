ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

Firefighters battle two-alarm Basin Street fire

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in the 1600 block of Basin Street Sunday morning. NOFD officials say they received the call of the fire shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters located a two-story brick building with smoke billowing from the first floor. Firefighters had...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans East crash kills 2, injures 1

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a traffic accident that left two dead and one injured on Tuesday evening in New Orleans East. The crash happened at the intersection of Haynes Boulevard and Edgelake Court. NOPD reported that around 5:45 p.m. officers arrived to the scene and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
New Orleans, LA
Accidents
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treme#Fire#Wine#Accident#Tata
WDSU

NOPD's dancing horse, Ace, has died

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have announced that their mounted unit horse, Ace, who is known to the community as the famous dancing/second-line horse, has died. Ace was Officer Joe Jones's partner for more than 16 years. There will be a memorial service held by NOPD for Ace...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man, woman killed in Treme shooting, New Orleans police say

A man and a woman were found dead in their Treme home late Tuesday, New Orleans police said. Neighbors called police around 7:15 p.m. and asked for a wellness check at the home in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street (map). Responding officers said they found a man and woman inside. Both had been shot and died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD: Shooting at I-10 and Chef

“The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of I-10 West at Chef Menteur Highway,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email. A man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner

A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man and woman shot dead in Treme

Cops are looking for killer who gunned down a man and woman in New Orleans. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a double shooting that left an unknown female dead and an unknown male dead,”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man and woman dead after crash

New Orleans Police say two people died in a crash Tuesday evening. “The NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred around 5:50 p.m. on September 13, 2022 at the intersection of Haynes Boulevard and Edgelake Court,”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Dazzling bird lasers are protecting the power grid in New Orleans. Here's how the system works.

Entergy is now using lasers to protect part of the power grid in New Orleans from birds and critters. The company on Wednesday said it has installed a laser system to keep birds away from its Derbigny substation, which supplies power to about 9,000 customers in the Central Business District. The project was proposed right before Hurricane Ida hit and then delayed due to storm recovery efforts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy