WDBJ7.com
Vehicle fire cleared along I-81S in Wythe Co.
WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The fire was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Wythe Co. vehicle fire along I-81S is causing delays and multiple lane closures. The fire was located at mile marker 73, according to VDOT. The center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed.
WSLS
Vehicle fire causing delays on I-81S in Wythe County
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – VDOT said that Wythe County drivers can expect delays due to a vehicle fire. The fire happened on I-81S at mile marker 73, authorities said. As of 3:36 p.m., the south center lane, south right lane, and right shoulder were closed.
supertalk929.com
Pedestrian-involved crash in Giles County leaves one dead
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened on September 5th in Giles County. According to a report, the crash happened around noon on the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100. A vehicle traveling South reportedly came across a pedestrian standing in the roadway and was unable to...
WDBJ7.com
Pedestrian killed in Giles County crash
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pearisburg native was killed in a crash in Giles County on September 5th, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 12:26 p.m. on Rt. 100 at the intersection with Rt. 811. The driver of a Dodge Caravan was driving south...
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt Co. motorcycle crash cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - An I-81N motorcycle crash at mile marker 169 is causing one and a half miles of delays Sunday in Botetourt County. Check back for updates.
WVNT-TV
Lanes reopened after multi-car accident shuts down Route 460 in Mercer County
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A multi-car accident has shut down both eastbound lanes of 460 in Bluefield, West Virginia. According to Mercer County dispatchers, four cars and a tractor-trailer were involved in an accident at the intersection of Route 460 and Maryland Avenue. Bluefield Rescue, Bluefield Fire Department, and Bluefield City Police are all on scene.
WSLS
“He’s an angel walking with us”: Community remembers Giles County man who died after crash
GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Giles County man known for his kindness and his love for country music was hit by a vehicle on Labor Day and died Monday after a weeklong fight in the hospital, Virginia State Police confirmed. The victim of the crash, 60-year-old William Peoples, was...
VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County officials continue investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The investigation of the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad continues. Roanoke County Police and the Internal Auditor are investigating volunteer operations and department funds. WDBJ7 obtained a search warrant revealing new information. As part of the investigation, law enforcement searched the Roanoke County Volunteer Fire...
WDBJ7.com
Wythe Co. residents warned of ‘vicious’ dog on the loose
WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A white and brown male pit bull has been reported as “vicious” and on the loose in the area of Exit 80 along I-81. The Wythe Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay vigilant and not approach the dog. Anyone with information should call 911.
WSLS
No one hurt after fire at race shop in Botetourt County
Fortunately, no one was injured following a fire at a race shop in Botetourt County Monday night, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS. Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Mary Alice Road at about 10:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find a large, detached...
WDBJ7.com
One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - State Police says they are looking for the driver of a green Harley Davidson motorcycle that is believed to be involved in a shooting along I-81 in Roanoke County at mile marker 137 on Sunday evening. A state police spokesperson says there is no danger...
WDBJ7.com
Man shot, arrives at Roanoke hospital in personal vehicle
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man that had been shot arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Monday. Roanoke Police say they were alerted at around 5:10 p.m. and responded to speak with the man, who had what appeared to be non-critical injuries. A crime scene was not...
WSET
Wythe County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a vicious dog loose in I-81 area
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Wythe County Sheriff's Office said they received a report of a vicious dog loose on Tuesday. Deputies said the dog is loose in the area of I-81 Exit 80. The dog is described as a male white & brown Pit Bull. Sheriff Foster...
wfxrtv.com
Clifton Forge man sentenced to 25 years after deadly crash in 2021
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The man who pleaded guilty to killing a moped driver in an August 2021 crash while trying to escape from a Clifton Forge police officer was sentenced in court on Monday. According to the Alleghany County Circuit Court, Michael Julian Wolfe, of Clifton Forge,...
WDBJ7.com
Two arrested for break-in at a Clifton Forge church
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were arrested Friday for breaking into Immanuel Baptist Church in Clifton Forge on September 6th, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office. 19-year-old Matthew Bancroft and 21-year-old Madajah Shinault were each charged with one felony count of breaking and entering and two...
lootpress.com
Virginia man arrested in Fayette County on several charges
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Another Virginia man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Yesterday, September 11, 2022, while deputies were performing regular duties within the magistrate court, a male walked into the building seeking law enforcement. This...
supertalk929.com
Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia spark investigation
Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia have sparked an investigation by local police. According to a report from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were discovered by a citizen on September 6th in the Iron Ridge area. Officials say the scene was processed for evidence and the...
WSET
'I would kill anyone who came inside:' 58-year-old arrested in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic assault call on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The call was at a home on 115 Lake Tree Drive in Martinsville, deputies said. When deputies approached the home, they said a male subject slammed...
WSET
Henry Co. deputies looking to identify breaking and entering suspects in Bassett
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in a breaking and entering investigation. The department said the incident happened in the Bassett area of the county. If anyone knows the identity of the male or female in the pictures, please...
