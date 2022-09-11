Read full article on original website
Park Record
Tom Kelly’s Sunday Drive: Restoring a riverway
Cruising along on the undulating pavement I was enraptured by the grasses of the Jordan River Wetlands blowing in the morning breeze as my tires rolled across the boardwalk. Cycling along the Jordan River Parkway covers a diverse 45-mile stretch of the river as it stretches from Utah Lake on to its outlet in the Great Salt Lake to the north, much of it through the urban heart of the Salt Lake Valley.
Park Record
Open house scheduled Tuesday to discuss Silly Market and Kimball Arts Festival
Park City officials are considering changes to two annual special events – the Park Silly Sunday Market and the Park City Kimball Arts Festival – and they’re asking for the public’s input. An open house designed to discuss the future of the events is slated for...
Park Record
Park City Pulse: Chamber/Bureau Business University in session
Jennifer Wesselhoff Park City Chamber/Bureau president and CEO. As we get ready to launch our sustainable tourism initiatives, I never forget that the hum I hear in the background is our dedicated Chamber/Bureau staff planning and delivering the services that help our members succeed. One testament to their effectiveness is our growth. Last fiscal year, we welcomed more than 100 new partners to reach a total of 902!
Park Record
Way We Were: A flight to remember
December 17, 2022, represents the 119th anniversary of man’s first flight of a manned heavier-than-air powered and controlled aircraft. Take a moment to reflect on our aeronautical accomplishments since 1903 – extraordinary. From aviation’s humble beginnings, weather posed a threat – especially in mountainous regions. Park City is...
Park Record
Park City Mountain Resort doesn’t anticipate ski season staffing shortages
From crowded slopes, long lift lines and closed terrain, Parkites felt the impacts of the national labor shortage on the ski industry last winter. But with opening day at Park City Mountain Resort scheduled in November, resort leaders remain optimistic they’ll have adequate staffing to provide a great guest experience this season.
Park Record
Record editorial: Park City area can learn from wildfire evacuation exercise
It was just 13 months ago when a giant plume of smoke rose over the West Side of Summit County as the Parleys Canyon Fire started to tear through the mountainous terrain off Interstate 80, close to the Summit County-Salt Lake County line. The fire led to mandatory evacuations of...
Park Record
Despite loss, Miners play with relentless energy
Down 2-0 against Murray in the second half on Monday, Park City’s girls soccer team kept its head up and continued to push to get itself back in the game. The Miners relentlessly pursued Murray players to try to win the ball back, especially in Park City’s attacking end. Park City coach Anthony DiCicco bellowed out directions, urging his team to keep working.
Park Record
Park City backup quarterback Maximilian Grizzell making the most of opportunity
Park City quarterback Maximilian Grizzell took the snap and dropped back to pass in the second quarter, with the Miners up 32-0 and the ball in Murray territory. He scanned the field for an open receiver, but the senior sensed pressure coming at him. Grizzell avoided a sack and rolled to his left. He thought about tucking the ball and running for a first down.
Park Record
Summit County considering review process for revised Tech Center traffic study
Planning Department staffers on Wednesday are preparing to lead a discussion with the Summit County Council about how they will proceed with a revised traffic study submitted by the development firm pursuing a contentious project at the Tech Center site in Kimball Junction. A staff report for the upcoming County...
