ROCKLIN, Calif. — Thousands of people who were forced to evacuate due to the Mosquito Fire are worried about the state of their properties. As of Monday night, fire officials said more than 11,260 people have evacuated from both Placer and El Dorado counties. While many are staying with relatives in other communities in California, others are waiting out the mandatory evacuation orders at temporary shelters across the region.

ROCKLIN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO