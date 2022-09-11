ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, TX

4 dead, including minor after head-on crash in Rusk County

By Darby Good, Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bb3De_0hr81u5w00

RUSK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Four people have died following a crash on US 259 near Henderson, including a minor according to DPS.

Henderson ISD 3rd grader, father killed in car crash

Officials said a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling was traveling southbound on the road when it was struck head on by a 2000 Doge Ram 1500.

The driver of the Ram, Moises Rocha-Vanegas, 35 of Kilgore was pronounced dead at the scene, and officials said he was found to not have been wearing a seatbelt. His passenger, Rosa Rodriguez, 35 of Kilgore, was pronounced dead at a Tyler hospital.

The Silverado contained one adult and four young boys. Three of the boys were found to not have been wearing seatbelts, according to DPS. The driver of the Silverado, Jesse Mueller, 29 of Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

One boy was transported to a regional hospital in Shreveport where he was later pronounced dead, and the three other boys were transported to a regional hospital in Longview. One has been identified to have life-threatening injuries while the others are reported to have sustained incapacitating injuries.

A G oFundMe has been started to benefit the mother, whose husband died in the crash, and her family.

Original reporting on the crash:

RUSK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — Two people died and several were injured following a crash that happened in Rusk County, officials said.

Harrison County officials investigating homicide of man found in roadway

The two-vehicle crash happened just south of FM 850 and US Hwy 259 North, the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department said. Officials said that at the time of the wreck, traffic was diverted to land helicopters.

Several people were taken to area hospitals by ambulance, and one was taken by helicopter to a Louisiana hospital. Officials said all fire and EMS cleared the scene around 6:50 a.m. Sunday.

“Thank you for the help from Henderson Fire Department , New London Volunteer Fire Department , Kilgore Fire Department Kilgore Rescue Unit CHRISTUS EMS and UT Health EMS for the fast response and assistance in equipment, and expertise during the very involved and difficult extrication,” said the Crims Chapel VFD in a Facebook post .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygAr4_0hr81u5w00


Want the latest news as it breaks? Sign up for KETK’s breaking news emails and you’ll always be in the loop.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS19

2 flown to hospital after crash on US 259 S in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people were airlifted to a nearby hospital after a major crash on US 259 S, near the Nacogdoches County line Friday afternoon. Their exact injuries are unknown at this time, according to Terry Linder with Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Linder said to...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

Helicopter called to a major crash on US 259

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County announced Friday that a major crash has happened on US 259 South near the Nacogdoches County line. A helicopter has been requested to come to the scene, according to Rusk County authorities. Expect traffic delays if you are heading through the area.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
Kilgore, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, TX
State
Texas State
Henderson, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Accidents
Rusk County, TX
Accidents
State
Louisiana State
Kilgore, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
Henderson, TX
Crime & Safety
Rusk County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Rusk County, TX
City
Kilgore, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteer Fire Department#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet
KLTV

1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County. According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, the incident happened during a traffic stop at approximately 1:26 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Highway 64 and County Road 4125. A man was pronounced dead...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
KETK / FOX51 News

‘We will never be able to thank you enough’: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant retires after 22 years

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant received a sweet farewell on Thursday after working for the department for more than 22 years. Law enforcement shared video of their final radio call to Bryan Hill, where they thanked him for sacrificing time with his family and putting himself at risk for […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Texas DPS Engages in High-Speed Pursuit Ending in Center (Updated Sept. 14)

September 13, 2022 - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in Center on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. What is known is Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields engaged in a pursuit of a black Hyundai Elantra on State Highway 87 North just south of Timpson. An officer initiated a pit maneuver and the vehicle was brought to a stop just before the intersection with Hurst Street and SH 87 North in Center. Officers with multiple agencies converged on the location where a male and female individuals were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, apparently without incident.
CENTER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Henderson County Most Wanted

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating three fugitives. Anyone that has any information in reference to their location please call Sheriff Hillhouse’s office at 903-675-5128 or Henderson County Crime stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS. Alee Anson Roldan Helm, 23 6’0″ 150 lbs. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Tyler ISD warns about resurgence of 'One Chip Challenge'

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez discusses the officer-involved shooting that took place overnight. Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Longview leaders and Amtrak officials gathered at the Pacific Street Amtrak station to celebrate the completion of $5 million worth of improvements to the station. Updated: 3...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy