Congress & Courts

Capito, Manchin release statements for 9/11 anniversary

By Christian Meffert
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have released statements for the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Capito’s statement was, “September 11, 2001 changed our nation—and the world—forever. Many of us remember exactly where we were on that day, and will never forget the pain felt as our nation was attacked and innocent lives were lost. The terrorists who sought to tear us apart instead united us more than ever. In the days, months, and now years following 9/11, our country continues to prove our resiliency, strength, and courage. I encourage my fellow West Virginians and Americans to come together and remember the heroes who arose in our darkest hour, and pray for all those who faced unfathomable loss in the wake of the attacks. Our country is strongest when we are united, and we must always remember the American spirit that comforts us, inspires us, and brings us together as one.”

Manchin’s statement was, “On this day twenty-one years ago, our great nation was forever changed and today we honor and remember those we lost on September 11, 2001. Thousands of innocent Americans died that dreadful day, and so many Americans have given their lives in defense of our great nation in the years since. Gayle and I are forever grateful for our first responders, police, members of our armed forces and hospital staff, and their families and loved ones who have served in honor of those lost.

He continued, “Each American grieved and felt the shock of our national vulnerability following the attacks, but we also experienced something else as a nation – our country learned of the great strength, bravery and character of our heroes who inspire us to this day. In the aftermath, we came together as a nation, showing we were united, resilient, and courageous in the face of tragedy.

He continued, “We have faced many challenges, as we surely will again, but it remains vital that we face them as a united national community. As we reflect on this day, Gayle and I encourage all West Virginians to recommit themselves to service, family, community, and country. May God bless each and every one of us and may God bless the United States of America.”

