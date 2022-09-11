Irene F. Kuenning, 104 of Syracuse, passed away on September 13, 2022, at the Syracuse Hospital. She was born on August 11, 1918, to William & Mary (Kastens) Genthe at their home northwest of Syracuse. Irene attended school at district 38 and graduated after 8th grade. She then worked for many families around the area, doing any job around the house or farm that needed to be done. On December 31, 1941, she married Melvin Kuenning at her parents house just before he left for the service. Together they worked on their farm, and later she worked for 10 years at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center.

SYRACUSE, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO