Read full article on original website
Related
PLANetizen
Where Floods Follow Wildfires
Like other Western states, Arizona is experiencing longer, more destructive wildfires. “And now,” writes Ryan Heinsius for Arizona Public Radio, “the burn scars left behind are causing flooding in neighborhoods that previously weren’t flood prone.” According to Heinsius, “Local emergency officials have scrambled to ease the impacts on residents, but long-term solutions won’t come immediately.”
PLANetizen
Colorado Planning for a Less Car-Dependent Transportation Future
“Rewrites of Colorado’s statewide 10-year priority project plan and two Front Range regional transportation plans are nearing adoption in the next month,” reports Jon Murray for the Denver Post. “Especially in metro Denver, they shift big money from expanding pavement to other projects that make it easier, and...
Comments / 0