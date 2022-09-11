ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibraltar, MI

I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County back open after semi causes 6-car crash

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash on I-94 in Macomb County at 12 Mile blocked traffic across the highway for hours. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, all lanes on westbound I-94 were shutdown after a crash. State police that responded to the incident said a fuel spill happened after the driver of a semi-truck lost control of his truck and began to fishtail.
MSP: Gravel hauler crash closes I-96 near Kent Lake Road; no ETA on reopening

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road is closed because of a three-vehicle crash this morning involving a gravel hauler. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said the 53-year-old semi-driver was driving westbound in the right lane when he swerved towards the ditch.
Detroit City Council votes 'no' on restaurant grading ordinance

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new ordinance would grade Detroit restaurants with colors, letting diners quickly know how the establishment performed during inspections. However, the city council voted against the ordinance Tuesday, citing concerns about putting more work on the health department. "This council, this year in March of this...
Thousands lose power in Rochester area

DTE Energy is working to restore electrical services after more than 4,100 customers lost power Monday morning. The bulk of the outage is in a single location, north of M-59 and south of Avon Road, in Rochester Hills. The outage is between Rochester and Dequindre roads. DTE Energy reports the...
Detroit woman killed in crash on I-96 in Brighton Township

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A two-vehicle crash Sunday night on I-96 left a Detroit woman dead. Michigan State Police said the crash happened just after 9:15 p.m. on eastbound I-96 near Grand River in Brighton Township. Melissa Fletcher, 54, died at the scene. The driver and passenger of...
Fraser police investigating assault that led to lockdowns at middle, high schools

FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Fraser police have provided few details about an assault Tuesday that led to a lockdown at several schools. After speculation that teens were involved in a fight and a possible stabbing, police released a statement saying there was an assault near Garfield Road and Klein Avenue in the afternoon. The department said there was no threat to the public.
Airplane makes emergency landing in a bean field in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor, Mich. – Pittsfield Township Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the Ann Arbor Airport on Sunday afternoon, responding to a report of an airplane possibly crashing on the airport property. The airplane was located west of the main airport in a bean field on airport property.
Medical emergency call leads deputies to murdered Macomb County man

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Sheriff's deputies responding to a medical emergency call found a Mt. Clemens man dead inside his home Sept. 8. Someone called 911 and said a resident of a home on Park Street was having a medical emergency. When deputies arrived, they found 65-year-old Michael Smith dead on the floor of the empty home. The home had no signs of forced entry.
