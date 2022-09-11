Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
Coach Frost out at Nebraska, Mickey Joseph named interim HC
Scott Frost is out as the Husker head coach. That announcement from Athletic Director Trev Alberts after meeting with Frost Sunday morning. This came after the Huskers lost 45 to 42 to Georgia Southern Saturday night. "At the end of the day, there has to be accountability. When you run...
Malcolm X becomes 1st Black honoree in Nebraska Hall of Fame
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Fifteen years after being rejected as too controversial, Malcolm X is the first Black honoree to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame. The organization's commission selected the civil rights icon on Monday on a 4-3 vote. Malcolm X was born Malcolm Little in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1925, the son of a Baptist preacher. His family left for Milwaukee the following year after threats from the Ku Klux Klan. While serving a prison sentence in his 20s for burglary, he converted to Islam, later changed his name and became one of the most visible figures in the civil rights movement during the 1960s. He was assassinated in Manhattan’s Audubon Ballroom by gunmen who opened fire during a speaking engagement.
No. 3 Wayne State volleyball sweeps Peru State
No. 3 Wayne State swept Peru State Bobcats 25-14, 25-8, 25-13, in non-conference finale in Rice Auditorium Tuesday evening. Wayne State moves to 12-0 on the season while Peru State falls to 4-8. The Wildcats would hit a higher percentage in the win at .455 compared to Peru State’s .043...
NSP Wrap Up Summer Long Traffic Enforcement Campaign
The Nebraska State Patrol has closed-out multiple summer-long operations focused on specific areas of roadway safety. Troopers and dispatchers have been working overtime this summer to keep roads safe across the state. Several of these efforts included assistance from the NSP Aviation Support Division and the Omaha Police Department Air...
