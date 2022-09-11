4 dead, including minor after head-on crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Four people have died following a crash on US 259 near Henderson, including a minor according to DPS.

Officials said a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling was traveling southbound on the road when it was struck head on by a 2000 Doge Ram 1500.

The driver of the Ram, Moises Rocha-Vanegas, 35 of Kilgore was pronounced dead at the scene, and officials said he was found to not have been wearing a seatbelt. His passenger, Rosa Rodriguez, 35 of Kilgore, was pronounced dead at a Tyler hospital.

The Silverado contained one adult and four young boys. Three of the boys were found to not have been wearing seatbelts, according to DPS. The driver of the Silverado, Jesse Mueller, 29 of Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

One boy was transported to a regional hospital in Shreveport where he was later pronounced dead, and the three other boys were transported to a regional hospital in Longview. One has been identified to have life-threatening injuries while the others are reported to have sustained incapacitating injuries.

A G oFundMe has been started to benefit the mother, whose husband died in the crash, and her family.

“Thank you for the help from Henderson Fire Department , New London Volunteer Fire Department , Kilgore Fire Department Kilgore Rescue Unit CHRISTUS EMS and UT Health EMS for the fast response and assistance in equipment, and expertise during the very involved and difficult extrication,” said the Crims Chapel VFD in a Facebook post .



