Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons
The New Orleans Saints did not make it easy on themselves, but at the end of the day, they came away with a narrow 27-26 road win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. For much of the contest, the Saints offense simply struggled to move the sticks. For one, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was […] The post Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Gave me them eyes’: Jameis Winston pinpoints exact moment he got synced up with Michael Thomas
With Jameis Winston, the New Orleans Saints know that they have to take the good with the bad. Fortunately for them in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons on the road, Winston showed up with the best version of himself, thanks in part to his chemistry with wide receiver Michael Thomas. Jameis Winston really turned […] The post ‘Gave me them eyes’: Jameis Winston pinpoints exact moment he got synced up with Michael Thomas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
More than 121 million watched NFL games on opening weekend
LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 121 million fans watched a telecast of an NFL game during the league’s opening week, a 5% increase over last season. The league and Nielsen also said on Wednesday that the average viewership for all games was 18.5 million, the best opening weekend in six years and up 3% from last year. A record seven Week 1 games were decided by three points or fewer and five came down to a game-winning score either in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime. NBC had the two most-watched games. Tampa Bay’s 19-3 win over Dallas Sunday night averaged 24.5 million and last Thursday’s opening game, in which Buffalo routed the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10, attracted 21.3 million.
Who was Week 2's best high school football player in the New Orleans area? Vote now.
Week 2 of the high school football season in the New Orleans area again produced some impressive individual performances. Here's your chance to weigh in and vote for the metro area's Player of the Week. Voters have until noon on Wednesday to cast a vote in this week's poll. If...
