The Centralia City Council Monday night was told work continues towards a new water treatment plant. Andy Curry of Curry and Associates says plans are underway to have the water plant operators visit other plants to look at chemical feed systems to see which would be best for Centralia. They are also working with EFI of Centralia on development of some of the other equipment that will be used at the plant. Curry reported once crops are harvested in four or five weeks, soil borings will be completed that are needed for borings to be made for new water lines to be installed under the railroad tracks. The next step will then be building design.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO