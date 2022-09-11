Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Updated Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses available at Grundy and Mercer County health departments
Grundy County Health Department along with the Mercer County Health Department in Princeton have received the updated bivalent Moderna and Pfizer booster doses. COVID-19 vaccinations are available by appointment on Tuesdays at the Grundy County Health Department, call the Mercer County Health Department to schedule an appointment at 660-748-3630. People...
kttn.com
Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau to meet on Wednesday
Trenton City Hall will be the location of a noon meeting on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, of the Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau. The meeting will be available on Zoom. The agenda includes a photography update, the review of proposals for website maintenance and social media management, digital marketing, and...
kttn.com
Grundy County Commission pay increase for ambulance employees
The Grundy County Commission on September 13th unanimously approved a pay increase for ambulance employees for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year. The pay increase involves raising the base pay to $14.50 per hour for emergency medical technicians and $20.00 per hour for paramedics. It also includes pay increases as presented in the information presented by Ambulance Director Sarah Porter last week, which involved raises for most current paramedics of $5.50 per hour. The pay for clerical and administrative will remain the same.
kttn.com
Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic scheduling influenza vaccinations for established patients
Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton announced they are currently scheduling influenza vaccinations for established patients. Influenza vaccinations at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group will begin on Friday, September 16, and will be offered each Friday going forward. Influenza vaccinations at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Milan Fall Fiesta to kick off Saturday, September 17th
The Milan Chamber of Commerce has organized events for the Market on Main “Fall Fiesta” on Saturday, September 17th. The first items listed on the schedule include 9 am starts to register for the chili cookoff, the senior center breakfast, tours of the county museum, vendors, and bounce houses.
kttn.com
Thousand Hills State Park to hold outdoor event for women
Thousand Hills State Park near Kirksville will hold an outdoor event taught by female instructors. Women can learn new outdoor skills or improve their techniques in the park’s special use area on September 24th from 8:30 to 4:30. The event is part of the Women in Nature program held...
kchi.com
Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Report
The report of incidents and arrests by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department since mid-August includes illegal dumping and an assault. August 28 LCSO investigated illegal dumping. Investigation resulted in the discovery of the possible owner of the illegally dumped items. Contact was made with that person. The issue has been resolved and property cleaned.
kttn.com
Spickard Board of Aldermen announce that smoke testing of sewer system to be repeated
The Spickard Board of Aldermen on September 12th announced smoke testing will need to be repeated, and problem areas will need to be fixed. Landowners will be responsible for the cost to keep rainwater out of the sewer system. A chlorinator will be placed temporarily at the water tower to add chlorine to the water system.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Trenton R-9 Board of Education approve amendments to 2022-2023 budget
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved amendments to the 2022-2023 budget on September 13th. Superintendent Daniel Gott reported new money added to the budget totaled $337,640.74, and $158,950 was added to money spent. The adjustments ended on the plus side for the district. The amendments involved an expected increase...
kttn.com
Jamesport City Council begins process for closure of two streets
The Jamesport City Council, on September 12th, agreed to start the process of closing parts of two streets. Visitor Adrian Gutshall approached the council requesting it close parts of Jackson Street from Broadway Street to the city limits and Elm Street north of Old Highway 6 to Grand Street. Mayor...
kttn.com
Princeton Board of Education receive update on relocation of ball fields
The Princeton R-5 Board of Education received an update on September 12th on the relocation of the ball fields. The Federal Land, Water, and Conservation Fund Grant administered by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded more than $300,000 to the project. Construction started this week on the concession...
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 09/13/2022 – Incidents, Arrests and MORE
August 15, LCSO began an investigation of reported animal abuse and neglect east of Chillicothe. With the cooperation of the land owner and a DVM it was determined the 30-year-old horse was in excellent condition and not being neglected. We appreciate everyone’s assistance on this. August 28 LCSO investigated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Grundy R-5 Board of Education to meet Thursday
The Grundy R-5 Board of Education will meet Thursday, September 15th at 6 pm in the high school business room at Galt. The agenda includes final approval of the bus routes, bus condition, updates on building improvements, the bid to supply beef, scheduling the date for graduation, and flu shots for staff members.
kbia.org
William Robb: "We wanted to provide a place that it didn't matter what was in your pocket, you could still have healthy food that was delicious."
William Robb spoke with the Missouri On Mic team at the Kirksville Farmer’s Market in May. He spoke about his passion for food equity and his work with a local non profit called Take Root. Missouri on Mic is an oral history and journalism project documenting stories from around...
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail For Livingston County
Two bookings into area jails for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Sheriff’s office. 24-year-old Annabelle Elizabeth Baker was booked into the Randolph County Jail Monday. Baker had been on probation following a guilty plea on a charge of Endangering the Welfare Of A Child. In a hearing last week, Baker admitted to the violation. She was sentenced to 20 days of additional shock time, and added to probation. She remains in custody at the Randolph County Jail with no bond allowed.
kttn.com
Three citizen requests on the agenda for public hearings at Trenton City Hall
Three public hearings are on the agenda for October 3rd meetings at Trenton City Hall. The first of the hearings will begin at 7 pm. The planning and zoning commission will hear a request from Kipp and Cara McClellan who seek a conditional use permit for the proposed construction of a full-site camper hookup on vacant land adjacent to 31 hundred Hoover Drive.
kttn.com
Funeral Service: Jerry R. Burns
Jerry R. Burns – age 76 of Gallatin, MO passed away Monday night, September 12th, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 16th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday evening, also at the funeral home. Friends may call after 11:00 AM, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin.
kttn.com
Central Zone Polocrosse to hold Regional Mega Clinic at Green Hills Equestrian near Harris
The Central Zone Polocrosse will be holding a 3-day Regional Mega Clinic at Green Hills Equestrian near Harris, MO, two miles south of Highway E on Ava Drive in Sullivan County. The event begins Friday, September 16th, and continues through Sunday the 18th. “This is the King of the one-horse...
kchi.com
That Unexpected Check In the Mail Could Be A Scam
If you receive an unexpected check in the mail look at it closely before you consider depositing it in your account. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says these can be scams. Other departments across the state are seeing checks, including from “Publishers Clearing House” that are fraudulent. The...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 91 calls for service Tuesday, some of the calls include:. 10:22 a.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Monroe St. for a vehicle with slashed tires. 11:43 a.m., Officers responded to the area of 3rd St. and S Woodrow for a 4-wheeler speeding....
Comments / 0