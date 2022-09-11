ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibraltar, MI

Battle over money looms as Mosque opens in Troy

TROY, Mich. – The battle over money looms as a Mosque in Troy is scheduled to open in less than 24 hours. At first, there was a fight between the Mosque and the City of Troy over whether the house of worship could even open. The fight started in...
Detroit police want help finding bike thieves on city’s east side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help in finding two bike thieves on the city’s east side. Officials say the thieves stole two bikes from an apartment building at 2170 East Jefferson in Detroit. Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700...
Flying car put to test at Detroit City Airport

DETROIT – This year at the North American International Auto Show, it’s not all about the ground-based automobiles with four wheels as a sneak peek at the unique aircraft was shown at noon. A half dozen companies were talking about the George Jetson car (if you are old...
Metro Detroit weather: Tracking summer heat Friday, rain chances this weekend

DETROIT – Some wildfire smoke out west created clouds here yesterday that stalled temperatures only briefly because we expect to warm up nicely today. Good Finally Friday morning! Temperatures are in the middle and upper 50s as you step out just about anywhere here in Metro Detroit under mostly clear skies. Watch out for that pesky patchy fog which has presented itself again reducing visibility in spots as you hit the road early on this final day of the work and school week. A warm front is working over our area setting us up for a nice little warm up around Pure Michigan today.
Beautiful weather ends the week in Metro Detroit before rain moves in

DETROIT – Good Thursday morning!. We have loads of comfortable temperatures around Metro Detroit as we wake up this morning. Most areas closer to Downtown Detroit start in the middle and upper 50s, while some of our suburbs will see temps dip down into the lower 50s. Some spots will have patchy fog once again.
Eastern Market After Dark returns after two years

For the first time in two years, a fun event will begin as the lights go down in Detroit. It’s called Eastern Market After Dark, and the marketing director, Lonni Thomas, as well as two of the vendors who will be there, LeAnn Crouch of Twisted Willow Soap, and Charity Green of Charity x Design, joined “Live In The D” with co-host Tati Amare to talk about it.
Woman charged in string of thefts from gym lockers in Troy

TROY, Mich. – A woman has been charged in a string of thefts from gym lockers in Troy. From March 2021 to March 2022, wallets and credit cards started disappearing from lockers at Planet Fitness, Explore Yoga, and CycleBar. The credit cards were used to purchase items at Somerset...
