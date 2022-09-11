Read full article on original website
crossroadstoday.com
Coloradans take housing into their own hands with initiative
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Fed up with sky-high housing prices, Coloradans are taking the issue into their own hands with a November ballot initiative that would direct a portion of the state’s income taxes to affordable housing projects. As housing crises bubble up nationwide, Colorado’s Proposition 123 is...
crossroadstoday.com
Malcolm X becomes 1st Black honoree in Nebraska Hall of Fame
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Fifteen years after being rejected as too controversial, Malcolm X is the first Black honoree to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame. The organization’s commission selected the civil rights icon on Monday with a 4-3 vote, edging out the late University of Nebraska educator and author Louise Pound.
crossroadstoday.com
Text messages link Favre, welfare money, volleyball facility
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The governor of Mississippi in 2017 was “on board” with a plan for a nonprofit group to pay Brett Favre more than $1 million in welfare grant money so the retired NFL quarterback could help fund a university volleyball facility, according to a text messages between Favre and the director of the nonprofit.
crossroadstoday.com
Craft touts UN role in promoting bid for Kentucky governor
GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) — Touting her time as United Nations ambassador for Donald Trump, Republican Kelly Craft told a hometown crowd Tuesday that her work on the world stage showed she’s tough enough to “fight for Kentucky values” as she kicked off her 2023 campaign for governor.
