Read full article on original website
Related
Blake Shelton Freaks Out Over Gwen Stefani Getting ‘Two Standing Ovations’ at Opry Debut
Recently, country music superstar Blake Shelton hit the stage at The Grand Ole Opry. And, during this performance, the No Body singer welcomed his wife of just over one year, Gwen Stefani onto the stage as well. This was a big moment, no doubt. But it was extra special as it was Stefani’s first-ever appearance on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Looks Smitten Seeing Country Singer In Dazzling Outfit
Last week marked the 15th annual ACM Honors, a ceremony dedicated to celebrating people in front of and behind the cameras in the country music industry. Miranda Lambert was honored there for her career and managed to turn a few heads with her vibrant outfit – especially her husband’s.
'Monarch' star Trace Adkins shares the real reason he didn't ask Blake Shelton or Tim McGraw for acting advice
Trace Adkins has dozens of Top 40 singles under his belt, and a collection of greatest hits and studio albums that have been certified by the Recording Industry Association of America. He also has a host of Academy of Country Music Awards, in addition to Grammy Award nominations. But the...
Carrie Underwood Turning Down Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Underwood Moment
The Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, Nelly, Jason Derulo… hell even Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw… Florida Georgia Line has made a career out of collaborating with other artists. Carrie Underwood is not one of them. Given we had to live through Florida Georgia Line’s ridiculous Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit, what better time than now to take a look back at one of my favorite Carrie Underwood moments. Back in 2020, the FGL boys shared an Instagram […] The post Carrie Underwood Turning Down Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Underwood Moment first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Little Big Town Delivers Powerful Performance of Miranda Lambert’s ‘The House That Built Me’
Miranda Lambert received the Triple Crown Award from ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday. The award was given because the “Actin’ Up” singer earned New Artist of the Year, Best New Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year throughout her career. It’s something that’s only been done seven times. Merle Haggard, Micky Gilly, Barbara Mandrell, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean are pretty good company.
Watch: Kane Brown Makes History as the First Male Country Artist to Perform at the VMAs
Kane Brown made history at the 2022 VMAs by becoming the first male country artist to perform on the award show. During the Sunday night broadcast (August 28), Brown performed his latest single, “Grand”—a fast-paced number that is his most pop-infused yet. “People told him he wasn’t...
Miranda Lambert Announced as Headliner for 2023 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam
Miranda Lambert will be co-headlining the 11th Annual Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam. The ACM Entertainer of the Year joins previously announced act Morgan Wallen as two-of-the-four main performers. Lambert headlined the third Pepsi Gulf Coast Jams in 2015 alongside Keith Urban. “We’ve been working like crazy to get her back...
CMT
Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, And More Will Be Featured On Rita Wilson’s Upcoming Cover Album
Legendary singer and actress Rita Wilson is taking a trip down memory lane, and she’s bringing several of her industry friends along for the ride. The platinum-selling artist is gearing up to release a cover album titled “Now & Forever: Duets” on Sept. 27. The collection will be filled to the brim with timeless tunes from the 1970s.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello
As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
Costly Divorces of Country Music Stars Like Kelly Clarkson and More
Perhaps the fact that so many country music songs are ballads about breakups is related to the fact that a lot of country music stars have run into their own troubles with marriage. While celebrities,...
Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour
Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae’s Relationship Timeline
Kane Brown has been married to Katelyn Jae since 2018. Here's a timeline of the singer's relationship with Jae, from how they met to the number of kids they have.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CMT
Watch: Blake Shelton Proudly Introduces Gwen Stefani for Grand Ole Opry Debut
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani haven't been shy about showcasing their love for each other since well before they married. And this weekend, they put their adoration in the spotlight at the Grand Ole Opry. Shelton, an Opry member, was there with Stefani and Season 18 winner of The Voice,...
WATCH: Morgan Wade Makes Her Second-Ever Grand Ole Opry Appearance
Morgan Wade stepped back into the circle on Tuesday evening. The “Run” singer made her second appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. She shot some backstage video, too. Check out the video below. “Morgan Wade made her second Opry appearance tonight! The crowd loved “Run,” “Take Me Away”...
AOL Corp
Miranda Lambert Embraces Statement Color in Orange Minidress at ACM Honors 2022
Miranda Lambert went with a bright orange look for the 2022 ACM Honors. The country singer wore an orange matching set from Alex Perry at the awards show hosted in Nashville on Wednesday night. Lambert’s look was a fitted blazer jacket worn over a matching minidress. She paired the look with a clutch by Ahikoza. Lambert’s look was styled by Tiffany Gifford.
Who is VMAs performer Kane Brown, the first male country singer to take the award show's stage?
Kane Brown is making music history this weekend as the first male country music artist to perform on the MTV VMAs stage. As if that was not enough, he is also making history as the first performer to incorporate a mixed reality element from the Toyota stage into his performance, promising audiences something completely new and different.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Meaning Behind the Song “Kerosene” by Miranda Lambert
Songs of Summer Barbecues, Sponsored by Jack Daniel’s. American Songwriter has partnered up with Jack Daniel’s across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama to identify some favorite Songs of Summer Barbecues. During the series, American Songwriter will be taking a deeper dive into songs that have become as essential to barbecues as grills, good food, and friends. If you’re 21 and older, be sure to make Jack Daniel’s part of your next summer barbecue, and please remember to always drink responsibly!
Cynthia Erivo shares her experience working with Ariana Grande: ‘I’m excited for both of us’
Cynthia Erivo is booked and busy! The Hollywood star has many projects in line, including the film adaptation of the fan-favorite musical ‘Wicked,’ acting alongside Ariana Grande, recently giving an update on the project. The actress is talking about her experience on the set of the film, portraying...
Garth Brooks, Kelly Clarkson Deliver an Impromptu ‘New York State of Mind’ Duet [Watch]
Two vocal titans came together on a recent episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, as show host Kelly Clarkson and star guest Garth Brooks teamed up for an impromptu duet performance of Billy Joel's 1976 classic, "New York State of Mind." The season premiere episode aired Monday, Sept. 12. In...
Billboard
Midnights in Pop Music: Taylor Swift, One Direction, Gladys Knight & More
There’s just something so romantic about midnight — at least, musicians across the world seem to think so. Over the years, singer-songwriters have repeatedly pondered the magic, the beauty, the sadness and the symbolism of the inevitable witching hour, when one day reliably turns into the next. For...
Comments / 0