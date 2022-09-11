ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Vehicle fire cleared along I-81S in Wythe Co.

WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The fire was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Wythe Co. vehicle fire along I-81S is causing delays and multiple lane closures. The fire was located at mile marker 73, according to VDOT. The center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Vehicle fire causing delays on I-81S in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – VDOT said that Wythe County drivers can expect delays due to a vehicle fire. The fire happened on I-81S at mile marker 73, authorities said. As of 3:36 p.m., the south center lane, south right lane, and right shoulder were closed.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Pedestrian-involved crash in Giles County leaves one dead

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened on September 5th in Giles County. According to a report, the crash happened around noon on the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100. A vehicle traveling South reportedly came across a pedestrian standing in the roadway and was unable to...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pedestrian killed in Giles County crash

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pearisburg native was killed in a crash in Giles County on September 5th, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 12:26 p.m. on Rt. 100 at the intersection with Rt. 811. The driver of a Dodge Caravan was driving south...
GILES COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Montgomery County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, VA
Accidents
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt Co. motorcycle crash cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - An I-81N motorcycle crash at mile marker 169 is causing one and a half miles of delays Sunday in Botetourt County. Check back for updates.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WVNT-TV

Lanes reopened after multi-car accident shuts down Route 460 in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A multi-car accident has shut down both eastbound lanes of 460 in Bluefield, West Virginia. According to Mercer County dispatchers, four cars and a tractor-trailer were involved in an accident at the intersection of Route 460 and Maryland Avenue. Bluefield Rescue, Bluefield Fire Department, and Bluefield City Police are all on scene.
BLUEFIELD, WV
WJHL

VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
PEARISBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Traffic Accident#Montgomery Co#Vdot
WDBJ7.com

Wythe Co. residents warned of ‘vicious’ dog on the loose

WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A white and brown male pit bull has been reported as “vicious” and on the loose in the area of Exit 80 along I-81. The Wythe Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay vigilant and not approach the dog. Anyone with information should call 911.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

No one hurt after fire at race shop in Botetourt County

Fortunately, no one was injured following a fire at a race shop in Botetourt County Monday night, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS. Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Mary Alice Road at about 10:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find a large, detached...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WDBJ7.com

Man shot, arrives at Roanoke hospital in personal vehicle

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man that had been shot arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Monday. Roanoke Police say they were alerted at around 5:10 p.m. and responded to speak with the man, who had what appeared to be non-critical injuries. A crime scene was not...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two arrested for break-in at a Clifton Forge church

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were arrested Friday for breaking into Immanuel Baptist Church in Clifton Forge on September 6th, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office. 19-year-old Matthew Bancroft and 21-year-old Madajah Shinault were each charged with one felony count of breaking and entering and two...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
lootpress.com

Virginia man arrested in Fayette County on several charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Another Virginia man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Yesterday, September 11, 2022, while deputies were performing regular duties within the magistrate court, a male walked into the building seeking law enforcement. This...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
supertalk929.com

Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia spark investigation

Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia have sparked an investigation by local police. According to a report from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were discovered by a citizen on September 6th in the Iron Ridge area. Officials say the scene was processed for evidence and the...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy