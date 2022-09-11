ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With 'Barbarian' at the gate, N.American moviegoers shiver

 3 days ago
Georgina Campbell and Justin Long speak onstage during an August 22, 2022 screening of "Barbarian" in Los Angeles /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

"Barbarian," a new horror film with a modern twist, has scared its way to the top of North America's box office, earning an estimated $10 million on yet another slow movie weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

The film, from 20th Century and New Regency, tells the story of a woman (played by English actress Georgina Campbell) who checks into an AirBnB-type house in a sketchy Detroit neighborhood only to find it has also been booked by Bill Skarsgard -- yes, the diabolical clown in the fright-filled "It" movies. Justin Long also stars.

"Barbarian" has enjoyed strong reviews, with Variety calling it a "new horror classic." David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research said its debut was "a good opening" for a low-budget horror film.

Another new release, fantasy adventure film "Brahmastra: Part One -- Shiva" from Disney subsidiary Star Studios, took in $4.4 million for second place -- a surprisingly strong showing for a Hindi-language Bollywood production playing in only 810 theaters.

It follows a young man named Shiva in modern-day India where his love for young Isha is complicated by his unexpected connection to a secret society. This is the first chapter in a trilogy.

In third place, down one spot from last weekend, was Sony action thriller "Bullet Train," at $3.3 million. Brad Pitt stars as a paid killer on a high-speed Japanese train.

Meantime, Paramount's enduring action flick "Top Gun: Maverick" -- which placed a surprising first last weekend in its 15th week out -- lost a bit of altitude. It took in $3.2 million for fourth place, even while nearing the $750 million mark overseas.

And in fifth, down one notch from last weekend, was Warner Bros.' family-friendly animation "DC League of Super-Pets," at $2.8 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"The Invitation" ($2.6 million)

"Lifemark" ($2.2 million)

"Beast" ($1.8 million)

"Minions: The Rise of Gru" ($1.7 million)

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" ($1.3 million)

