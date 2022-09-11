ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Search continues for 4-year-old boy who went missing in Yakima's Sarg Hubbard Park

By SARA RAE SHIELDS Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 3 days ago
Public asked to join search for missing 4-year-old boy in Yakima

An electronic map in the Yakima County Sheriff’s mobile command post shows how thorough a search for a missing 4-year-old boy has been. The map shows the area around Sarg Hubbard Park densely covered with tracks from searchers, and markers indicating volunteers and trained searchers were looking as far north as the Naches River and to Union Gap in the south for Lucian James Munguia, who was reported missing Saturday.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Two men accused of stealing robotics equipment from Wapato High School

Two Wapato men are accused of stealing a trailer containing robotics equipment Thursday from Wapato High School. Some of the gear, valued at $13,000, has been recovered, Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Security cameras recorded a Dodge Ram pickup backing into the fenced parking area on the...
WAPATO, WA
Opinion: Landfill plan threatens a local treasure

At first glance, DTG Recycle’s proposal to expand its Rocky Top landfill seems ill-advised at best. The mere fact that a noisy, smelly landfill is allowed to exist near one of Yakima’s favorite recreational sites — the trail system of the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy — already speaks poorly for local planning.
YAKIMA, WA
Sunnyside Council delays decision on Town House Motel business license

SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside City Council postponed a decision about the Town House Motel’s business license on Monday after hearing concerns about substandard living conditions and criminal activity. City staff recommended the council revoke the motel’s business license. Abandoned vehicles, criminal activity and substandard rooms found during a...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima's Hotel Maison joins Hilton group of boutique hotels

Hotel Maison, located in one of Yakima’s historic buildings, has joined Hilton’s Tapestry Collection, officials with the downtown hotel said. The newly converted property is at 321 E. Yakima Ave. downtown. “Partnering with Tapestry Collection by Hilton allows us to provide guests seeking an independent hotel stay a...
YAKIMA, WA

