Dozens of buildings burn as gusty winds fan California wildfire
Dozens of buildings burned and a major interstate was closed as gusty winds fanned a large wildfire in California’s Sierra Nevada and ignited another blaze nearby, authorities said Tuesday. The Mosquito Fire tore through 51 buildings, destroying 46 of them, in the small community of Michigan Bluff, west of...
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California triggers evacuations
By early Monday, the fire was 10% contained. It had burned at least 72 square miles. Authorities ordered evacuations in multiple California counties as the fire spread.
California Fire Map Update: Mosquito Wildfire Torches Nearly 50K Acres
Last week, the Mosquito Fire was just over 1,000 acres in size but has continued to grow over the past several days.
Map shows where the Mosquito Fire is in relation to the Dutch Fire
Two fires were burning in California's Placer County on Tuesday afternoon: the Mosquito Fire and the Dutch Fire.
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
California Fire Map, Update as Mosquito Blaze Incinerates 46,000 Acres
The two biggest blazes were still burning Monday after fire crews tackled the infernos—dubbed Fairview and Mosquito—over the weekend.
Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
Northern California hit by 4.4 magnitude earthquake; no major damage reported
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Northern California prompted a response from fire officials over reported gas leaks, odor of gas, fire alarms and stuck elevators Tuesday evening, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department. The earthquake was centered in Santa Rosa, which is a little over 50 miles north of...
WATCH: Mudslide Pours Down California Hillside, Completely Covers Streets
Southern California residents are battling dangerous mudslides after heavy rains plagued the area. The devastating slides are prompting major evacuations in some areas. Other areas are under shelter-in-place orders. The rains that unleashed the mudslides are residual effects of a tropical storm raging just off the coast. One area saw...
25 homes destroyed in Mosquito Fire | Monday's updates, maps, evacuations latest
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has burned 48,700 acres as of Cal Fire's most recent update Monday. Officials confirmed that 25 homes have been destroyed in the fire along with 21 minor structures.
Cigarette sparks devastating house fire in Antelope
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A cigarette butt in the backyard of a now-charred house led to a large residential fire threatening nearby structures Monday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Just after 1 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a two-story house fire on Rolling Field Court in Antelope. Firefighters put...
4.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Santa Rosa in Northern California, USGS says
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa in Northern California Tuesday evening, according to the USGS.
The Daily 09-13-22 California will send you hundreds of dollars next month
Six months after it was initially proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as relief over high gas prices, the state of California announced when it will be sending all eligible residents “inflation relief” tax refund payments. Here's who's eligible to receive up to $350 next month. • NYT says Bay Area representative has most conflicts of interest • Polls show Kamala Harris' favorability rating is trending upward
Mosquito Fire: Evacuees receive help from the community while waiting to hear about their homes
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Thousands of people who were forced to evacuate due to the Mosquito Fire are worried about the state of their properties. As of Monday night, fire officials said more than 11,260 people have evacuated from both Placer and El Dorado counties. While many are staying with relatives in other communities in California, others are waiting out the mandatory evacuation orders at temporary shelters across the region.
Separate collisions backing up traffic into Sacramento on I-80
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Two incidents in separate counties on opposite sides of Sacramento on Interstate 80 are slowing traffic flowing into the city Monday morning, according to authorities. In Solano County near Air Base Parkway, a big rig’s trailer became disconnected and 2 westbound I-80 lanes are blocked, the...
Oregon wildfire quadruples in size, forcing more than 2,000 homes to evacuate
A wildfire raging south of Portland, Oregon grew to nearly 86,000 acres on Sunday, threatening 2,230 homes and hundreds of commercial structures, officials said. The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said the fire beached existing lines and is now 0% contained. Oregon OSFM said it had committed seven task forces and an incident management team to protect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure in the area.
Multiple cars stuck in mudslide in California: officials
A mudslide in California resulted in multiple vehicles becoming stuck in mud and debris flow, fire officials said. Fire units responded to the mudflow to assist around 50 people in two dozen cars. The mud had reportedly pushed vehicles across the road. The landslide happened near Pine Canyon Road between...
Southern California Hit With Earthquake Day After Mudslides Trap Dozens
Los Angeles County Fire Department had to deploy two Firehawk helicopters to rescue people trapped by a mudslide.
Mosquito Fire Grows to Over 33,000 Acres, Becomes Largest CA Wildfire (So Far) This Year
As of Saturday afternoon, the Mosquito Fire has burned 33,754 acres — with still 0% of the blaze contained and now threatens 3,666 structures — which makes it the largest fire this wildfire season in California, thus far. Since starting Tuesday night around 6 p.m., the Mosquito Fire...
Lake Tahoe Air Quality Reaches Hazardous 700+ AQI Due to Nearby Mosquito Fire
The Mosquito Fire burning just west of Lake Tahoe is sending a lot of smoke into Northern California and Nevada. Right in line with the air flow is Lake Tahoe, which saw extremely poor air quality on Sunday, sometimes reaching an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 700+. The Mosquito Fire...
