Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
Adagrasib With/Without Cetuximab Generates Responses in Advanced KRAS G12C–Mutated CRC
The use of adagrasib in combination with cetuximab or alone elicted encouraging responses in patients with advanced colorectal cancer harboring KRAS G12C mutations. Data from the phase 1b/2 KRYSTAL-1 trial (NCT03785249) showed that adagrasib (MRTX849) monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab (Erbitux) showed encouraging responses in patients with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) harboring KRAS G12C mutations, according to findings presented at the 2022 ESMO Congress.
targetedonc.com
PRMT5 Inhibitor Displays Consistent Safety/Efficacy in NHL, Advanced Solid Tumors
Data presented at ESMO 2022 showed GSK3326595, aPRMT5 inhibitor, to display efficacy and safety signals consistent with those that were previously reported in advanced solid tumors. The PRMT5 inhibitor GSK3326595 showed consistent efficacy and safety signals to those that were previously reported with the agent in patients with advanced solid...
targetedonc.com
FDA Clears Phase 1/2 Study of ABT-101 in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
The FDA has granted approval for an investigational new drug protocol amendment for ABT-101, a mutant selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor which has shown superior selectivity against HER2 exon 20 mutations in NSCLC in preclinical studies. The FDA has granted approval an investigational new drug protocol amendment for the phase 1b/2...
targetedonc.com
Belzutifan/Cabozantinib Combo is Well Tolerated in Treatment-Naïve Advanced Clear Cell RCC
The combination of belzutifan and cabozantinib was well tolerated in patients with treatment-naïve advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma, according to findings presented at the 2022 ESMO Congress. Belzutifan (Welireg) combined with cabozantinib (Cabometyx) demonstrated promising antitumor activity and was well tolerated when given to patients with treatment-naïve advanced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
targetedonc.com
Sotorasib Doubles PFS Rates vs Docetaxel in KRAS G12C–Mutated NSCLC
Significant improvements in progression-free survival were seen with sotorasib compared with docetaxel in patients with KRAS G12C–mutated non–small cell lung cancer. A doubled the rate of progression-free survival (PFS) at 12 months and reduced the risk of progression or death by 34% was seen with the KRAS G12C inhibitor sotorasib (Lumakras) vs docetaxel in patients with previously treated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring a KRAS G12C mutation, according to findings from the phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 trial (NCT04303780) presented at the ESMO Congress 2022.1.
targetedonc.com
Primary End Point of Improved DFS Not Met With Adjuvant Canakinumab in NSCLC
Adjuvant treatment with canakinumab did not meet the disease-free survival primary end point in patients with completely resected non–small cell lung cancer versus placebo, nor did subgroup analyses show statistically significant differences in DFS, according to results from the phase 3 CANOPY-A trial presented at ESMO Congress 2022. Adjuvant...
targetedonc.com
Study of DZD9008 Meets Primary End Point of ORR in EGFR Exon20Ins-Positive NSCLC
DZD9008 (sunvozertinib) in patients with platinum-pretreated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations whose disease has progressed on/after platinum-based chemotherapy has met its the primary end point of confirmed objective response (ORR) at 59.8%, according to Dizal Pharmaceutical.1. The response rate for patients with baseline...
targetedonc.com
Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab Appears Safe in Metastasized Anaplastic Thyroid Carcinoma
Data presented during the 2022 ESMO Congress showed lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab to elicit an objective response rate of 34.3% after 3 months in evaluable patients, meeting the primary end point of the phase 2 ATLEP trial. Lenvatinib (Lenvima) combined with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) induced high response rates, and showed acceptable safety...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
targetedonc.com
Enfortumab Plus Pembrolizumab Displays High ORR in Metastatic Urothelial Cancer
The combination of enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab led to a confirmed overall response rate of 64.5% in patients with metastatic urothelial cancer. The combination of enfortumab vedotin-ejfv (Padcev) plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) led to a high overall response rate (ORR) and a manageable safety profile when used as treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.1.
