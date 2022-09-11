ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood Turning Down Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Underwood Moment

The Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, Nelly, Jason Derulo… hell even Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw… Florida Georgia Line has made a career out of collaborating with other artists. Carrie Underwood is not one of them. Given we had to live through Florida Georgia Line’s ridiculous Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit, what better time than now to take a look back at one of my favorite Carrie Underwood moments. Back in 2020, the FGL boys shared an Instagram […] The post Carrie Underwood Turning Down Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Underwood Moment first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WATCH: Little Big Town Delivers Powerful Performance of Miranda Lambert’s ‘The House That Built Me’

Miranda Lambert received the Triple Crown Award from ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday. The award was given because the “Actin’ Up” singer earned New Artist of the Year, Best New Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year throughout her career. It’s something that’s only been done seven times. Merle Haggard, Micky Gilly, Barbara Mandrell, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean are pretty good company.
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello

As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour

Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
Miranda Lambert Embraces Statement Color in Orange Minidress at ACM Honors 2022

Miranda Lambert went with a bright orange look for the 2022 ACM Honors. The country singer wore an orange matching set from Alex Perry at the awards show hosted in Nashville on Wednesday night. Lambert’s look was a fitted blazer jacket worn over a matching minidress. She paired the look with a clutch by Ahikoza. Lambert’s look was styled by Tiffany Gifford.
The Meaning Behind the Song “Kerosene” by Miranda Lambert

Songs of Summer Barbecues, Sponsored by Jack Daniel’s. American Songwriter has partnered up with Jack Daniel’s across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama to identify some favorite Songs of Summer Barbecues. During the series, American Songwriter will be taking a deeper dive into songs that have become as essential to barbecues as grills, good food, and friends. If you’re 21 and older, be sure to make Jack Daniel’s part of your next summer barbecue, and please remember to always drink responsibly!
