Flathead Beacon
Building the East Shore Highway
As it meanders north from Polson towards Bigfork, Montana Highway 35 can resemble an asphalt roller coaster with its deep dips, twisting turns, tight trees and flirtations with the Flathead Lake shoreline. The current version of the road, with its skimpy shoulders, sparse guardrail and a 50-mph speed limit, carries...
NBCMontana
Asbestos screening clinics planned in Kalispell this October
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Center for Asbestos Related Disease will bring a mobile clinic to Kalispell next month to conduct asbestos screenings. The screenings are for anyone who has spent more than six months in Lincoln County and could be at risk for exposure to asbestos from a vermicular mine that closed in 1990.
NBCMontana
PHOTOS: Margaret Fire surpasses 1,000 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Margaret Fire burning 13 miles east of Bigfork has surpassed 1,000 acres, according to Inciweb. The fire is located on the ridge north of Margaret Lake on the upper third of the slope on steep rocky terrain. The fire has burned over Forest Service Road...
Flathead Beacon
Under New Ownership, Holland Lake Lodge Seeks Expansion Approval from Flathead Forest
Under new ownership by the Park City, Utah-based ski resort company POWDR, the century-old Holland Lake Lodge is seeking to expand and upgrade its historic facilities in the Swan Valley through a special-use permit from the Flathead National Forest. Originally built in 1924, Holland Lake Lodge is a rustic lakeside...
NBCMontana
Road maintenance to close 1st Avenue between 5th Street west, 6th Street west in Kalispell
MISSOULA, MT — Kalispell City Government Public Works Department announced 1st Avenue between 5th Street west and 6th Street west will be closed on Thursday. The City of Kalispell Water Department will be working on the road maintenance starting at 9 a.m. and will be finished at 5 p.m. if the weather allows and materials and equipment are available.
montanarightnow.com
Crews rescue man in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake
POLSON, Mont. - Crews rescued a man who was unable to make it back to shore in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake Monday, Sept. 5. Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) said via Facebook they sent a boat with two crew members, and they took him back to shore. Two...
NBCMontana
Lakeside-Somers Chamber of Commerce retires "Lucky" the cop
KALISPELL, MONT. — A 14-year veteran of the Lakeside-Somers community will retire by the end of the month. “Lucky” the cop started serving the community in 2008 after the Polson Police Department donated an old cop cruiser. The papier-mâché public servant has helped slow vehicles down on Highway...
Flathead Beacon
Residents Express Opposition to Montarise Subdivision
For more than three hours on Sept. 7, members of the public and developers shared their views on a planned subdivision off KM Ranch Road and U.S. Highway 93. The hearing over the property’s zone change request brought hundreds of residents to the Flathead County Fairgrounds, the third time a crowd had gathered to discuss the issue.
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 fire woman finds hope after losing home
MISSOULA, MT — After losing her home to the Elmo 2 fire in August, Ardyce Fowler is starting to feel excitement once again. “It has been hectic, it has been so busy you almost become afraid to dream or hope but as time has gone by those things have fallen into place and I know there will be joy at the end of the road,” said Fowler.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Missoula identified
Officials have released the name of the man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Missoula that happened on August 27.
NBCMontana
Missoula fugitive commits suicide prior to traffic stop
MISSOULA, Mont. — The search for a Missoula fugitive ended in Ronan late Tuesday. Patrick Cork, 50, shot himself prior to yielding to a Ronan Police officer, who was attempting to stop Cork's vehicle on Round Butte Road. The officer gave first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but...
montanarightnow.com
Texas man life-flighted to Kalispell after crash on US-93 succumbs to injuries
BIG ARM, Mont. - A Texas man who was life-flighted to Kalispell after suffering serious head trauma in a crash has succumbed to his injuries. On Aug. 26, a Honda motorcycle was northbound on US-93 when it left the right side of the road fur an unknown reason, Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reported.
NBCMontana
1 dead in motorcycle crash on Highway 93 near Big Arm
MISSOULA, MT — A motorcyclist died due to a single vehicle crash on Highway 93 at mile marker 74 near Big Arm at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 26. A 56-year-old Texas man rode his motorcycle going northbound on Highway 93 and drove off the right side of the rode.
