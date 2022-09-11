ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

11-year-old boy arrested in Surprise for threatening to shoot other students

PHOENIX — An 11-year-old boy was arrested in Surprise Monday morning for allegedly making threats to shoot other students, authorities said. Police were alerted by Paradise Honors Middle School of a threat made by the student to bring a gun to school and kill others, the Surprise Police Department said in a press release.
SURPRISE, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
KOLD-TV

Teen boy arrested after Phoenix strip mall shooting leaves 18-year-old dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teen boy is in custody in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead and a woman hurt over the weekend. Officers released an update on Monday, saying the teen will be booked on multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder. His name hasn’t been released since he’s under 18.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Teenager accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old at Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX — A teenage boy was arrested for allegedly killing a man and injuring a woman in a weekend shooting at a north Phoenix strip mall, authorities said. The accused shooter, identified only as a juvenile in his late teens, was booked on numerous felony charges, including second-degree murder, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting outside a Phoenix strip mall on Tuesday night. Before 8 p.m., officers arrived near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man shot. Police say the man died at the scene. However, his name has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Students detained during Central High School lockdown were all victims of assault, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say the three students that were detained during a lockdown at Central High School yesterday were all victims of assault. On Friday a shooting scare at Central High School sent parts of the Phoenix Union High School district into lockdown when a fight broke out between two students and “possible popping sounds” were heard nearby. The lockdown was lifted later that afternoon once officers and SWAT searched the campus and said it was safe finding no evidence of a shooting.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police: Driver ejected from flipped truck in Tempe, taken to hospital

TEMPE, Ariz. — A driver in Tempe was ejected from their vehicle Tuesday afternoon and sustained severe head trauma, officials say. The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near Price Road and Southern Avenue. A witness told Tempe police they observed a truck driving on a flat tire and losing control before hitting the freeway wall.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Missing Mesa woman with health problems found after Silver Alert issued

PHOENIX – A Mesa woman who was the subject of an overnight Silver Alert has been found safe, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said Alma Morell, 76, was located Wednesday morning. She had last been seen near University Drive and Gilbert Road on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., when she left home to run an errand.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Brick of fentanyl seized in Phoenix traffic stop, police say

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says a purple brick of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop, among other items. In a tweet by the department, they say 1kg of fentanyl powder was found, equaling about 2.2 pounds. 2,000 fentanyl pills, $13,000 and four guns were also seized. These...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Two dead, 1 person in custody after Avondale hair salon shooting

AVONDALE — Two people are dead after a shooting at an Avondale hair salon Sunday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., police were called to Ema's Barber and Beauty Salon near Central Avenue and Madden Drive for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they located a man and woman...
AVONDALE, AZ
25newsnow.com

Man arrested for weekend hit and run in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 44-year-old man is in custody for a hit and run incident Sunday afternoon in Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened around 3:40 PM in the 200 block of West Romeo B. Garrett. When officers arrived, they found a man laying in the grass near...
PEORIA, AZ

