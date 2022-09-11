ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potrero, CA

Comments / 0

Related
eastcountymagazine.org

MISSING PERSON IN SPRING VALLEY

72-year-old Eddie Joe Taylor was reported missing on Friday, August 5. He was last seen on Thursday, August 4 when he left his girlfriend's home in Lemon Grove. As he was driving home to Spring Valley, he called his girlfriend saying he mistakenly continued on SR-125 south towards Mexico and crossed the border into Baja California, Mexico.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

LA MESA ADDS FREE BIKE REPAIR STATION

September 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – Bicycle need fixing? Pedal into downtown La Mesa, where you’ll now find a do-it-yourself bike repair station complete with tools and how-to tips. The City of La Mesa installed the new bicycle repair station to provide basic bicycle repair and maintenance tools...
LA MESA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

homicides Lemon Grove

September 12, 2022 (Lemon Grove)—The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating a pair of homicides that occurred in Lemon Grove yesterday and today. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.
LEMON GROVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy