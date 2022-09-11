Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Betty Fairfax High School in Laveen locked down after report of person with gun on campus
PHOENIX — Betty Fairfax High School in Laveen was locked down Tuesday afternoon following a report of a person with a gun on campus, officials said. One person was detained and no weapons were been found, Phoenix Police Department Sgt. Melissa Soliz told KTAR News 92.3 FM in an email.
AZFamily
Laveen high school lockdown lifted after reports of armed person, suspicious backpack
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The lockdown has been lifted and one person was detained after reports of an armed person and suspicious backpack at a Laveen high school Tuesday afternoon. Phoenix police evacuated all students and staff at Betty H. Fairfax High School near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. Police say all students are safe.
AZFamily
Report: Gunman involved in shootout with police had been affected by recent events
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A police incident report that’s over 300 pages long details the night two people were shot and killed and two officers were hurt last month, and what the shooter’s parents say might have led up to the tragic event. On Sunday, Aug. 28,...
KTAR.com
11-year-old boy arrested in Surprise for threatening to shoot other students
PHOENIX — An 11-year-old boy was arrested in Surprise Monday morning for allegedly making threats to shoot other students, authorities said. Police were alerted by Paradise Honors Middle School of a threat made by the student to bring a gun to school and kill others, the Surprise Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
11-year-old Surprise student arrested for threatening to bring a gun to school and kill others, police say
SURPRISE, Ariz. - An 11-year-old student in Surprise was arrested after he told another student he was going to bring a gun to school and kill others, the police department said. The incident happened on the morning of Monday, Sept. 12 at Paradise Honors Middle School, says Sgt. Tommy Hale.
Man shot, taken to hospital after shooting near 16th and Fillmore streets
Phoenix police say a man was taken to a local hospital after a shooting near 16th and Fillmore streets.
AZFamily
Motorcyclist injured after road rage shooting in Glendale; suspect on the loose
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a driver in connection with a road rage shooting that left a motorcyclist hospitalized on Tuesday evening. The shooting happened outside Elite Wheelz & Tires shop near 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 4:30 p.m. Officers say a driver...
KTAR.com
Betty Fairfax High School in Laveen locked down due to suspicious backpack
PHOENIX — Betty Fairfax High School in Laveen was locked down Tuesday afternoon due to a suspicious backpack, school officials said. Phoenix Union High School District said all students were safe at the high school near 59th and South Mountain avenues around 3:15 p.m. Officials were in the process...
KTAR.com
Police searching for people who used Cox equipment for target practice in 2017-18
This article originally appeared Feb. 26, 2018. Target shooters in the far West Valley may not realize the kind of danger they’re creating by taking pot shots at utility boxes and lines. Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said the vandalism is happening in the desert south of Interstate 10...
KOLD-TV
Teen boy arrested after Phoenix strip mall shooting leaves 18-year-old dead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teen boy is in custody in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead and a woman hurt over the weekend. Officers released an update on Monday, saying the teen will be booked on multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder. His name hasn’t been released since he’s under 18.
KTAR.com
Teenager accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old at Phoenix strip mall
PHOENIX — A teenage boy was arrested for allegedly killing a man and injuring a woman in a weekend shooting at a north Phoenix strip mall, authorities said. The accused shooter, identified only as a juvenile in his late teens, was booked on numerous felony charges, including second-degree murder, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Monday.
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix strip mall
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting outside a Phoenix strip mall on Tuesday night. Before 8 p.m., officers arrived near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man shot. Police say the man died at the scene. However, his name has not been released.
AZFamily
Students detained during Central High School lockdown were all victims of assault, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say the three students that were detained during a lockdown at Central High School yesterday were all victims of assault. On Friday a shooting scare at Central High School sent parts of the Phoenix Union High School district into lockdown when a fight broke out between two students and “possible popping sounds” were heard nearby. The lockdown was lifted later that afternoon once officers and SWAT searched the campus and said it was safe finding no evidence of a shooting.
KTAR.com
West Valley beauty shop owner accused of fatally shooting wife, her alleged lover
PHOENIX – The owner of a West Valley beauty shop was arrested Sunday after his wife and a man he believed she was having an affair with were shot dead at the salon, authorities said. Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra called 911 to report that he’d shot two people at...
Police: Driver ejected from flipped truck in Tempe, taken to hospital
TEMPE, Ariz. — A driver in Tempe was ejected from their vehicle Tuesday afternoon and sustained severe head trauma, officials say. The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near Price Road and Southern Avenue. A witness told Tempe police they observed a truck driving on a flat tire and losing control before hitting the freeway wall.
KTAR.com
Missing Mesa woman with health problems found after Silver Alert issued
PHOENIX – A Mesa woman who was the subject of an overnight Silver Alert has been found safe, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said Alma Morell, 76, was located Wednesday morning. She had last been seen near University Drive and Gilbert Road on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., when she left home to run an errand.
fox10phoenix.com
Brick of fentanyl seized in Phoenix traffic stop, police say
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says a purple brick of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop, among other items. In a tweet by the department, they say 1kg of fentanyl powder was found, equaling about 2.2 pounds. 2,000 fentanyl pills, $13,000 and four guns were also seized. These...
City of Phoenix refusing to release ASU report into police protest response
That is the question lawyers, academics and ABC15 reporters all want to know after the City repeatedly declined to release a review into the Phoenix Police Department protest response.
ABC 15 News
Two dead, 1 person in custody after Avondale hair salon shooting
AVONDALE — Two people are dead after a shooting at an Avondale hair salon Sunday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., police were called to Ema's Barber and Beauty Salon near Central Avenue and Madden Drive for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they located a man and woman...
25newsnow.com
Man arrested for weekend hit and run in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 44-year-old man is in custody for a hit and run incident Sunday afternoon in Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened around 3:40 PM in the 200 block of West Romeo B. Garrett. When officers arrived, they found a man laying in the grass near...
