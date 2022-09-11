Read full article on original website
speedsport.com
Crawley Controls Iowa ASCS Run
SPENCER, Iowa — Elevating his win total to 49 with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Tim Crawley held on for victory at Iowa’s Clay County Fair Speedway during Tuesday’s Deberg Concrete Battle of the Blue Ribbon. Wheeling the Ronnie...
speedsport.com
Illinois Hall Of Fame Honors 8 Inductees
ROCKFORD, Ill. — With more than 200 in attendance, the annual Illinois Stock Car Hall of Fame banquet was held Saturday at the Hoffman House Restaurant with eight new inductees being honored. Former stock car racing star Dave Watson was the evening’s guest speaker as the Hall of Fame...
