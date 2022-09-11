ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Tom Kelly’s Sunday Drive: Restoring a riverway

Cruising along on the undulating pavement I was enraptured by the grasses of the Jordan River Wetlands blowing in the morning breeze as my tires rolled across the boardwalk. Cycling along the Jordan River Parkway covers a diverse 45-mile stretch of the river as it stretches from Utah Lake on to its outlet in the Great Salt Lake to the north, much of it through the urban heart of the Salt Lake Valley.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Park City Pulse: Chamber/Bureau Business University in session

Jennifer Wesselhoff Park City Chamber/Bureau president and CEO. As we get ready to launch our sustainable tourism initiatives, I never forget that the hum I hear in the background is our dedicated Chamber/Bureau staff planning and delivering the services that help our members succeed. One testament to their effectiveness is our growth. Last fiscal year, we welcomed more than 100 new partners to reach a total of 902!
PARK CITY, UT
Way We Were: A flight to remember

December 17, 2022, represents the 119th anniversary of man’s first flight of a manned heavier-than-air powered and controlled aircraft. Take a moment to reflect on our aeronautical accomplishments since 1903 – extraordinary. From aviation’s humble beginnings, weather posed a threat – especially in mountainous regions. Park City is...
PARK CITY, UT
Park City, UT
Entertainment
Park City, UT
Government
Park City Mountain Resort doesn’t anticipate ski season staffing shortages

From crowded slopes, long lift lines and closed terrain, Parkites felt the impacts of the national labor shortage on the ski industry last winter. But with opening day at Park City Mountain Resort scheduled in November, resort leaders remain optimistic they’ll have adequate staffing to provide a great guest experience this season.
PARK CITY, UT
Despite loss, Miners play with relentless energy

Down 2-0 against Murray in the second half on Monday, Park City’s girls soccer team kept its head up and continued to push to get itself back in the game. The Miners relentlessly pursued Murray players to try to win the ball back, especially in Park City’s attacking end. Park City coach Anthony DiCicco bellowed out directions, urging his team to keep working.
PARK CITY, UT
Park City backup quarterback Maximilian Grizzell making the most of opportunity

Park City quarterback Maximilian Grizzell took the snap and dropped back to pass in the second quarter, with the Miners up 32-0 and the ball in Murray territory. He scanned the field for an open receiver, but the senior sensed pressure coming at him. Grizzell avoided a sack and rolled to his left. He thought about tucking the ball and running for a first down.
PARK CITY, UT
