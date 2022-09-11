Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has diedAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
WBTV
Erik Jones, Ty Dillon Join Charlotte area students to paint ‘Turtles’ Ahead of Oct. 7-9 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Petty GMS drivers Erik Jones and Ty Dillon joined students from six Charlotte-area schools at Charlotte Motor Speedway to paint ‘turtles’ as the famed 1.5-mile superspeedway prepares for the upcoming Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend, Oct. 7-9. Students from Charlotte Christian School, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School, Royal Oaks School of the Arts, Beverly Hills Elementary School, Mooresville Intermediate School and East Mooresville Intermediate School each decorated their ‘turtle’ based on a literary theme of their choosing as part of the speedway’s STEAM education initiative.
WBTV
Busch leaving Gibbs, Toyota to drive for Childress in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WBTV) — Kyle Busch will move to Richard Childress Racing next season, ending a 15-year career with Joe Gibbs Racing because the team could not come to terms with NASCAR’s only active multiple Cup champion. Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for Childress in an...
‘Clean slate’: NASCAR star Kyle Busch to join Richard Childress Racing in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch announced the next chapter in his illustrious racing career Tuesday after months of speculation about his future plans. After months of rumors about what race team the 37-year-old driver could end up at in 2023 and beyond, Busch confirmed Tuesday that was […]
kiss951.com
Popular Wilmington Pizzeria Making Its Way to Charlotte
If there is one thing that I love and cannot get enough of, that’s pizza! Pizza is my all-time favorite dish and I can eat it just about any time of the day. I love fresh, authentic pizza with fresh ingredients. Just thinking about it as I type is making me hungry. Chefs kiss!
lakenormanpublications.com
Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board
MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
Teen musician signs contract to play at Little Theater of Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia musician is already making quite a name for himself at the young age of 17. His name is Kadir Muhammad, but he goes professionally by The Giftt. James Muhammad, his dad and manager, said Kadir Muhammad was a preemie baby who almost didn't make it -- and is now thriving in every way.
kiss951.com
6 Of The Best Places To Get Milkshakes In Charlotte
Growing up Milkshakes were my favorite! I could rank just about every place in Charlotte by the quality of their milkshake. As I got older I drifted away from them being my go-to beverage and dessert. But with today being National Chocolate Milkshake Day, I figured it was a good time to visit this frosty treat. There are many many places you can get milkshakes in Charlotte. Everyone knows to go to chains whether fast food or ice cream and their milkshake offerings. I will forever be a fan of Cookout milkshakes for one! But there are some more localized spots you may or may not have tried. And those places are what this list is about!
Customers frustrated with Charlotte’s AvidXChange Music Factory parking
A few months ago, the Music Factory partnered with private, New York-based parking enforcement company RiseTek Global.
WBTV
Lobster, gouda and grits: A tasty preview of the Charlotte Brunch Festival
Paint it yourself ceramics offered at Creatif Art Studio in Fort Mill. The studio takes a unique approach to creativity; crafts are created with the help of an iPad. Treadmill trouble: A mother’s battle for special needs coverage in North Carolina. Updated: 17 hours ago. A mother calling for...
kiss951.com
Mecklenburg County Woman Wins $200,000 Scratch-off Prize
Celise Redmon of Charlotte took a chance on a $5 ticket and won $200,000 in a new game. Redmon bought her lucky Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021. The Lincoln game debuted this month as a part of the Cash family of games with six $200,000 prizes. Four $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
WBTV
Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The investigation found the amount of bond money agreed to by Rock Hill was far more public investment than other similar projects and simultaneously sidestepped key oversight steps.
Bojangles moving corporate headquarters in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The headquarters for Bojangles Restaurant is making a move, but it won’t be going far. Executives and leaders will relocate from its current location on Southern Pine Boulevard to new arrangements just a few blocks away on Forest Point Circle in south Charlotte. In an announcement...
WBTV
Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. 24/27 East over the Rocky River to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor was allowed to begin...
fox29.com
Couple marries inside North Carolina airport after first meeting on flight
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Love was in the air when one couple first met on a flight. Love was also on the concourse when the they tied the knot inside Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina last Friday. The airport shared the event on its Facebook page. "Wishing the newlyweds...
WBTV
Crash closes busy Rowan Co. road
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters say a hit-and-run crash led to the closing of a busy road in Granite Quarry on Tuesday morning. Highway 52, or N. Salisbury Avenue, was closed between Jake Alexander Blvd. and Dunn’s Mountain Church Road. “It’s right in the curve and apparently a...
WBTV
Development projects continue in Kannapolis, including at site of old ballpark
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - With more than 20 million square feet of developments under construction or proposed in Rowan County, hard hats will be part of many wardrobes in the coming years. Much of that construction is now underway in Kannapolis. At the Lakeshore Corporate Park, the former site of...
kiss951.com
Another Million-dollar Lottery Winner In North Carolina!
I’ve bought one of those $30 Millionaire Maker lottery scratch offs got my $30 investments, but Ronald Pierce of Charlotte pocketed a $1 million prize from his ticket. Congratulations, Ronald!!!! Pierce bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Pierce...
wccbcharlotte.com
Nearly 3,000 Flags Placed In Romare Bearden Park In Remembrance Of 9/11
CHARLOTTE, NC – Today Marks to 21st anniversary of 9/11. The nation is filled with memorial events to honor those that lost their lives. Charlotte’s very own Romare Bearden Park has joined in the memorial services with a display of flags across the park. Nearly 3,000 flags have...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Iredell Memorial adjusting to being lone full-service hospital in Statesville
The morning of July 19 was already planned to be a busy one at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Representatives from the state were already on campus to complete reviews of the hospital’s skilled nursing facility and acute care center, so it was all hands on deck to make sure those went off without a hitch.
WBTV
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles on affordable housing and rising prices
Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. Updated: 56 minutes...
