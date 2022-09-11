Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Peculiar, Missouri isn't that peculiar afer all--it just has a unique nameCJ CoombsPeculiar, MO
Tea lovers who need the frequent comfort drink can find bubble tea in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Richard Bolling Federal Building in Kansas City is a tower of tinted grey glass, aluminum, and wall of color insideCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Super Bowl or Bust for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
58 arrests made during police operation in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly 60 people were arrested by the Topeka Police Department following an operation involving multiple other law enforcement agencies. In total, 58 people were arrested, clearing 78 felony warrants and 30 misdemeanor warrants, according to the TPD. The operation focused its efforts on Sept 8. According to the TPD, a joint court […]
Trial begins for 84-year-old accused of killing KC attorney in 2017
Five years after Brookside lawyer Tom Pickert was gunned down in his front yard, the trial began Tuesday for 84-year-old suspect David Jungerman.
Two teens shot, seriously injured near 73rd, Parallel in KCK
A shooting near North 73rd Terrace and Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas, left two children seriously injured Tuesday afternoon.
Police catch Kansas burglary suspects running from crime
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody. Just before 8 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the Allstate parking lot, 2859 S Kansas Avenue, on a report of a vehicle burglary that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson. A...
2 burglary suspects injured in crash after KCK police chase
Two suspects in an attempted car break-in were injured in a crash after a reported shooting and chase with KCK police ended in Kansas City.
Police: Dog shot after charging Kansas officer
FRANKLIN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a violent incident involving two dogs and their owners. Just before 1p.m. Saturday, police responded to report of a dog involved in attack on another dog in the 500 Block of North Cherry in Ottawa, according to a media release from Ottawa Police.
Manhunt for Lawrence high-speed chase suspect ends in arrest
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A man who is believed to be responsible for almost running over an officer and leading the Lawrence Kansas Police Department on a high-speed chase is now in custody. According to the LKPD, Armeer Asad was taken into custody on Monday by another law enforcement agency. He was involved in an incident […]
Police: 5 accused of violent Kansas robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent robbery and arrested five suspects. Just after 4a.m. Sept. 9, police were dispatched to the 1200 Block of Wanamaker in Topeka in reference to report of an aggravated robbery to a person, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. As a result of...
Man charged in killing of Excelsior Springs woman
Keith Bass is facing charges in connection to the killing of his estranged wife, 44-year-old Theresa Bass, last week in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
WIBW
TPD officers forced to tase, arrest machete-wielding man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers found him wielding machetes outside a South Topeka gas station. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officers were called to the Kwik Shop at 45th and Topeka Blvd. just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, with reports of a disturbance. It had been reported a man was disturbing customers with two machetes.
2 arrested Monday morning, face burglary charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men have been arrested after being caught burglarizing a car Monday morning in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were sent to the Allstate parking lot at 2859 S. Kansas Ave. just before 8 a.m. Officers were told a car was burglarized. A witness told authorities what the possible […]
Oregon woman charged in deadly crash that killed Kansas City middle school teacher
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors in Missouri have charged a woman from Oregon, Wisconsin, in connection with a deadly crash that killed a local middle school teacher. Court documents filed in Jackson County, Missouri on Monday identified 27-year-old Kyrie Fields as the woman responsible for crashing into a bicyclist the morning of Aug. 27. Fields, who was arrested Monday, faces...
WIBW
KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
Kansas woman accused of attempting to sell meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 2a.m. Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 173rd and U.S. 75 Highway in Osage County for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy located...
14-year-old Kan. boy reported missing, accused of car theft
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a vehicle theft have a suspect in custody. Just after 8:30p.m. Sept. 9, police recovered a 2020 Toyota Corolla that was parked in a parking in the 1900 block South U.S.73, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. The car had been reported...
Police: Woman tried to burn her SUV after fatal KC hit-and-run crash
KANSAS CITY —A Wisconsin woman has been charged with two felonies in connection with the crash Aug. 27 that killed bicyclist Charles Criniere, a father of 10, near Longview Lake and View High Drive, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Kyrie Fields, 27, faces Leaving The Scene...
Former Belton city manager sues mayor, alleging retaliation
A former Belton city manager filed a lawsuit against Belton Mayor Norman Larkey, alleging her firing was retaliation.
KC man leads Shawnee Co. deputies on chase into Douglas Co.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 47-year-old man is in custody and facing several charges including felony flee and elude after a chase in Douglas County near I-70 in Shawnee County and ended in Douglas County. On Monday just before 2:30 p.m., an officer stopped a silver 2009 Lexus LS on I-70 near milepost 364 for failing […]
KCTV 5
Department: Ottawa officer shoots aggressive dog who was charging
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) --- An Ottawa police officer shot a charging dog Saturday afternoon, the department said. Police were called out to the scene of a dog attacking another dog. The report was made around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of North Cherry. The owner of the attacking canine...
plattecountylandmark.com
Platte City man killed in local head-on crash
A head-on crash claimed the life of a Platte City man Friday night on Running Horse Road in Platte City. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred about 8:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in the 2600 block of Running Horse Road just north of the intersection with Maple Farm Road.
