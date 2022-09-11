Zachary A. Mercer, 22 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Beatrice Community Hospital from natural causes on Tuesday afternoon, September 13, 2022. He was born on December 16, 1999 in Beatrice and was gifted by God into the family of George and Norma Mercer. He lived in Beatrice his entire life and was a graduate of Beatrice High School. Zachary attended Region 5, was a member of Christ Community Church and the YMCA. He had been involved with Shooting Stars baseball and Special Olympics and was an avid user of the Beatrice city parks and the city library. Zachary loved nature and being outdoors and his walks with Barb. He also loved animals and being with people.

