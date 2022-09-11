Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 already $200 off at Amazon, Z Flip 4 $100 off
Samsung’s newest foldable phones have been on sale for only a little over a week, but we're already spotting discounts from various retailers. Amazon is the latest retailer to offer a discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, bringing up to $200 off the price of the newest phones. The Z Fold 4 normally costs $1,800, but this deal brings the price down to $1,600 for a 256GB version in all three colors: Beige, Green and Phantom Black. If you want more storage, you can opt for 512GB, down to $1,720 from $1,920.
Samsung September 2022 security update rolling out internationally for Galaxy S21, S22, and Note 20 phones
Samsung has taken its software update game from strength to strength in recent months, whether we're getting One UI 4.1.1 for the Galaxy S22 series, or seeing the One UI 5 release inching closer as beta testing continues. We're used to getting the latest security patches on at least a few Galaxy phones a couple days ahead of the new rolling around — but September arrived without any updates to show for it. Well, we may be a week behind schedule, but Samsung’s September security update is finally now rolling out to devices starting with the Galaxy S21.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series leak says sizes and resolutions are same as S22 family
Last month, leaker Ice Universe shared the news that he believes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will feature the same size phones we saw on the Galaxy S22 family. Now, the leaker has reaffirmed that belief and has provided us with a leak of the specifications for each model, including dimensions, screen sizes, and resolutions.
Samsung RAM Plus slowing your phone down? Here's how to disable it
One UI 4.1 made its debut on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. One of the new features included in One UI 4.1 is RAM Plus, which allows you to allocate a portion of your phone's storage to act as virtual RAM. In theory, this should aid multitasking performance and allow devices with less actual RAM to keep more apps open in the background. In reality, RAM Plus might be having the opposite effect.
Google Fi: What is it and should you subscribe?
Pairing your smartphone with reliable service is essential. Many people use one of the three major carriers for their excellent coverage, but that coverage often comes with a high price tag. Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MNVOs) are a cheaper alternative that provide similar coverage to AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Google has its own MNVO, called Google Fi, which has some unique features that set it apart from the competition.
OSOM works to reassure fans with public Q&A after going all in on crypto
Competition among Android manufacturers isn't what it used to be, which is why it's exciting any time a new company throws its hat in the ring. We haven't heard much about the Solana Saga since OSOM announced its crypto partnership earlier this summer. Today, the company held its first Q&A with CEO Jason Keats about the upcoming device, offering a deep dive into what you can expect from the software experience, what bands are supported, and its plans for future hardware.
5 essential shortcuts for your Google Pixel's home screen
The homescreen on your phone may not be something you think about frequently, but it's essential to your overall user experience. The best Android smartphones might also offer unique homescreen features you can't find from other manufacturers. And in some cases, you may not use these extra homescreen features to their fullest potential. The Settings app, for example, provides a shortcut widget that gives quick one-tap access to numerous system settings.
Google wants to do for your crummy voice calls what it did for Meet call clarity
Phone calls might feel like a thing of the past these days, with messaging, video chats, and social media making up for the bulk of our mobile communication. Your smartphone is, of course, still a phone, and excellent voice quality remains as essential as ever if you're taking meetings on the go. Spotted alongside today's Android 13 QPR1 Beta, Google is developing a feature for its mobile OS that might give voice calls a much-needed quality boost.
Jumpstart your fall with new Android widgets, watch faces, and accessibility tools from Google
If Android 13 seemed like a minor update when it finally dropped last month, it's only because Google pushes out new updates, features, and improvements to smartphones all year long. Today, the company is back with another grab bag of new tools for its entire ecosystem. From smartphones to TVs, messaging to accessibility, Android has plenty to check out as we head into the fall.
The best Samsung earbuds in 2022
When it comes to audio on the move, earbuds are your best friends. There are plenty of brands, but Samsung is one of the most balanced, offering some of the best wireless earbuds options out there. Samsung's earbuds have their perks. They connect to your phone in a blink, offer...
Your Google Play Store reviews won’t be visible right away anymore
Play Store reviews are a valuable metric when you decide which app or game to get, but they aren’t perfect. All kinds of great apps can find themselves in the midst of review bombing campaigns, with users deciding to ruin reputations as a form of protest. Often, users will also take to the Play Store for one-star reviews when their problems could easily be resolved by the developer. To combat these kinds of issues, Google will now only post reviews after a 24 hour delay, which gives its algorithms and developers time to react.
