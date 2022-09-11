ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Erik Jones, Ty Dillon Join Charlotte area students to paint ‘Turtles’ Ahead of Oct. 7-9 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Petty GMS drivers Erik Jones and Ty Dillon joined students from six Charlotte-area schools at Charlotte Motor Speedway to paint ‘turtles’ as the famed 1.5-mile superspeedway prepares for the upcoming Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend, Oct. 7-9. Students from Charlotte Christian School, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School, Royal Oaks School of the Arts, Beverly Hills Elementary School, Mooresville Intermediate School and East Mooresville Intermediate School each decorated their ‘turtle’ based on a literary theme of their choosing as part of the speedway’s STEAM education initiative.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Busch leaving Gibbs, Toyota to drive for Childress in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WBTV) — Kyle Busch will move to Richard Childress Racing next season, ending a 15-year career with Joe Gibbs Racing because the team could not come to terms with NASCAR’s only active multiple Cup champion. Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for Childress in an...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Popular Wilmington Pizzeria Making Its Way to Charlotte

If there is one thing that I love and cannot get enough of, that’s pizza! Pizza is my all-time favorite dish and I can eat it just about any time of the day. I love fresh, authentic pizza with fresh ingredients. Just thinking about it as I type is making me hungry. Chefs kiss!
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Cars
Concord, NC
Cars
Concord, NC
Sports
City
Concord, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board

MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Teen musician signs contract to play at Little Theater of Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia musician is already making quite a name for himself at the young age of 17. His name is Kadir Muhammad, but he goes professionally by The Giftt. James Muhammad, his dad and manager, said Kadir Muhammad was a preemie baby who almost didn't make it -- and is now thriving in every way.
GASTONIA, NC
kiss951.com

6 Of The Best Places To Get Milkshakes In Charlotte

Growing up Milkshakes were my favorite! I could rank just about every place in Charlotte by the quality of their milkshake. As I got older I drifted away from them being my go-to beverage and dessert. But with today being National Chocolate Milkshake Day, I figured it was a good time to visit this frosty treat. There are many many places you can get milkshakes in Charlotte. Everyone knows to go to chains whether fast food or ice cream and their milkshake offerings. I will forever be a fan of Cookout milkshakes for one! But there are some more localized spots you may or may not have tried. And those places are what this list is about!
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ford
Person
Harry Hyde
Person
Richard Ford
Person
Richard Petty
Person
John Wayne
kiss951.com

Mecklenburg County Woman Wins $200,000 Scratch-off Prize

Celise Redmon of Charlotte took a chance on a $5 ticket and won $200,000 in a new game. Redmon bought her lucky Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021. The Lincoln game debuted this month as a part of the Cash family of games with six $200,000 prizes. Four $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The investigation found the amount of bond money agreed to by Rock Hill was far more public investment than other similar projects and simultaneously sidestepped key oversight steps.
ROCK HILL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F150#Vehicles#Walt Hollifield Best#Autofair#Charlotte Motor Speedway#The Charlotte Autofair
WBTV

Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. 24/27 East over the Rocky River to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor was allowed to begin...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Crash closes busy Rowan Co. road

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters say a hit-and-run crash led to the closing of a busy road in Granite Quarry on Tuesday morning. Highway 52, or N. Salisbury Avenue, was closed between Jake Alexander Blvd. and Dunn’s Mountain Church Road. “It’s right in the curve and apparently a...
GRANITE QUARRY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
kiss951.com

Another Million-dollar Lottery Winner In North Carolina!

I’ve bought one of those $30 Millionaire Maker lottery scratch offs got my $30 investments, but Ronald Pierce of Charlotte pocketed a $1 million prize from his ticket. Congratulations, Ronald!!!! Pierce bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Pierce...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles on affordable housing and rising prices

Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. Updated: 56 minutes...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy