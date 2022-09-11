Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
UNK ranked 2nd in value, 7th-best public regional university by US News & World Report
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney received high marks in affordability and overall excellence in the latest “Best Colleges” rankings from U.S. News & World Report. For the 15th consecutive year, UNK was recognized as one of the best public regional universities in the Midwest....
Kearney Hub
COVID bivalent boosters available in Two Rivers district
KEARNEY — The newly authorized bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available in central Nebraska. These boosters, administered after the primary series of COVID vaccines, are authorized to fight the latest COVID-19 variants. The Two Rivers Public Health Department will offer these booster shots, along with all types of...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High second at Lincoln East tennis invitational
LINCOLN — Kearney High finished second at the 10-team Lincoln East Invitational on Monday. Kearney Asher Saulsbury and Huston Cochran finished second in the singles brackets and Sam Rademacher and Eli Bond placed second at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Drew Welch and Fisher Bonk were fourth.
Kearney Hub
Walks, errors vex Kearney High softball in losses to Norfolk
KEARNEY — If it’s not one thing, it’s another. Plagued by walks and a couple hit batters, the Kearney High girls lost the first game of a doubleheader with Norfolk, 15-2, Tuesday evening at Patriot Park. In the second game, Kearney pitcher Hannah Wulf kept the ball...
Kearney Hub
After decades in business in Kearney, Franca's to hold retirement sale
KEARNEY — A longtime downtown business is saying goodbye with a retirement sale this weekend. Franca’s Jewelry Manufacturing and Repair at 2019 Central Ave., owned by Franca Fullmer, closed in late July after nearly 40 years in business. Wendy Spencer, owner of Sort My Stuff, will organize and...
Kearney Hub
McCook, GICC win tennis duals with Kearney Catholic
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic's tennis team had a rough day Monday, hosting McCook and Grand Island Central Catholic in a triangular. The Stars came away with just one win as William Hogeland prevailed at No. 2 singles, 8-2, over Grand Island Central Catholic's Noah Corey. Riley Pierzina took a...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High sweeps Columbus; Anderson credits team focus
KEARNEY — Kearney volleyball continued positive momentum in its first matchup since Saturday’s invitational, sweeping Columbus at home Tuesday night. Kearney head coach Theisen Anderson credited the sweep to the increased emphasis on focus in practice. “That’s been our key for the past three weeks is staying aggressive...
Kearney Hub
Pioneer Village to sell excess inventory in online auction
MINDEN — Nearly 400 pieces of history that have been stored away for decades can now be purchased via an online auction. Harold Warp Pioneer Village in Minden is selling about 395 items in order to build capital for the museum. “It’s nothing out of the museum. It’s all...
Kearney Hub
Michael Martin Murphey to perform at Merryman Performing Arts Center
KEARNEY — Singer/songwriter Michael Martin Murphey credits girls’ love of horses for keeping alive the 1975 hit “Wildfire.”. “All during my career, young women have come up to me and said, ‘I love my horse, and I named him “Wildfire,” and I cry every time I hear that song,’” Murphey said in an interview from his home in Texas. “I think it’s kept this song alive. It’s not really a love story; it’s not about a breakup between lovers. It’s something more than that — it’s something mystical that I can’t explain.”
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County board reviews road plans, sets hearing date
KEARNEY — Buffalo County will spend $2,235,700 on road projects in fiscal year 2022-2023 and $3,810,000 for bridges. That’s according to Highway Superintendent John Maul, who briefed the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners on road plans for the current year. Maul also shared a rundown of the county’s six-year plan for roads and bridges.
Kearney Hub
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Jeep crashes into Holdrege grocery store Tuesday
HOLDREGE — No injuries were reported Tuesday when a Jeep Wrangler crashed in the Sun Mart grocery store in Holdrege. Tuesday afternoon the Holdrege Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash. Fire Chief Dallas Roemmich said the driver of the Jeep bumped the curb and accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the break.
Kearney Hub
Police rescue man from car after it plunges into Kearney Canal
KEARNEY — A motorist was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital Sunday after the vehicle he was driving went into Kearney Canal. Sunday, Kearney emergency responders received a report of an occupied car in the canal by the Kearney Country Club at 2800 19th Ave. The Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and paramedics from Good Sam all responded to the scene.
