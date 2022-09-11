Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: Two dead, one injured in New Orleans East crash Tuesday evening
New Orleans Police say at least three people were involved in a crash at Hayne Boulevard and Edgelake Court on Tuesday.
WDSU
Over a hundred of people out of power in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood Tuesday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Entergy reports over 200 residents were out of power in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood on Tuesday night. However, power has been restored. It has been reported the reason for the power outage is because there was a downed wire. The cause is under investigation.
Firefighters battle two-alarm Basin Street fire
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in the 1600 block of Basin Street Sunday morning. NOFD officials say they received the call of the fire shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters located a two-story brick building with smoke billowing from the first floor. Firefighters had...
WDSU
New Orleans East crash kills 2, injures 1
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a traffic accident that left two dead and one injured on Tuesday evening in New Orleans East. The crash happened at the intersection of Haynes Boulevard and Edgelake Court. NOPD reported that around 5:45 p.m. officers arrived to the scene and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDSU
New Orleans drivers snarled after multi-car crash on interstate
NEW ORLEANS — A four car accident closed the westbound lanes of the interstate Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the Crowder Boulevard exit. One car reportedly caught fire. All lanes of the interstate have reopened, but backups have reached Bullard Avenue.
The home of the original New Orleans muffuletta storms past Hurricane Ida
No storm could stop this New Orleans sandwich.
Pups board early morning flight out of New Orleans to find their ‘fur-ever’ home
On Tuesday morning, WGNO was at the Lakefront Airport in New Orleans as 56 dogs loaded a plane to travel to the east coast.
NOLA.com
To 'save the city' NOPD advisers suggested massive shift of detectives to patrol duty
After a 10-day tour of New Orleans last month to gauge the state of the city's beleaguered police force, consultants hired by a private foundation recommended a major redeployment of 212 officers from detective and specialty squads to patrol duty. If adopted, the consultants' plan for the New Orleans Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
NOPD's dancing horse, Ace, has died
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have announced that their mounted unit horse, Ace, who is known to the community as the famous dancing/second-line horse, has died. Ace was Officer Joe Jones's partner for more than 16 years. There will be a memorial service held by NOPD for Ace...
NOLA.com
A lazy river with a view of the Mississippi? This 9 Mile Point home is among luxe $1M+ properties for sale
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
Man, woman killed in Treme shooting, New Orleans police say
A man and a woman were found dead in their Treme home late Tuesday, New Orleans police said. Neighbors called police around 7:15 p.m. and asked for a wellness check at the home in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street (map). Responding officers said they found a man and woman inside. Both had been shot and died at the scene.
NOPD: Shooting at I-10 and Chef
“The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of I-10 West at Chef Menteur Highway,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email. A man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner
A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
WDSU
St. Charles Parish sheriff announces road closure after accident on Willowdale Boulevard
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office announced a road closure Wednesday morning after a car struck a utility pole. According to the sheriff, the traffic lights are out at the intersection of Highway 90 and Willowdale Boulevard. Drivers are asked to treat the intersection...
Beer bottles become a beach on the North Shore
In Covington, turns out the sands of time are green with envy.
"I cried for about three hours" | 168-year-old Orleans Church needs restoration after fire
NEW ORLEANS — The Austerlitz Street Baptist Church in Uptown New Orleans would typically have a full sanctuary on a Sunday morning, but instead of preaching this Sunday, the pastor was cleaning up. A fire broke out at the 168-year-old church Friday morning. Last Sunday, five days before the...
NOPD search for vehicle, suspect accused in Mid-City armed carjacking
The crime reportedly happened at the end of August.
Man and woman shot dead in Treme
Cops are looking for killer who gunned down a man and woman in New Orleans. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a double shooting that left an unknown female dead and an unknown male dead,”
Man and woman dead after crash
New Orleans Police say two people died in a crash Tuesday evening. “The NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred around 5:50 p.m. on September 13, 2022 at the intersection of Haynes Boulevard and Edgelake Court,”
NOLA.com
Dazzling bird lasers are protecting the power grid in New Orleans. Here's how the system works.
Entergy is now using lasers to protect part of the power grid in New Orleans from birds and critters. The company on Wednesday said it has installed a laser system to keep birds away from its Derbigny substation, which supplies power to about 9,000 customers in the Central Business District. The project was proposed right before Hurricane Ida hit and then delayed due to storm recovery efforts.
Comments / 0