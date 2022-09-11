Search continues for 4-year-old boy who went missing in Yakima's Sarg Hubbard Park

Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Public asked to join search for missing 4-year-old boy in Yakima
An electronic map in the Yakima County Sheriff’s mobile command post shows how thorough a search for a missing 4-year-old boy has been. The map shows the area around Sarg Hubbard Park densely covered with tracks from searchers, and markers indicating volunteers and trained searchers were looking as far north as the Naches River and to Union Gap in the south for Lucian James Munguia, who was reported missing Saturday.
Two men accused of stealing robotics equipment from Wapato High School
Two Wapato men are accused of stealing a trailer containing robotics equipment Thursday from Wapato High School. Some of the gear, valued at $13,000, has been recovered, Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Security cameras recorded a Dodge Ram pickup backing into the fenced parking area on the...
High cost of food creates stress, tough decisions for Yakima Valley families
Reyna Mendoza Lopez pushed a stroller packed with bread, watermelon and fresh produce up Euclid Avenue in Grandview. Two women walked beside her. They, too, pushed strollers and they, too, carried groceries. All three were on their way back to an apartment complex where Mendoza Lopez was visiting her sister....
Yakima Valley Weekender for Sept. 16-18: Mexican independence, cool beards and Paperboys
Between the end of summer and gearing up for the upcoming Central Washington State Fair, you’d think this time of year would be quiet with few events to share. That’s not the case at all. Yakima supposedly experiences 300 days of sunshine a year, so we know how...
Opinion: Landfill plan threatens a local treasure
At first glance, DTG Recycle’s proposal to expand its Rocky Top landfill seems ill-advised at best. The mere fact that a noisy, smelly landfill is allowed to exist near one of Yakima’s favorite recreational sites — the trail system of the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy — already speaks poorly for local planning.
Toppenish administrator sues school district and superintendent over alleged retaliation
A Toppenish School District administrator filed a lawsuit against the district and Superintendent John Cerna over alleged retaliation she faced for cooperating with an investigation into claims of inappropriate behavior by John and Bertha Cerna, according to documents filed in Yakima County Superior Court Friday. In the complaint, Brenda Mallonee...
U.S. 12 over White Pass reopens; fire evacuation levels reduced near Packwood
U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass reopened Sunday night with evacuation levels reduced for the Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood. As of 7 p.m. Sunday, U.S. 12 and State Route 123 had reopened, according to fire updates on Inciweb. The roads closed Friday afternoon because of the Goat Rocks Fire.
Sunnyside Council delays decision on Town House Motel business license
SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside City Council postponed a decision about the Town House Motel’s business license on Monday after hearing concerns about substandard living conditions and criminal activity. City staff recommended the council revoke the motel’s business license. Abandoned vehicles, criminal activity and substandard rooms found during a...
2 Tri-Citians accused of +$800,000 in COVID loan fraud. Feds say one bought a house with it
Sep. 10—Two West Richland residents have pleaded innocent in separate federal court cases accusing them of fraudulently obtaining more than $800,000 in COVID-19 relief funding. Andrei Stephanovich Borgheriu, 45, received about $500,000 for his trucking company, Artway Transport. But a grand jury indictment alleges he used most of the...
PHOTOS: West Valley and East Valley play to 3-3 tie in girls soccer
High-powered offense of East Valley and West Valley play to 3-3 draw. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Yakima's Hotel Maison joins Hilton group of boutique hotels
Hotel Maison, located in one of Yakima’s historic buildings, has joined Hilton’s Tapestry Collection, officials with the downtown hotel said. The newly converted property is at 321 E. Yakima Ave. downtown. “Partnering with Tapestry Collection by Hilton allows us to provide guests seeking an independent hotel stay a...
