Search continues for 4-year-old boy who went missing in Yakima's Sarg Hubbard Park

An electronic map in the Yakima County Sheriff’s mobile command post shows how thorough a search for a missing 4-year-old boy has been. The map shows the area around Sarg Hubbard Park densely covered with tracks from searchers, and markers indicating volunteers and trained searchers were looking as far north as the Naches River and to Union Gap in the south for Lucian James Munguia, who was reported missing Saturday.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO