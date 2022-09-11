Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Report
The report of incidents and arrests by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department since mid-August includes illegal dumping and an assault. August 28 LCSO investigated illegal dumping. Investigation resulted in the discovery of the possible owner of the illegally dumped items. Contact was made with that person. The issue has been resolved and property cleaned.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail For Livingston County
Two bookings into area jails for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Sheriff’s office. 24-year-old Annabelle Elizabeth Baker was booked into the Randolph County Jail Monday. Baker had been on probation following a guilty plea on a charge of Endangering the Welfare Of A Child. In a hearing last week, Baker admitted to the violation. She was sentenced to 20 days of additional shock time, and added to probation. She remains in custody at the Randolph County Jail with no bond allowed.
ktvo.com
Rongey's neighbor shares about interactions with U.S. marshals
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man who lives next-door to where Kirksville Resident Stephen Munn, 54, was murdered shared with KTVO about his interactions with U.S. marshals during the manhunt for suspect Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. Mark Henry, his wife and their five children live west...
ktvo.com
Suspect charged with trafficking drugs near Novinger schools
NOVINGER, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man with a history of drug convictions is now accused of trafficking drugs near a school. On Friday, the North Missouri Drug Task Force arrested Brandon Daman, 38, of Novinger, at his home in the 500 block of Novinger Avenue. The task force,...
kttn.com
Court news for September 13, 2022 in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court
A resident of Trenton, Gregory Dee Baecht, has waived the courts’ preliminary hearing on a felony charge involving the alleged theft July 23rd of a motor vehicle. The case was bound over to the October 13th session for Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court. A Kansas City...
kchi.com
That Unexpected Check In the Mail Could Be A Scam
If you receive an unexpected check in the mail look at it closely before you consider depositing it in your account. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says these can be scams. Other departments across the state are seeing checks, including from “Publishers Clearing House” that are fraudulent. The...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report – Monday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 99 calls for service Monday. This includes. 2:03 p.m., Officers took a report of a burglary in the 600 block of Woodward St. During the burglary the suspect committed property damage, a violation of a protection order, and assault. The suspect was identified and the investigation is ongoing.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Woman in Court This Week on Felony Drug Charge
A Chillicothe woman will appear in Livingston County Court later this week on a felony drug charge. Court documents say Samantha J. Campbell faces a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list that charge from Saturday.
kchi.com
Drug Arrest In Chillicothe
A woman was arrested by Chillicothe police following a report of suspicious activity Saturday morning in the 300 block of Clay Street. According to the report a woman was seen entering a condemned house at about 8:40 am. The officers located the woman who was arrested for alleged trespassing, burglary, and possession of narcotics packaged for delivery.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, September 10th
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday in Grundy County. 37-year Brooke Ashford was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
kchi.com
Three Arrests In The Area Counties
Three arrests are reported by the Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 8:45 am, Troopers in Linn County arrested 24-year-old Olga L Costilla of Southbend Indiana for alleged driving while suspended and speeding. She was processed and released. Saturday at 4:15 pm, Troopers in Linn County arrested 41-year-old...
kttn.com
Funeral Service: Jerry R. Burns
Jerry R. Burns – age 76 of Gallatin, MO passed away Monday night, September 12th, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 16th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday evening, also at the funeral home. Friends may call after 11:00 AM, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin.
kchi.com
Trenton Woman Arrested By Troopers
A Trenton woman was arrested by State Troopers early Saturday morning. Troopers in Grundy County arrested 37-year-old Brooke N Ashford of Trenton for alleged DWI, driving while revoked, and Careless and Imprudent Driving. She was processed and released.
northwestmoinfo.com
Spickard Man Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Stealing Charge Monday
A Spickard man will appear in Grundy County Court today on a pair of charges, including one felony. Court documents say Bradley S. Wilson faces charges of felony stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft and misdemeanor second-degree property damage. Records list the two charges from July and August. The...
kchi.com
Fatal Crash In Linn County
A crash Saturday evening in Linn County took the life of one driver and left three others injured. State Troopers report 43-year-old Maylor T Fiti of Tulsa Oklahoma died as a result of injuries in the crash on US 36 at Route F, East of Brookfield. According to the report, at about 8:25 pm, Fiti was northbound on Route F and pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by 63-year-old Johnny W Powell of Bucklin.
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Injured in Crash South of Chillicothe This Morning
Three men suffered injuries in an accident early this morning in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 5:15 this morning on U.S. 65, three miles south of Chillicothe, as a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Richmond, Texas resident Andre Miller headed southbound. Troopers say Miller...
kttn.com
Jamesport City Council begins process for closure of two streets
The Jamesport City Council, on September 12th, agreed to start the process of closing parts of two streets. Visitor Adrian Gutshall approached the council requesting it close parts of Jackson Street from Broadway Street to the city limits and Elm Street north of Old Highway 6 to Grand Street. Mayor...
kchi.com
Jail Bookings For Local Law Enforcement
Two recent bookings at area jails for the Livingston County law enforcement agencies are reported by Sheriff Steve Cox. Wednesday at about 12:25 am, Chillicothe Police Department arrested 23-year-old Trenton Lee Merriman for alleged delivery of a controlled substance. He is held with bond set at $10,000 cash only. Wednesday...
kttn.com
Trenton R-9 Board of Education approve amendments to 2022-2023 budget
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved amendments to the 2022-2023 budget on September 13th. Superintendent Daniel Gott reported new money added to the budget totaled $337,640.74, and $158,950 was added to money spent. The adjustments ended on the plus side for the district. The amendments involved an expected increase...
kttn.com
Polo resident injured in Sunday crash; patrol accuses him of multiple infractions
A Polo resident was hurt early Sunday when the sports utility vehicle he was driving traveled off Highway 116 and hit a utility pole west of Braymer. Twenty-five-year-old Logan Bowley was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. The accident happened three miles west of Braymer on Highway...
