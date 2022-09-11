Read full article on original website
Updated Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses available at Grundy and Mercer County health departments
Grundy County Health Department along with the Mercer County Health Department in Princeton have received the updated bivalent Moderna and Pfizer booster doses. COVID-19 vaccinations are available by appointment on Tuesdays at the Grundy County Health Department, call the Mercer County Health Department to schedule an appointment at 660-748-3630. People...
Grundy Electric Cooperative to issue capital credit checks
Trenton, Missouri, September 14, 2022 – Grundy Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors, voted to make a general refund of capital credits in the amount of approximately $451,636.26. The board voted to retire 100% of the capital credits for the year 1989 and twenty-five percent of the year 2021 to the membership.
Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic scheduling influenza vaccinations for established patients
Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton announced they are currently scheduling influenza vaccinations for established patients. Influenza vaccinations at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group will begin on Friday, September 16, and will be offered each Friday going forward. Influenza vaccinations at...
Spickard Board of Aldermen announce that smoke testing of sewer system to be repeated
The Spickard Board of Aldermen on September 12th announced smoke testing will need to be repeated, and problem areas will need to be fixed. Landowners will be responsible for the cost to keep rainwater out of the sewer system. A chlorinator will be placed temporarily at the water tower to add chlorine to the water system.
Sullivan County Health Department to hold community baby shower
The Sullivan County Health Department will hold a community baby shower for expecting parents and parents of infants. The free event will be at the Milan Community Center September 14th from 4:30 to 6:30. There will be giveaways, gift bags, and light refreshments. COVID-19 vaccines will also be available. The...
Livingston County Sheriff 09/13/2022 – Incidents, Arrests and MORE
August 15, LCSO began an investigation of reported animal abuse and neglect east of Chillicothe. With the cooperation of the land owner and a DVM it was determined the 30-year-old horse was in excellent condition and not being neglected. We appreciate everyone’s assistance on this. August 28 LCSO investigated...
Court news for September 13, 2022 in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court
A resident of Trenton, Gregory Dee Baecht, has waived the courts’ preliminary hearing on a felony charge involving the alleged theft July 23rd of a motor vehicle. The case was bound over to the October 13th session for Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court. A Kansas City...
Trenton R-9 Board of Education approve amendments to 2022-2023 budget
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved amendments to the 2022-2023 budget on September 13th. Superintendent Daniel Gott reported new money added to the budget totaled $337,640.74, and $158,950 was added to money spent. The adjustments ended on the plus side for the district. The amendments involved an expected increase...
Princeton Board of Education receive update on relocation of ball fields
The Princeton R-5 Board of Education received an update on September 12th on the relocation of the ball fields. The Federal Land, Water, and Conservation Fund Grant administered by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded more than $300,000 to the project. Construction started this week on the concession...
Booked Into Jail For Livingston County
Two bookings into area jails for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Sheriff’s office. 24-year-old Annabelle Elizabeth Baker was booked into the Randolph County Jail Monday. Baker had been on probation following a guilty plea on a charge of Endangering the Welfare Of A Child. In a hearing last week, Baker admitted to the violation. She was sentenced to 20 days of additional shock time, and added to probation. She remains in custody at the Randolph County Jail with no bond allowed.
Troopers Arrest Iowa Man on Driving Trio in Mercer County Monday
Troopers report the arrest of an Iowa man late Monday in Mercer County on three driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 38-year-old Tyler A. Snelson on preliminary charges of speeding (90 in a 60), felony driving while revoked or suspended, and not having valid insurance.
Jamesport City Council begins process for closure of two streets
The Jamesport City Council, on September 12th, agreed to start the process of closing parts of two streets. Visitor Adrian Gutshall approached the council requesting it close parts of Jackson Street from Broadway Street to the city limits and Elm Street north of Old Highway 6 to Grand Street. Mayor...
Central Zone Polocrosse to hold Regional Mega Clinic at Green Hills Equestrian near Harris
The Central Zone Polocrosse will be holding a 3-day Regional Mega Clinic at Green Hills Equestrian near Harris, MO, two miles south of Highway E on Ava Drive in Sullivan County. The event begins Friday, September 16th, and continues through Sunday the 18th. “This is the King of the one-horse...
Three citizen requests on the agenda for public hearings at Trenton City Hall
Three public hearings are on the agenda for October 3rd meetings at Trenton City Hall. The first of the hearings will begin at 7 pm. The planning and zoning commission will hear a request from Kipp and Cara McClellan who seek a conditional use permit for the proposed construction of a full-site camper hookup on vacant land adjacent to 31 hundred Hoover Drive.
Thousand Hills State Park to hold outdoor event for women
Thousand Hills State Park near Kirksville will hold an outdoor event taught by female instructors. Women can learn new outdoor skills or improve their techniques in the park’s special use area on September 24th from 8:30 to 4:30. The event is part of the Women in Nature program held...
That Unexpected Check In the Mail Could Be A Scam
If you receive an unexpected check in the mail look at it closely before you consider depositing it in your account. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says these can be scams. Other departments across the state are seeing checks, including from “Publishers Clearing House” that are fraudulent. The...
Miss Calamity Jane crowned in Princeton
Crowned Miss Calamity Jane Saturday night in Princeton was Riley Moreno. The first runner-up was Cheyenne Dinsmore, the second runner-up was Klaire Buckler, and. named miss congeniality was Elizabeth Grooms. All four are seniors at Princeton High School. The Miss Calamity Jane Days festival is this Friday through next Sunday...
One air-lifted to hospital after 2-vehicle NW Missouri crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY —Three people were injured in an accident just after 5a.m. Monday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford F150 driven by Lucan J. Dick, 19, Cameron, was southbound on U.S. 65 three miles south of Chillicothe. The pickup struck a southbound 2017...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, September 10th
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday in Grundy County. 37-year Brooke Ashford was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
Chillicothe Woman in Court This Week on Felony Drug Charge
A Chillicothe woman will appear in Livingston County Court later this week on a felony drug charge. Court documents say Samantha J. Campbell faces a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list that charge from Saturday.
