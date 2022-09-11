Read full article on original website
Polygon
Breath of the Wild 2 finally gets an official name and a release date
The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild finally has an official release date and title. Nintendo unveiled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Tuesday, during a Nintendo Direct presentation. The name of the BOTW sequel had previously remained under wraps, as it “might give away too much,” Nintendo said. The game is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.
Polygon
New God of War Ragnarok trailer shows the search for Tyr, and the beginning of the end
God of War Ragnarok got one more trailer — and maybe not the last — before the long-awaited sequel’s launch comes due in November. The trailer, comprising both pre-rendered scenes and gameplay, gives a little more insight on the story facing Kratos and his son Atreus. Kratos...
ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
Polygon
PlayStation State of Play September 2022: The biggest announcements and trailers
Sony’s latest State of Play livestream packed plenty of games and reveals into 20 minutes: There was a new God of War Ragnarok trailer, an official Tekken 8 announcement, a brand-new game from Team Ninja coming in 2024(!), and Sega’s built-from-the-ground-up remake of a Yakuza spinoff that has, so far, only been available in Japan.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps Yor For a New Mission
Spy x Family is on its way with new episodes, and that means all eyes are on the Forger family. The gang made fans fall in love when season one premiered earlier this year, so it is no surprise to see the fandom celebrating their return. And thanks to one cosplayer, Yor is getting all geared up for their next mission as the Thorn Princess.
CNET
'Black Adam' Drops New Trailer Featuring 'Suicide Squad' Villain
A second official Black Adam trailer burst out of the gates on Thursday. Star Dwayne Johnson dropped the new footage on Twitter before it ambled out onto Warner Bros.' socials. This second trailer is arguably the best one yet, giving the DC antihero more of a true villain bent. Doctor...
Polygon
How to watch Sony’s new State of Play livestream
Sony is promising roughly 20 minutes of announcements and updates from the world of PlayStation as part of a new State of Play digital showcase coming Tuesday. The latest State of Play livestream will kick off at 3 p.m. PDT/6 p.m. EDT, and will be streamed on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.
CNET
'Secret Invasion' Trailer Lands for New Disney Plus Show With Nick Fury
The secret's out. Take a look at Marvel's Secret Invasion TV series, arriving on Disney Plus in 2023. A trailer dropped Saturday at Disney's D23 Expo 2022. Samuel L. Jackson returns as MCU superspy Nick Fury with Ben Mendelsohn as alien Skrull leader Talos, first seen in 2019's Captain Marvel. Announced way back in 2020, the new series adapts a comic in which shape-changing Skrulls replaced Marvel heroes to infiltrate and invade Earth.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes Makima Ahead of Season One
Chainsaw Man has become one of this year's most hyped anime releases, and it is not hard to see why. The show will not only sport animation from Studio MAPPA, but it is adapting one of manga's hottest titles. Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit story has been read the world over now, so his leads have an army of fans. And now, one cosplayer is getting all the love for their spot-on take on Makima.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Cosplay Breaks Free With Jolyne
The Stone Ocean made landfall with its second episode batch recently on Netflix, continuing Jolyne's journey as she tried to save her father's life and escape from Green Dolphin Street Prison. With Stone Free lending a major assist to her master, Jolyne is gaining more mastery when it comes to Stand battles and has become a fan-favorite in the process. Now, one fan takes anime viewers to heaven with their new take on Jolyne as Stone Ocean's story continues.
Polygon
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s best fan theories... so far
Nintendo finally delivered fans the long awaited name for the next mainline Zelda game on Tuesday: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It will launch May 12, 2023 on Nintendo Switch. Nintendo first teased the game all the way back in 2019, where a trailer showed what might...
Polygon
Disney Dreamlight Valley rare gems location guide
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need rare gems for quests. Plus, you can sell them for quite a bit of gold. They can be hard to find without specific direction, so our Disney Dreamlight Valley guide will show you how to find rare gems easily. You can find gems...
Polygon
All the Marvel trailers and news out of D23 2022
The second day of D23 brought one of the most exciting panels of the whole weekend: the Marvel panel. The Marvel section revealed some new trailers, casting news, and other details for upcoming movies and shows in the MCU. Here are the most exciting trailers and announcements from Disney at...
Polygon
Like A Dragon: Ishin! is the Japan-only Yakuza game remade for a global release
Sega and Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio are remaking Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin!, now called Like A Dragon: Ishin!, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The Yakuza series spinoff will be released in February 2023, Sega revealed during Sony’s September State of Play presentation.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
ComicBook
Yet Another Ecchi Anime Is Getting an Uncensored Cut
The anime industry is a massive one, and it makes room for more than just shonen series and shojo successes. Over the years, the medium has garnered plenty of popularity as anime will dive into any genre it wants. From historical fiction to slice-of-life fun, anime does it all, and that includes raunchy titles as well. And now, it seems another ecchi series is ready to blur boundaries by releasing an uncensored edition for fans.
Polygon
Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation is getting a really creepy exclusive quest
Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world role-playing game set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, will have a quest exclusive to PlayStation when it launches in February, and it looks more like a classic horror-show video game than the type of thrills the franchise normally offers. The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop is...
The Best X-Rated and NC-17-Rated Movies in History
It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: to delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
Polygon
Octopath Traveler has a sequel, due early next year
Nintendo and Square Enix have announced Octopath Traveler 2, a sequel to the highly regarded role-playing game that introduced the world to the lush, retro HD-2D visual style. Octopath Traveler 2 will arrive on Nintendo Switch on Feb. 24, 2023. As shown in the trailer, the game once more follows...
Polygon
Everything announced at Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct
Ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in November and The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild 2 in 2023, Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct broadcast Tuesday to round out its slate of upcoming games. The 40-minute livestream focused largely on Nintendo’s winter games lineup, but also revealed the official name of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s sequel: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
