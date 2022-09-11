Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Interim HC Mickey Joseph focused on Oklahoma, players in first week
LINCOLN - It’s a new era for Husker football. Scott Frost is out as head coach, Mickey Joseph in as interim head coach. In his first few days at the helm, Joseph said his focus is getting the team in the right mindset for the future. “My number one...
News Channel Nebraska
‘This place will always be bigger than one person’: Alberts talks Frost firing, future of Husker football
LINCOLN - Trev Alberts called it a tough and sad day, that being the firing of head coach Scott Frost on Sunday. Frost was let go with a record of 16-31 at Nebraska, on the heels of a loss to Georgia Southern. The announcement came just before 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Wideout's coach Mickey Joseph will take over as interim head coach.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice, Lincoln NW Friday game canceled due to injuries
BEATRICE - Beatrice's week three tilt with Lincoln Northwest is being canceled with injuries to blame. In a release from Lincoln Public Schools, LPS Director of Athletics and Activities JJ Toczek said the number of injuries sustained by the group left the Falcons unable to field a proper team for Friday's game.
News Channel Nebraska
Irene F. Kuenning
Irene F. Kuenning, 104 of Syracuse, passed away on September 13, 2022, at the Syracuse Hospital. She was born on August 11, 1918, to William & Mary (Kastens) Genthe at their home northwest of Syracuse. Irene attended school at district 38 and graduated after 8th grade. She then worked for many families around the area, doing any job around the house or farm that needed to be done. On December 31, 1941, she married Melvin Kuenning at her parents house just before he left for the service. Together they worked on their farm, and later she worked for 10 years at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center.
News Channel Nebraska
Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade route, strikes pedestrian
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. -- One person is recovering after an incident at a southeast Nebraska parade. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said rescue was called to 4th and Main St. Saturday night during the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival Parade. The Sheriff's Office said parade personnel escorted a fire engine off the parade...
News Channel Nebraska
Democratic candidate for Nebraska Governor running on theme of change
BEATRICE – It may be an uphill battle in a state with a Republican majority of voter registrations, but Democrat Carol Blood feels Nebraskans want change. The candidate for Governor stopped in Beatrice Sunday, at a Gage County Democratic Party Fundraiser held at the Holiday Inn Express. "We're not...
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn renews garbage contract
AUBURN – The Auburn City Council approved a new contract for garbage collection with a familiar company at its meeting Monday. American Recycling & Sanitation of Rock Port, Mo., has served Auburn for over 25 years. Under the new contract, residential families will pay $14 to $16 per month...
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn pursues phase 3 downtown revitalization
AUBURN – Ceylon Herath and Mary Brown of Southeast Nebraska Development District met with the Auburn City Council Monday regarding phase 3 of its downtown revitalization program. Herath: “If the board approves tonight, this phase will help fund some more deeper public infrastructure improvements, structural improvements …”
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha I-680 loop scheduled for temporary closure due to construction
OMAHA, Neb. -- An interstate loop in Omaha will be temporarily closed starting this week for bridge deck resurfacing. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said, depending on the weather, construction on the southbound Interstate 680 loop to eastbound West Dodge Road will start Sept. 14 to Sept. 15 from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night.
News Channel Nebraska
Employees and community members sign beam for new CCH field house
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The Columbus Community Hospital Wellness Center held a beam signing Tuesday morning, with city and area leaders coming out in support of the new field house. Columbus community members and staff from the Columbus Community Hospital joined together for an update on the field house construction as well as signing a beam that will be placed within the center.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha homicide suspect escapes custody in Arkansas
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha homicide suspect allegedly escaped custody in Arkansas. Wuanya Smith, 20, is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Anthony Collins III, 20 on Aug. 12. Smith was arrested in Arkansas earlier this week. Sunday, officials with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas...
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn residence engulfed in flames Monday evening
AUBURN-Auburn and Johnson fire departments responded to a house fire in Auburn after 4 p.m. Monday. The fire was located at the residence of 2403 O street. At least one person was transported from the scene by the Auburn Rescue Squad. According to the State Fire Marshal, details of the...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple gunshots in several different areas reported in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating multiple calls of gunfire from different locations but all around the same time. LPD said they received numerous calls at 3:00 a.m. on Monday from different callers that reported hearing gunshots in the area of 28th to 30th St. and Merrill to Potter St.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln store employee allegedly threatened in robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at a Lincoln store reported that his and his family's life were threatened during a robbery. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were at the Kwik Shop, 2302 Cornhusker, around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday for a follow-up on an unrelated case. The store clerk reportedly told the officers that they had just been robbed an hour before.
News Channel Nebraska
Rock thrown through window of Lincoln building
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters in Lincoln was reportedly vandalized on Sunday. The Lincoln Police Department said police were dispatched to the headquarters, 1600 block of N Street, at 2:00 p.m. for a report of a vandalism. Officers said they investigated the scene and determined that an...
News Channel Nebraska
Man wanted in Colfax County arrested on meth charge in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man wanted on a warrant in Colfax County was reportedly located with methamphetamine Tuesday morning in Norfolk. At 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an alleged license plate violation. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, the Nebraska license plate on the car had a homemade, blue colored, renewal tag, with a hand-written number on it. In addition, Bauer said, the plate did not belong to the vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn council considers street plan
AUBURN - The Auburn City Council has scheduled a public hearing today on its one and six-year street plan. The one-year plan includes maintenance on S Street from Central to Eighth Street, asphalt on P Street from Sixth to 10th and asphalt on 9th Street from O to P. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice School Board welcomes new student member
BEATRICE – The Beatrice Board of Education has added the new student member of the board for this school year. Senior Riley Schwisow was sworn in as the student member of the District 15 Board Monday night. It is a non-voting position on the school board but helps provide updates to the board on school activities at all grade levels, and the student member can participate in discussion about issues before the board.
News Channel Nebraska
Can you hear the rumble? Applejack parade nears
NEBRASKA CITY – There’s a new sound coming to Applejack Parade on Saturday that highlights drum corps. The parade route is being changed this year to accommodate a carnival on the east end of Central Avenue, so bands will turn right on Sixth Street and go another block to the drum line competition.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities respond to fatal crash scene on Highway 50 in Sarpy County
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. -- Wednesday morning, Sarpy County officials responded to a fatal crash. Around 11:15 a.m., the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office as well as the Papillion Fire Department, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50 and Capehart Road. Authorities said a Ford F150 was heading north when it...
