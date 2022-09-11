Read full article on original website
Related
Kan. largest school district will put metal detectors in all high schools
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After the first weeks of the school year that saw several students in USD 259-Wichita taken into custody for allegedly having a gun at school, the school board on Monday voted 7-0 to approve the funds, over $1 million dollars, to purchase automatic screening devices for the district's high schools.
KWCH.com
Parents reminded to have safety plan for children at Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Total attendance for the Kansas State Fair this year is expected to reach about 350,000. The 10-day event kicked off last Friday, Sept. 9, and continues through Sunday, Sept. 18. With the healthy turnout comes safety reminders. For families going to the fair, personal protection expert...
WIBW
Programs open to help Kansas families, students pay for phone, internet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two new programs have opened to help Kansas families and students pay for phone and internet services this school year. The Kansas Corporation Commission says the start of a new school year is an expensive time for families. If families are struggling to pay for phone and internet services while also navigating back-to-school costs, it said help is available.
kcur.org
'You are putting my friends at risk': Kansas school district's proposed transgender policy sparks division
A contentious policy for transgender students drew dozens of parents to the Gardner Edgerton Board of Education meeting on Monday night. A new proposal was up for discussion following a divisive plan introduced in July, which would have required students to use the name, pronouns and restrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas family struggles to adopt foster daughter, says system is broken
TOPEKA — Nicole DeHaven broke down in tears while giving testimony about her foster care experience during a meeting Monday with state lawmakers. DeHaven and her husband, John, have raised their foster daughter since she was three days old. But when the Gardner couple tried to adopt the 2-year-old, they were told they also would […] The post Kansas family struggles to adopt foster daughter, says system is broken appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Dollar day dynamite for fair on Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The numbers for Dillons Dollar Day were strong Monday at the Kansas State Fair. There were 12,235 $1 tickets sold and 15,600 scans of Plus Cards. When you count in people who already used their full price scans and RVs and comp tickets, over 33,000 people attended Monday.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Transgender student athletes and the election
This summer felt like being trapped in a Groundhog Day movie—waking up to repeat the same blame-game politics day after day. Republicans blamed Democrat gubernatorial candidate and current Governor Laura Kelly for unpopular COVID policies. Democrats blamed Republican candidate Attorney General Derek Schmidt for former governor Brownback’s failed economic policies.
WIBW
Monarch butterfly migration nears with lower numbers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each September, every Monarch in North America travels from Canada all the way to a single 5-acre valley in Mexico. Kansas is a rest stop along the way, but those numbers have been declining for nearly two decades and the iconic butterfly was recently placed on the endangered species list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Kansas among half of states with least amount of credit card debt
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the half of states with the least amount of credit card debt, racking up a total of $9.3 billion. With inflation pressuring budgets around the nation and raising concerns about a prolonged recession, WalletHub.com the personal finance website, consumers are once again adding new credit card debt by the billions. The Credit Card Debt Study released on Monday, Sept. 12, indicates that $67.1 billion in debt was racked up in the second quarter.
Kansas Red Cross volunteers deployed for wildfire relief in California
KANSAS (KSNT) – Volunteers from Kansas are joining hundreds of trained Red Cross disaster workers and traveling to northern California in response to wildfires. Two Kansans, Shelley Houser of Wamego and Shannon Wilson of Lawrence, are on their way to help operations that are underway for the Mosquito Fire near Sacramento. They will help with […]
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly urges EPA to reject changes that may hurt local farmers
TOPEKA, Kan. -Kansas Governor Laura Kelly sent a letter to the EPA regarding its recently proposed change to the usage and labeling of certain herbicides. Kelly specifically targeted the herbicide atrazine which helps Kansas farmers control weeds. “I’m standing with Kansas farmers in urging the EPA to reject overly burdensome...
Kelly touts rural freight technology project in western Kansas
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently congratulated communities and businesses that will benefit from the deployment of the Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor project on a key freight transport route in western Kansas. The $14.6 million project will install 100 miles of fiber-optic cable and advanced technologies on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
YOUNKER: Water worries in western Kansas
The economy of western Kansas almost entirely relies on water being pumped from the Ogallala Aquifer to grow the grain and forage crops for ethanol plants and livestock operations in the region. Without this water source these industries will not stay in the area, and when they go other support industries will also leave resulting in a major decline of the region’s economy and population.
These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend
When I arrived at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson on Saturday morning with the Kansas Reflector crew, I moved backward and forward in time. Backward because every summer my mother would drag my unenthusiastic preteen and teenage self to county fairs. I remembered the pungent smell of sheds overflowing with goats and sheep, cows […] The post These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Kansans warned to watch for deer as fall approaches
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been warned to be more cautious of deer on the road as fall approaches. The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says as fall approaches and students head back to class, more traffic will be on the roadways as students drive to and from school and sporting events. Fall also signals the start of hunting season for various interests - especially deer.
WIBW
Gov. urges EPA to rethink proposed change to atrazine requirements
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has urged the EPA to rethink its proposed change to atrazine requirements for farmers. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Sept. 13, she sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency about its recently proposed change to the usage and label requirements of atrazine - an herbicide that helps farmers control weeds that can choke out crops.
WIBW
Topeka police arrest 2 fugitives wanted since 2019 by Tennessee authorities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people wanted on fugitive warrants since 2019 by Tennessee authorities were arrested by Topeka police early Tuesday afternoon on the city’s west side, authorities said. The pair, a man and a woman, were taken into custody around 12:25 p.m. as they were in a...
KWCH.com
Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.
Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
WIBW
Junior anglers get chance to reel in catch of a lifetime alongside Chiefs great
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Nearly 200 junior anglers in the Kansas City area got the chance to reel in the catch of a lifetime alongside a Kansas City Chiefs great. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance says nearly 200 young anglers and their families lined the banks of Troost Lake in the heart of Kansas City along with members and other community volunteers as well as retired Kansas City Chiefs running back Priest Holmes on Saturday, Sept. 10, for its 2nd Annual Greater Kansas City BCTC Take Kids Fishing Day.
Comments / 0