Pixel 7 & Pixel Watch launch: What will be announced at Google's event
Summer is coming to a close, which can only mean one thing: Google's annual fall event is officially around the corner. Yes, it's true — the next Made by Google launch is just a few short weeks away. While some early announcements might mean fewer surprises than usual, we still expect to see some unannounced hardware. Here's everything we know about this fall's Made by Google event.
Play Store ratings finally get relevant for the devices you're using
Android apps aren't just limited to the smartphone in your pocket. Your tablet, smartwatch, television, and even your laptop all support a wide variety of software you rely on daily, often with a version specific to that form factor. Of course, this diversity in gadgets also limits how useful ratings on the Play Store really are — after all, if a specific application features poor tablet optimizations, that doesn't necessarily mean it'll be the same on a smartphone. With a long-awaited change, Google is making its Play Store ratings more useful across the board for all the gadgets in your life.
Google could make the 256GB Pixel 7 more widely available than Pixel 6
You can get the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro with up to 256GB of storage—but that's if you live in the US. In Europe, the smaller Pixel 6 is only available in one configuration with 128GB storage, which might not be enough for power users. Worse, there's no microSD card slot, so you cannot expand the internal storage down the line. If you live in the EU and are planning to buy the Pixel 7 series, you won't have to face this issue. A leak confirms that Google will bring the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in 128GB and 256GB configurations outside the US this year.
Asus ROG Phone 6 pre-orders are now open for gamers in the US
ASUS launched its ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro in the UK and Europe back in July. The gamer-centric phones offer some impressive hardware, including a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 12GB or more of RAM, and a 165Hz display. The lineup is now finally making its way stateside, and your chance to get in a pre-order has arrived.
ChromeOS may step up to add background blur and other camera effects for video conferencing
Video conferencing is a big deal, period. Never mind the ongoing ordeal that we're still living, video conferencing would have gone big one way or another. So much so, a number of chat clients including Google Meet have integrated cloud-powered background blurring effects for the many of us that are stuck in our messy, unpresentable bedrooms. For Chromebook owners, though, you might be getting more blur for your buck soon with OS-level capabilities.
Google Photos Memories are getting a lot more cinematic and shareable
Google Photos might not offer free storage anymore, but it remains one of the best options—if not the best option—to organize your personal photos and videos in the cloud. Google keeps innovating in the area, and just about three years after it first launched its Instagram Stories-like Memories, it has the biggest update yet in store for the feature, with more cinematic creations, editing options, and better shareability.
CD Projekt just released Cyberpunk 2077's Roach Race mini-game on Android for free
If you've played Cyberpunk 2077 recently, you may have noticed that patch 1.6 added playable arcade games, including a title called Roach Race. Well, the auto-runner has made its way from the virtual world of Cyberpunk 2077 to the Google Play Store, which means you can now install the mini-game game on your Android device, and best of all, Roach Race is free, as in totally free, no in-app purchases or advertisements to be seen. So if you've been itching to play a simple yet enjoyable auto-runner that offers similar fun to Google's Dinosaur Game, then you're in luck with CD Projekt's latest mobile release.
Quick settings toggles get some cute new animations in Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1
After a month without any early software worth testing, Google returned yesterday with Android 13 QPR1's first beta. It's a release chock full of secrets, from upcoming improvements to phone calls to hidden animations previewing future hardware. Of course, there are also a handful of smaller changes as Google continues to build on the groundwork first laid with Android 13's stable launch last month, including some new animations found in quick settings.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 survives some serious torture in JerryRigEverything’s durability test
Just one month ago, Samsung unveiled two of its most advanced phones yet, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4. Although they feature plenty of cutting-edge technology, foldables are still somewhat fragile devices. You might want to keep these two away from sharp edges and other pointy objects, given how fragile they are compared to your average slab-of-glass phones. Still, Samsung's been making a point to highlight improvements it's made to durability over previous generations. Curious how true that might be, YouTuber Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything has put the Galaxy Z Flip 4 through just the sort of trial by fire we'd expect from him.