targetedonc.com
Phase 1 Success of Targeting MUC16 in Patients With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology during the EMSO Annual Congress, David O’Malley, MD, discussed the phase 1 study of ubamatamab in ovarian cancer. Ubamatamab, a novel MUC16 antibody, demonstrated evidence of durable responses in patients with recurrent ovarian cancer and showed an acceptable safety profile, according to a study presentation by David O'Malley, MD at the 2022 European Society of Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress.1.
targetedonc.com
Pembrolizumab and Olaparib Combo Did Not Significantly Improve PFS and OS in mCRPC
No statistically significant improvement in radiographic progression-free survival and overall survival was seen with pembrolizumab plus olaparib in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The combination pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus olaparib (Lynparza) did not reveal a significant improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) and overall survival (OS) vs novel hormonal agents (NHA) in...
targetedonc.com
Combination of Tucatinib Plus Trastuzumab Supported by Crossover Cohort With HER2+ mCRC
Tucatinib alone and with trastuzumab supported further investigation of each regimen in metastatic HER2-positive colorectal cancer. Treatement with tucatinib (Tukysa) monotherapy in patients with metastatic HER2-positive colorectal cancer (CRC) who later crossed over to receive doublet therapy with trastuzumab (Herceptin) experienced increased radiographic response rates further supporting the regimen’s use in this setting, according to updated data from cohort C of the phase 2 MOUNTAINEER trial (NCT03043313).
targetedonc.com
KEYNOTE-522 Trial of Pembrolizumab Does Not Negatively Affect HRQOL Outcomes in TNBC
Pembrolizumab in the neoadjuvant and adjuvant settings demonstrated similar health-related quality-of-life scores in patients with triple-negative breast cancer when compared with placebo. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) given to patients with early-stage, triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) showed similar scores across global health score (GHS), function, and breast symptom domains, compared with those given...
targetedonc.com
Cabozantinib Plus Nivolumab and Ipilimumab Improves PFS in Advanced RCC
A reduced the risk for disease progression by 27% was seen with the combination of cabozantinib added to nivolumab and ipilimumab in previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma. The combination of cabozantinib (Cabometyx) added to nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) resulted in a significant improvement of progression-free survival (PFS) in...
targetedonc.com
Darovasertib/Crizotinib Demonstrates Efficacy in Metastatic Uveal Melanoma
With an overall response rate of 50% and greater than 5 months median progression-free survival in patients with first-line metastatic uveal melanoma, darovasertib and crizotinib shows a compelling clinical efficacy profile. Interim results of a phase 2 clinical trial (NCT03947385) evaluating darovasertib (IDE196) and crizotinib (Xalkori) synthetic lethal combination showed...
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to DUNP19 for Osteosarcoma
The FDA has granted an orphan drug designation to DUNP19 for patients with osteosarcoma. The FDA has granted an orphan drug designation (ODD) to the LRRC15 antibody DUNP19 for the treatment of patients with osteosarcoma, according to Radiopharm Theranostics.1. “This is a very positive development for one of the latest...
targetedonc.com
Treatment Options After Relapse in CLL
Wojciech Jurczak, MD, PhD, discusses the available treatment options for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia who relapsed on BCL2 inhibitors. Wojciech Jurczak, MD, PhD, head of the department of oncology at Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology in Warsaw, Poland, discusses the available treatment options for patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who relapsed on BCL2 inhibitors.
targetedonc.com
Choosing Frontline RCC Therapy After Detecting Metastases in Patient Under Observation
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Sumanta K. Pal, MD, discussed the choice of frontline therapy for a favorable-risk patient with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma. CASE SUMMARY. A 61-year-old man with an active lifestyle had a history of low-volume, indolent metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC)...
targetedonc.com
Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month: De-escalation and Targeted Treatment Lead to Superior Care for Patients
For Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, Warren C. Swegal, MD, highlights the changing landscape, important trials, sequencing, and future of this setting. Thyroid cancer is being diagnosed more frequently than ever before thanks to early-detection techniques. There will be an estimated 43,800 new cases of thyroid cancer and 2230 deaths due to thyroid cancers in the United States in 2022.1.
Comments / 0