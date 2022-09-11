ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
25 homes destroyed in Mosquito Fire | Monday's updates, maps, evacuations latest

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has burned 48,700 acres as of Cal Fire's most recent update Monday. Officials confirmed that 25 homes have been destroyed in the fire along with 21 minor structures.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Cigarette sparks devastating house fire in Antelope

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A cigarette butt in the backyard of a now-charred house led to a large residential fire threatening nearby structures Monday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Just after 1 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a two-story house fire on Rolling Field Court in Antelope. Firefighters put...
ANTELOPE, CA
The Daily 09-13-22 California will send you hundreds of dollars next month

Six months after it was initially proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as relief over high gas prices, the state of California announced when it will be sending all eligible residents “inflation relief” tax refund payments. Here's who's eligible to receive up to $350 next month. • NYT says Bay Area representative has most conflicts of interest • Polls show Kamala Harris' favorability rating is trending upward
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mosquito Fire: Evacuees receive help from the community while waiting to hear about their homes

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Thousands of people who were forced to evacuate due to the Mosquito Fire are worried about the state of their properties. As of Monday night, fire officials said more than 11,260 people have evacuated from both Placer and El Dorado counties. While many are staying with relatives in other communities in California, others are waiting out the mandatory evacuation orders at temporary shelters across the region.
ROCKLIN, CA
Separate collisions backing up traffic into Sacramento on I-80

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Two incidents in separate counties on opposite sides of Sacramento on Interstate 80 are slowing traffic flowing into the city Monday morning, according to authorities. In Solano County near Air Base Parkway, a big rig’s trailer became disconnected and 2 westbound I-80 lanes are blocked, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Oregon wildfire quadruples in size, forcing more than 2,000 homes to evacuate

A wildfire raging south of Portland, Oregon grew to nearly 86,000 acres on Sunday, threatening 2,230 homes and hundreds of commercial structures, officials said. The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said the fire beached existing lines and is now 0% contained. Oregon OSFM said it had committed seven task forces and an incident management team to protect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure in the area.
