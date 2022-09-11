Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Neighborhood buys property to preserve community garden on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A Detroit neighborhood association bought property to preserve a community garden on the city’s west side. The vacant lot on Memorial Street near I-96 and the Southfield Freeway had become an eyesore, so Schoolcraft Improvement Association (SIA) cleaned it up and turned it into a community garden.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This weekend is your last chance to rent kayaks, canoes at Ann Arbor’s Argo Livery
ANN ARBOR – It’s officially the last weekend of summer and in Ann Arbor that means the Argo Livery will be renting its last boats of the season. The location is a popular spot to rent boats for its large stretch of still water for gentler paddling and for its cascades that shoot you downriver for a 1.5 hour trip to Gallup Park.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Battle over money looms as Mosque opens in Troy
TROY, Mich. – The battle over money looms as a Mosque in Troy is scheduled to open in less than 24 hours. At first, there was a fight between the Mosque and the City of Troy over whether the house of worship could even open. The fight started in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Peeping Tom back in custody for placing new cameras in public bathrooms
ANN ARBOR – Erric Morton has been brought back into custody and is now facing 13 new felony counts after authorities discovered he planted new cameras in public bathrooms this summer, Ann Arbor police said. AAPD issued new warrants on Thursday as a result of an extensive investigation with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
State police search for 18-year-old in connection with Inkster liquor store murder
INKSTER, Mich. – State police are searching for an 18-year-old in connection with a murder at an Inkster liquor store. The incident happened Aug. 6 at the Twenty Five Hour Party Store on Michigan Avenue in Inkster. A 17-year-old boy was found dead inside the store, Michigan State Police said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigate fatal crash involving SUV, semi truck on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Bloomfield Township Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a semi truck and an SUV. The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 near the Telegraph Road and Old Telegraph Road intersection in Bloomfield Township. When officers arrived they found a semi...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding bike thieves on city’s east side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help in finding two bike thieves on the city’s east side. Officials say the thieves stole two bikes from an apartment building at 2170 East Jefferson in Detroit. Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a man hundreds of miles away warned police about threats at 3 Macomb County schools
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A man hundreds of miles away is responsible for spotting a threat to shoot up three Macomb County schools. The three Warren Consolidated Schools were closed on Wednesday because of the threat that was made on social media. The man who alerted the police was watching it play out in real-time from another state.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek help finding driver in critical hit-and-run on city’s east side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the communities help in finding the diver involved in a critical hit-and-run on the city’s east side. The incident occurred on Friday (Sept. 2) at 8:20 p.m. Officials say the unknown suspect was driving a light-colored Lexus south on Van...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here are four things to do around the D this weekend to celebrate the end of summer
Prepare for a fun and exciting schedule of events for the final weekend of summer and get you psyched for the fall season. Even if the summer heat remains, fall events are in full swing. First, Northville is hosting their annual Maybury Farm Corn Maze, which is a family-friendly event....
ClickOnDetroit.com
8-year-old boy left wandering Detroit’s east side after he was put on wrong school bus
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An eight-year-old boy was left to wander the streets of Detroit’s east side after he was put on the wrong school bus. That mistake led to nearly five hours of frustration and fear, with two police departments searching for the young boy. But it...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flying car put to test at Detroit City Airport
DETROIT – This year at the North American International Auto Show, it’s not all about the ground-based automobiles with four wheels as a sneak peek at the unique aircraft was shown at noon. A half dozen companies were talking about the George Jetson car (if you are old...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Tracking summer heat Friday, rain chances this weekend
DETROIT – Some wildfire smoke out west created clouds here yesterday that stalled temperatures only briefly because we expect to warm up nicely today. Good Finally Friday morning! Temperatures are in the middle and upper 50s as you step out just about anywhere here in Metro Detroit under mostly clear skies. Watch out for that pesky patchy fog which has presented itself again reducing visibility in spots as you hit the road early on this final day of the work and school week. A warm front is working over our area setting us up for a nice little warm up around Pure Michigan today.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 in custody after 65-year-old man found dead on floor of Macomb County home
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Two people are in custody after a 65-year-old man was found dead on the floor of a Macomb County home. Deputies were called Thursday (Sept. 8) to a home on Park Street in Mt. Clemens for a welfare check. A 911 caller said someone told him the resident inside was experiencing a medical emergency.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Good Samaritan comes forward after helping wandering 8-year-old boy on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – The Good Samaritan that helped save an eight-year-old boy who was lost and wandering on Detroit’s east side after being put on the wrong bus at school has come forward. The little boy’s mother spoke Wednesday night and expressed so much admiration for the man who...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 people sentenced for running illegal gambling operation at Sterling Heights cafe
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Four people from Wayne and Macomb counties have been sentenced for running an illegal gambling operation inside an internet cafe in Sterling Heights, officials said. State authorities said the gambling operation was set up at Jackpott’s of Sterling Heights on Lakeside Circle. Charges. Sam...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Beautiful weather ends the week in Metro Detroit before rain moves in
DETROIT – Good Thursday morning!. We have loads of comfortable temperatures around Metro Detroit as we wake up this morning. Most areas closer to Downtown Detroit start in the middle and upper 50s, while some of our suburbs will see temps dip down into the lower 50s. Some spots will have patchy fog once again.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Monroe man charged with robbing Canton Township pharmacy clerk at gunpoint
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Monroe man has been charged with robbing a Canton Township pharmacy clerk at gunpoint. The robbery happened just before 1:30 p.m. June 25 at Devz Pharmacy on North Canton Center Road. Officials said John Samuel Dooley III, 41, of Monroe, walked into the pharmacy...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Market After Dark returns after two years
For the first time in two years, a fun event will begin as the lights go down in Detroit. It’s called Eastern Market After Dark, and the marketing director, Lonni Thomas, as well as two of the vendors who will be there, LeAnn Crouch of Twisted Willow Soap, and Charity Green of Charity x Design, joined “Live In The D” with co-host Tati Amare to talk about it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman charged in string of thefts from gym lockers in Troy
TROY, Mich. – A woman has been charged in a string of thefts from gym lockers in Troy. From March 2021 to March 2022, wallets and credit cards started disappearing from lockers at Planet Fitness, Explore Yoga, and CycleBar. The credit cards were used to purchase items at Somerset...
