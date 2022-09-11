Read full article on original website
5 Things to Know When You Get a New York State Jury Duty Notice
So you got the jury questionnaire in the mail, you know what that means, you are going to be called shortly for jury duty. Do you panic? No, you fill it out and mail it back, or you go to the website listed on the notice and enter your info. Once you hit enter, you probably forget about it. At least that is what I did.
5 New 9/11 Bills Signed Into Law in New York
The bills are expected to help and support New Yorkers "whose lives were transformed on that terrible day." In remembrance of the 21st anniversary of 9/11, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul today signed five pieces of legislation that officials believe will provide support to 9/11 victims, survivors and their families.
Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million
Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
Does This Mark The End Of COVID Pandemic In New York?
A recent move made by Gov. Kathy Hochul shows the COVID pandemic may be over in New York State. Gov. Hochul confirmed she will not be extending the COVID-19 state disaster emergency. COVID State Disaster Emergency Not Extended. "I will not be renewing them this time. We’re in a different...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Former NY Lieut. Gov. Richard Ravitch on Kathy Hochul, the MTA and state's outmigration
Richard Ravitch’s breadth of experience is enormous. He’s an economic policy expert and a board member of the Volcker Alliance. He served as New York lieutenant governor under David Paterson. He was the former head of the MTA, a former chief labor negotiator for Major League Baseball and one of the handful of people who helped save New York City from going bankrupt in the 1970s.
informnny.com
West Potsdam gun show canceled due to new state laws
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — New gun laws have prompted the cancellation of local gun shows. This includes the West Potsdam Fire Department’s Gun Show, which was scheduled for September 24 through September 25. WPFD confirmed the show’s cancellation publicly on its Facebook and referred to new statewide gun laws.
Paralyzing Polio Forces New York To Declare State Of Emergency
There are growing concerns about the spread of polio in New York. On Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency over polio, which is spreading across New York State. “On polio, we simply cannot roll the dice,” New York Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett stated. “I...
chronicle-express.com
O'MARA: 'New York remains under extreme executive control'
Recently, Governor Kathy Hochul once again extended her executive powers, under the guise of an ongoing COVID-19 emergency declaration, which continues to give New York’s chief executive broad and unprecedented authority to take unilateral actions. These powers were put in place more than two years ago under former Governor...
New York State Could Limit The Speed Your Car Can Actually Drive
Not only has New York passed a law to lower the speed limit around the state, but it might also legally limit how fast your car can go. On August 12, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law that allows cities and towns in New York to lower speed limits from 30 to 25 miles per hour. Gov. Hochul said,
Buying a Gun in New York is Now More Traceable Than Ever
The change is another step in addressing gun violence and keeping guns out of the hands of people who intend harm. I think we can all agree that we don't want guns in the hands of people that have bad intentions, right? We've all read the tragic mass shooting stories over the years, and after something tragic happens a lot of us ask the same question, "how did that person get the gun?"
Credit Card Gun, Ammunition Sales Tracked In New York State
While many New York gun owners are trying to understand what the new laws are and how they will affect them, there is more information coming out about purchases. The new gun laws in New York State have been front page news across Western New York and nationwide and has a direct impact on those considering applying for a pistol permit.
newyorkcitynews.net
New York governor ends Covid facemask requirements
NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York state will no longer require the public to wear facemasks on trains, buses and other modes of public transit, as well as at airports and in ride-share vehicles. "Starting today, masks will be optional," Governor Kathy Hochul said at a news conference,. citing...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Legislation on the table to increase New York state sales tax exemption
With school back in session and fall right around the corner, Kaity Felton of Jamestown is once again taking her two daughters, Joise and June, back to the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood to do a little more shopping. The Feltons also have a toddler son, so with the state of...
New York SP: Man Drove Drunk On I-84 In Hudson Valley With 3 Kids
Police allege an out-of-state man was caught driving drunk on I-84 in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. On Monday, New York State Police From Troop F in Orange County announced a Connecticut man was caught allegedly caught driving drunk on Interstate 84 in Orange County with children in the car.
New York State Woman Accused of Driving Over 3X Legal Limit
Here is yet another story concerning a person who should not be behind the wheel. And what is startling about this case of alleged drunk driving is that the suspect was pulled over on the Thruway late morning. Were they still that drunk from the night before, or did they wake up early and start hitting the bottle at breakfast?
Open Letter To Those Who Support Credit Card Gun Purchase Tracking In New York State
This is a slippery slope. New York lawmakers support a new code that will allow credit card companies to track gun purchases in the state. A vote by the International Organization for Standardization, an international standards body, now allows credit card companies to track customers' gun purchases from firearms dealers. It's similar to how they track your purchases at grocery stores or gas stations. Up to this point, gun purchases never had their own code. In order to make the move to create a new code, credit card companies had to present it to the International Organization for Standardization, according to Gothamist.
Update: New York State Police Fatally Shoot Man In Hudson Valley
New York State Police provided more information about a fatal officer-involved shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, September 9, 2022, New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were sent to help the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing.
250 Bags of Heroin, Fentanyl During Hudson Valley, NY Traffic Stop
One traffic stop in the Hudson Valley may have saved countless lives. Two people were arrested. On Tuesday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office highlighted a heroin investigation that led to the arrest of two residents. Ulster County Sheriff's Office Arrest 2 From Saugerties After Traffic Stop In Town Of Ulster.
EPA & NY Announce They Will Restore Hudson River to Former Glory
Imagine being able to swim in the Hudson River and eat fish caught on its shore. New York says that they are committed to making that a reality again. On Tuesday the EPA announced that it has reached a settlement with GE that will help determine just what needs to be done to address contamination levels once and for all. The Hudson River hasn't been the same since the 1940s when GE began discharging PCBs into the water from two of their New York manufacturing facilities. For thirty years GE continued to pollute the Hudson River, forcing generations of New Yorkers out of the water.
10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?
New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
