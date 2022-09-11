Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Water shut off for some Gibraltar residents after water main break on West Jefferson Avenue
GIBRALTAR, Mich. – A water main break on West Jefferson Avenue has issued a water shut-off for some Gibraltar residents. Gibraltar police state that the department of public works is on the scene and working to repair the water break. Officials state that West Jefferson Avenue is closed between Kingsbridge Drive and South Gibraltar Road.
New roundabout near Ann Arbor opens after weeks of construction
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County’s newest roundabout is here. The new traffic circle installed at the intersection of Liberty and Zeeb roads in Scio Township, west of Ann Arbor, officially opened to traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a notice from the Washtenaw County Road Commission. The...
New Oakland County road project meant to prevent slide-off crashes
A relatively new high friction surface treatment meant to reduce slide-off crashes is now being done in Oakland County.
fox2detroit.com
I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County back open after semi causes 6-car crash
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash on I-94 in Macomb County at 12 Mile blocked traffic across the highway for hours. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, all lanes on westbound I-94 were shutdown after a crash. State police that responded to the incident said a fuel spill happened after the driver of a semi-truck lost control of his truck and began to fishtail.
Multi-vehicle crash in Macomb County closes all westbound lanes on I-94, expect delays
A bad traffic crash involving multiple vehicles including a wrecked semi and smashed in FedEx truck is blocking all lanes of westbound travel on I-94 Tuesday morning.
huronhub.com
2 drivers caught passing stopped school buses this week in Huron Township
It’s like deja vu in Huron Township with more drivers passing school buses with stop lights flashing. Two more drivers were caught by police this week passing stopped school buses on the local roads. One driver from Woodhaven was caught Monday morning on Sibley Road, and another driver from...
wlen.com
Single Vehicle Crash Early Saturday Morning in Raisin Township Sends Man to Hospital
Raisin Twp., MI – A Rockwood man was airlifted to ProMedica Hospital for injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Sutton Road and Ridge Highway this weekend. The Raisin Township Police Department said in a press release to WLEN News, that the crash occurred at...
2 Persons Injured In A Three-Vehicle Crash Near Kent Lake Road (Oakland County, MI)
Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Michigan State Police, a 53-year-old [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Gravel hauler crash closes I-96 near Kent Lake Road; no ETA on reopening
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road is closed because of a three-vehicle crash this morning involving a gravel hauler. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said the 53-year-old semi-driver was driving westbound in the right lane when he swerved towards the ditch.
HometownLife.com
Future of Livonia's Noble Library still unclear as city prepares to assess library system
Rumors that Livonia will permanently close the Alfred Noble Library are, according to city administration, premature. But, nearly three years after the library first closed in October 2019 due to mold concerns, the library's future is still uncertain. "We have not made that decision yet," Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan said...
wlen.com
Funding for Hotel Stays for Displaced Riverview Terrace Residents to Run out Sept. 15th
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian released their update on the Riverview Terrace Apartments situation. In late July, residents were told to leave their rooms due to structural concerns, and have not been back since. Funding for the hotel stays for Riverview Terrace residents will run out on September 15th, as explained by City Administrator, Greg Elliott…
1 Woman Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Grosse Ile Township (Wayne County, MI)
Police responded to a pedestrian crash after a Mack semi-tractor trailer struck a pedestrian, parked cars, and a garage. The crash happened when the driver traveling north on [..]
Does Oakland County have a problem with deer? Officials want feedback from the community
The deer population has been growing in Oakland County in recent years, leading to an increase of deer-related car crashes, damage to landscaping and a greater potential for exposure to Lyme disease and other illnesses that can be spread by deer.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit City Council votes 'no' on restaurant grading ordinance
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new ordinance would grade Detroit restaurants with colors, letting diners quickly know how the establishment performed during inspections. However, the city council voted against the ordinance Tuesday, citing concerns about putting more work on the health department. "This council, this year in March of this...
The Oakland Press
Thousands lose power in Rochester area
DTE Energy is working to restore electrical services after more than 4,100 customers lost power Monday morning. The bulk of the outage is in a single location, north of M-59 and south of Avon Road, in Rochester Hills. The outage is between Rochester and Dequindre roads. DTE Energy reports the...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit woman killed in crash on I-96 in Brighton Township
BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A two-vehicle crash Sunday night on I-96 left a Detroit woman dead. Michigan State Police said the crash happened just after 9:15 p.m. on eastbound I-96 near Grand River in Brighton Township. Melissa Fletcher, 54, died at the scene. The driver and passenger of...
fox2detroit.com
Fraser police investigating assault that led to lockdowns at middle, high schools
FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Fraser police have provided few details about an assault Tuesday that led to a lockdown at several schools. After speculation that teens were involved in a fight and a possible stabbing, police released a statement saying there was an assault near Garfield Road and Klein Avenue in the afternoon. The department said there was no threat to the public.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Airplane makes emergency landing in a bean field in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor, Mich. – Pittsfield Township Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the Ann Arbor Airport on Sunday afternoon, responding to a report of an airplane possibly crashing on the airport property. The airplane was located west of the main airport in a bean field on airport property.
fox2detroit.com
Medical emergency call leads deputies to murdered Macomb County man
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Sheriff's deputies responding to a medical emergency call found a Mt. Clemens man dead inside his home Sept. 8. Someone called 911 and said a resident of a home on Park Street was having a medical emergency. When deputies arrived, they found 65-year-old Michael Smith dead on the floor of the empty home. The home had no signs of forced entry.
fox2detroit.com
Council votes against Detroit restaurant rating system
The Detroit City Council voted no Tuesday on an ordinance that would rate restaurants with colors. The council said it was concerned about putting more work on the health department.
