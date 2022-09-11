ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Flathead Beacon

Building the East Shore Highway

As it meanders north from Polson towards Bigfork, Montana Highway 35 can resemble an asphalt roller coaster with its deep dips, twisting turns, tight trees and flirtations with the Flathead Lake shoreline. The current version of the road, with its skimpy shoulders, sparse guardrail and a 50-mph speed limit, carries...
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

Asbestos screening clinics planned in Kalispell this October

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Center for Asbestos Related Disease will bring a mobile clinic to Kalispell next month to conduct asbestos screenings. The screenings are for anyone who has spent more than six months in Lincoln County and could be at risk for exposure to asbestos from a vermicular mine that closed in 1990.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

PHOTOS: Margaret Fire surpasses 1,000 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Margaret Fire burning 13 miles east of Bigfork has surpassed 1,000 acres, according to Inciweb. The fire is located on the ridge north of Margaret Lake on the upper third of the slope on steep rocky terrain. The fire has burned over Forest Service Road...
BIGFORK, MT
montanarightnow.com

Crews rescue man in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake

POLSON, Mont. - Crews rescued a man who was unable to make it back to shore in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake Monday, Sept. 5. Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) said via Facebook they sent a boat with two crew members, and they took him back to shore. Two...
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

Lakeside-Somers Chamber of Commerce retires "Lucky" the cop

KALISPELL, MONT. — A 14-year veteran of the Lakeside-Somers community will retire by the end of the month. “Lucky” the cop started serving the community in 2008 after the Polson Police Department donated an old cop cruiser. The papier-mâché public servant has helped slow vehicles down on Highway...
LAKESIDE, MT
Flathead Beacon

Residents Express Opposition to Montarise Subdivision

For more than three hours on Sept. 7, members of the public and developers shared their views on a planned subdivision off KM Ranch Road and U.S. Highway 93. The hearing over the property’s zone change request brought hundreds of residents to the Flathead County Fairgrounds, the third time a crowd had gathered to discuss the issue.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Elmo 2 fire woman finds hope after losing home

MISSOULA, MT — After losing her home to the Elmo 2 fire in August, Ardyce Fowler is starting to feel excitement once again. “It has been hectic, it has been so busy you almost become afraid to dream or hope but as time has gone by those things have fallen into place and I know there will be joy at the end of the road,” said Fowler.
ELMO, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula fugitive commits suicide prior to traffic stop

MISSOULA, Mont. — The search for a Missoula fugitive ended in Ronan late Tuesday. Patrick Cork, 50, shot himself prior to yielding to a Ronan Police officer, who was attempting to stop Cork's vehicle on Round Butte Road. The officer gave first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

1 dead in motorcycle crash on Highway 93 near Big Arm

MISSOULA, MT — A motorcyclist died due to a single vehicle crash on Highway 93 at mile marker 74 near Big Arm at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 26. A 56-year-old Texas man rode his motorcycle going northbound on Highway 93 and drove off the right side of the rode.
BIG ARM, MT

