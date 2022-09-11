Read full article on original website
MISSING PERSON IN SPRING VALLEY
72-year-old Eddie Joe Taylor was reported missing on Friday, August 5. He was last seen on Thursday, August 4 when he left his girlfriend's home in Lemon Grove. As he was driving home to Spring Valley, he called his girlfriend saying he mistakenly continued on SR-125 south towards Mexico and crossed the border into Baja California, Mexico.
LA MESA ADDS FREE BIKE REPAIR STATION
September 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – Bicycle need fixing? Pedal into downtown La Mesa, where you’ll now find a do-it-yourself bike repair station complete with tools and how-to tips. The City of La Mesa installed the new bicycle repair station to provide basic bicycle repair and maintenance tools...
homicides Lemon Grove
September 12, 2022 (Lemon Grove)—The Sheriff's Homicide Unit is investigating a pair of homicides that occurred in Lemon Grove yesterday and today.
SDSU AZTECS FOOTBALL TEAM LANDS THEIR FIRST WIN IN NEW SNAPDRAGAON STADIUM
(Photo left - Scott Brown lower left, lower right Jeff Marks) Sept. 11, 2022 (Mission Valley) – Local residents got to witness the Aztecs land their first win against Idaho State, 38-7, in Snapdragon Stadium, on Sept. 10. The win followed an earlier loss during the season debut, when...
