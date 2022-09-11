ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Fallen Cobb County deputies honored at Atlanta United game

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — The two deputies killed in Cobb County were honored during the Atlanta United game on Saturday.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on Instagram showing the tribute to Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr. and Deputy Jonathan Koleski.

The CCSO thanked the Atlanta United, and the community, for its support.

The two deputies were killed in the line of duty after they were ambushed while serving a warrant to a residence in Cobb County Thursday night.

Their community is been heart broken at the killing of the two deputies.

“We are all heartbroken. So somber in the neighborhood,” she said.

Tiffany says she and other neighbors rallied together to make sure people were safe and families were together and eventually provided snacks and drinks for police and anyone else helping near the scene.

