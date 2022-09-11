Read full article on original website
Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
“Gym Red” Chenille Swooshes Animate This Nike Dunk High
The late Peter Moore changed the sneaker industry when he designed the Nike Dunk High in 1985 as the model has become part of the cultural zeitgeist over the last several decades. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in an eye-catching ensemble coupling bold “Gym Red” with vibrant “Yellow Ochre” for...
Nike Air More Uptempo “Cobalt Bliss” Arrives Soon
Few models have enjoyed such a strong revival as the Nike Air More Uptempo, receiving a bevy of colorways to compliment the bulky models brightly-toned Summer season. As the sun begins to set sooner and sooner, The Swoosh already has plans to delve out Fall-ready styles of the Scottie Pippen-endorsed sneaker, emerging in a dominant white and black ensemble.
Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”
2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
Grey And Blue Stack Onto This Nike Air Force 1 Low
Amidst its lengthy 40th anniversary celebration, The Swoosh has employed numerous combinations of textiles and tonal offerings, providing unique propositions of the model fit for the markets ever-growing palette for streetwear silhouettes. Fit for the autumnal season, the latest Nike Air Force 1 Low combines tumbled leathers and nubuck overlays for a cool aesthetic featuring titular accents.
Multi-Swoosh Patterns Fill In This Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cut Out”
Throughout its boisterous 40th anniversary, The Swoosh has hidden away uniquely crafted, never before seen details throughout a bevy of the Nike Air Force 1’s various propositions. From shadowed Swooshes to upgraded lace toggles and metallic accents, the Beaverton-based brand is turning to its hallmark logo to accent the tucked away design elements present within the latest AF1 Low offering.
Nike Air Max Plus Unveiled In New Grey And Orange Colorway
The Nike Air Max Plus has enjoyed the reveal of several colorways these last few months. And as we officially embark on the Fall season, an additional set have been added to the calendar, including this newly-revealed grey and orange colorway. A single shade of grey is used throughout much...
Brown Suedes And Navy Nylons Merge For The Latest Nike Air Max 90
As we venture further into the Fall 2022 calendar, it’s been made crystal clear that the Nike Air Max 90 isn’t going anywhere any time soon with just as many upcoming offerings being announced as this past summer. Employing dominant shaggy suede overlays, the latest textile construction of the Air Max cushioned silhouette signals the turn in seasons.
Jimmy Choo's Latest It Sneakers Have Arrived, and Everyone Wants a Pair
We like to consider ourselves flat-shoe aficionados with a specialty in hunting down the coolest sneakers that can easily finish every outfit. Not all trainers are created equal, and every now and then, a new pair comes along that manages to capture the hearts (and wardrobes) of fashion people across the globe. One such gem has been delivered recently by Jimmy Choo: the Diamond Light Maxi.
Grey Fleece Lines This Cozy Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
While the 40th anniversary of Bruce Kilgore’s groundbreaking 1982 design is months away from its conclusion, The Swoosh is seemingly delving out even more offerings each week, devoting an increased amount of attention towards their women’s exclusive silhouettes. As the Fall 2022 calendar continues to be revealed, shaggy suede overlays further dominate the reconstructed aesthetic of the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow.
New Balance Blesses The 550 With “Pure Platinum” Style
The New Balance 550 has experienced stateside production issues since re-joining the brand’s lineup of products in late 2020. The last month, however, has seen Steven Smith’s 33-year-old design emerge in handfuls of compelling new styles, like an upcoming ensemble unofficially dubbed “Pure Platinum.”. Reminiscent of an...
Navy And Teal Color In The Nike Dunk Low
Humble beginnings have since skyrocketed to one of the most sought after lifestyle silhouettes on the market. As the sun begins to set sooner, The Swoosh is continuing to tap into the Nike Dunk’s immense popularity, beginning to dress it in a medley of cooled, Fall-friendly offerings as seen in the Navy and Dark Teal combination that treats the latest proposition of the Dunk Low.
The Nike Zoom Freak 4 Preps For Fall In “Sweet Beet”
The Nike Zoom Freak 4 isn’t the latest and greatest from the Swoosh’s hoops-obsessed team, but it’s part of one of the more compelling signature athlete sneaker lineups in recent memory. Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, which begins on October 19th, Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s fourth Nike shoe...
The atmos x adidas Adimatic Remembers The Three Stripes’ Classic Brown Box
Atmos and adidas have joined forces many times over the course of the last few years. And for their latest collaborative effort, the two are celebrating the return of the Adimatic with a colorway inspired by the footwear brand’s classic brown box. Mirroring the packaging itself, the shoe’s exterior...
LQQK Studio’s First Reebok Collab Reimagines The Classic Leather Two Ways
Since their founding in 2010, LQQK Studio — which originally started out as a print shop — has worked with designers, artists, and creatives across all mediums. They would then establish their own lifestyle brand in 2016, which garnered the attention of Vans just two years later. And following two collaborative capsules, the burgeoning creative collective is joining the family of yet another footwear mainstay: Reebok.
“Argon” Flair Animates This New Balance 550
Despite its close association to Aimé Leon Dore, the New Balance 550 has cemented itself in the sneaker zeitgeist through handfuls of compelling solo efforts. Recently, the Steven Smith-designed silhouette emerged in a predominantly white ensemble donning various shades of blue for a look reminiscent of the Nike Dunk Low “Argon.”
The Letter Bro’s Nike Zoom Freak 4 Receives A Thanksgiving Appropriate Colorway
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s latest signature sneaker, the Nike Zoom Freak 4, has only delivered a handful of releases since its introduction back in June. Things are slowly beginning to ramp up, however, as the silhouette has just unveiled its upcoming “Letter Bro” colorway. Arriving right in time for...
Nike SB And eBay Are Literally Putting The Pieces Of Their Dunk Low Back Together
Back in 2003, Nike SB took to eBay to auction off a special pair of Dunk Lows colored to resemble the marketplace’s signature logo. All proceeds from the listing — which ended at a final bid of $26,000 — were put to the construction of new skate parks throughout the Portland area. Though only a single pair of said shoes were sold, there are reportedly three in existence, one of which was sawed into four separate parts.
The Nike Dunk Low Dresses Up In A Peaches And Cream Colorway
As is expected of one of Nike’s most popular sneakers, the Dunk Low continues to unveil a handful of make-ups every week. And alongside a navy and teal pair, today’s batch includes a colorway visually akin to peaches and cream. Echoing the two-toned look signature to the silhouette,...
