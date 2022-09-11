ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

NU Notes: Joseph Appears on Sports Nightly

Mickey Joseph appeared on Sports Nightly Thursday to discuss his first few days as Nebraska's interim head coach, as well as preview Saturday's matchup with No. 6 Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium. Joseph chatted with the Husker Radio Network's Greg Sharpe, before taking call-in questions from fans. Strand Named B1G Golfer...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Joseph takes away Blackshirts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph has temporarily taken away the Blackshirts. Joseph, who was promoted on Sunday, said he wants a “clean slate” for all players on the team. That includes the top defensive unit, which had been wearing the famed black practice jerseys.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NSP keeps fans safe, work long hours on Husker game days

LINCOLN - An important part of the game day tradition at Memorial Stadium is keeping fans safe and that’s exactly the goal of the Nebraska State Patrol. It can make for some long days, but it’s an important job and they talked about their routine on game day.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice run rules Freeman 14-3

BEATRICE - The Lady Orange picked up their thirteenth win of the season in just four innings on Thursday night. Beatrice took on the Freeman Falcons, a Class C team that had won four straight coming into the game, while Beatrice was on a five game winning streak of their own.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln East shuts out Lincoln Northeast 54-0

LINCOLN - Lincoln East put in a dominant homecoming performance. The Spartans shout out Lincoln Northeast 54-0 on Thursday night. Quarterback Jeter Worthley accounted for six touchdowns, four of them through the air, as the sophomore passed for 178 yards. Malachi Coleman had the games longest touchdown of the night...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Godsey completes honor climb

SYRACUSE – New recruit to the Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department completed the 110 floor climb during the Nebraska 9/11 memorial stair climb at Werner Park. Liza Godsey, who grew up in California and pursued her 12-year dispatching career at San Diego and Raymore, Mo., moved to the Syracuse area from Georgia two years ago. She walked enough steps to represent the 100 stories firefighters climbed inside the World Trade Center.
SYRACUSE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

HIGHLIGHTS: Meridian, BDS win MUDECAS Volleyball Tournaments

BEATRICE, NE — The MUDECAS Conference crowned its champions for 2022 Thursday night in Beatrice. Meridian defeated Tri County 2-0 in the B Division Championship 25-14, 25-21. BDS took down Palmyra in straight sets in the A Division Championship 25-13, 25-18. You can watch highlights from each match in...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ol' Red 99.5 'How Mow Will He Go' contest concludes with mower ride

FAIRBURY, NE — It was a nice morning drive down Highway 136 in southeast Nebraska with one goal. to give away a mower. Ol’ Red 99.5’s Trevor Steinmeyer drove a Hustler Rapter Zero-turn mower west from Beatrice until he ran out of gas. Listeners were tasked with guessing how far the T-Man would make it. The person whose guess was closest to the mileage traveled on the trip would win the mower.
JANSEN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman carjacked outside Omaha school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are looking for a woman who assaulted a mother and stole her SUV outside of a public school Thursday. Officers were called to Prairie Wind Elementary at 108th and Ellison Avenue about 2:45 p.m. When they arrived, a 37-year-old mother said a woman followed...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Zachary A. Mercer

Zachary A. Mercer, 22 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Beatrice Community Hospital from natural causes on Tuesday afternoon, September 13, 2022. He was born on December 16, 1999 in Beatrice and was gifted by God into the family of George and Norma Mercer. He lived in Beatrice his entire life and was a graduate of Beatrice High School. Zachary attended Region 5, was a member of Christ Community Church and the YMCA. He had been involved with Shooting Stars baseball and Special Olympics and was an avid user of the Beatrice city parks and the city library. Zachary loved nature and being outdoors and his walks with Barb. He also loved animals and being with people.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City couple in three-vehicle accident

PLATTSMOUTH - Plattsmouth and Murray Fire and Rescue responded to a three-vehicle accident on Highway 75 Wednesday. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office press release says a GMC Terrain driven by Stanley Ohnmacht, 71, of Nebraska City crossed the center line and hit the rear wheel of a Toyota Avalon, driven by 47-year-old Richard Warner of Auburn.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Police respond to North High School; no threat found

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities said threats made to Omaha North High School Thursday were unsubstantiated. In a letter to staff and families Thursday, Principal Colette Nero said a call came in from an out-of-town area code alleging a threatening situation was unfolding at the school. Police said they checked the...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Syracuse council considers park master plan

SYRACUSE – The Syracuse City Council will consider a master plan for Williams Park at its meeting tonight. The agenda also includes a discussion on the lawn/leaf pile, the city budget, and the sheriff’s report. Sheriff Colin Caudill reports 404 hours logged at Syracuse with 97 calls for...
SYRACUSE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Employees and community members sign beam for new CCH field house

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The Columbus Community Hospital Wellness Center held a beam signing Tuesday morning, with city and area leaders coming out in support of the new field house. Columbus community members and staff from the Columbus Community Hospital joined together for an update on the field house construction as well as signing a beam that will be placed within the center.
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three-vehicle accident leaves two injured in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Columbus responded to a three-vehicle accident that resulted in multiple injuries Thursday night. The Columbus Police Department said they and Columbus fire were dispatched to the intersection of 45th Ave. and 23rd St. for an injury accident around 7:30 p.m. The Police Department said that...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Can you hear the rumble? Applejack parade nears

NEBRASKA CITY – There’s a new sound coming to Applejack Parade on Saturday that highlights drum corps. The parade route is being changed this year to accommodate a carnival on the east end of Central Avenue, so bands will turn right on Sixth Street and go another block to the drum line competition.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Crews battle apartment fire in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. -- Firefighters in Bellevue were busy at an apartment fire Thursday night. It ignited just after 8 p.m. at the Latitude 41 Apartments on South 15th St. So far there are no reports of injuries. The cause remains under investigation.
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: man arrested after alleged pizzeria vandalism

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested after allegedly vandalizing a local pizzeria Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said around 9:20 p.m. they were called to Blaze Pizza at 1317 Q St. for a report of a male, a 35-year-old man, who had just broken a window. It...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

AppleJack 2022 schedule

NEBRASKA CITY - Activties for the 54th annual AppleJack Festival this weekend include bull riding, carnival, flea market, marching band competition and car show. The Arbor Lodge mansion will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Antique apple tasting is scheduled at the Tree Adventure of Arbor...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

