Great Bend Rec stays local with t-shirt bid
As the Great Bend Recreation Commission launches into another school year of sports and leisure activities, the GBRC board approved an action item at Monday’s meeting to stay local with t-shirts. The Recreation Commission received three t-shirt bids for youth and adult participants in their activities this year. One...
Barton Foundation awards five $10,000 scholarships to local students
Thanks to scholarships from the Barton Foundation, five Barton Business students are getting a huge financial boost of $10,000 towards paying for college so they can pursue career goals after school with as little debt as possible. The scholarship program also includes a mentorship program and is funded by a generous gift from the Schmidt Foundation of Hays.
BOOR: Conservation Awards Program to be held in Barton Co.
Announcement that the Conservation Awards Program will again be held in this county was received by Alicia Boor, Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent representing Barton County, who has been asked to serve as chairman of a committee to select candidates for awards. "This program is being sponsored", said Alicia,...
Fair exhibitors still fighting supply issues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair GM Bryan Schulz continues to work to find ways to keep the event strong after the pandemic left many things that are part of the fair in limbo. That still shows with some lower participation numbers in various exhibits. But Schulz says some of that may be more of a changing of the guard with how entries have come into the fair since the pandemic.
Surveying work underway for Great Bend park upgrades
The surveying work is getting underway this week for the south side of Brit Spaugh Park, the early steps to make improvements and adding amenities to the park. The surveying work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 1. From there, Great Bend Recreation Commission Executive Director Diann Henderson said the rec will provide the survey to the City of Great Bend and the project’s engineering partner to develop a design for the improvements.
Fair schedule for Wed. Sept 14
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wednesday is Shop 'Til You Drop day at the Kansas State Fair. Participating vendors are offering discounts on selected merchandise. You can pick up a flyer at the gate for the list. TobyMac is the headliner at the Nex-Tech Grandstand. His concert will start at 8...
CAMPBELL: Considerations when planting wheat into dry soil
The latest drought monitor has most of the western half of Ellis County listed as extreme drought the rest of the county is severe with the exception of the northeast corner as moderate drought. Most of Barton County is listed as moderate drought with the exception of the very northwest corner as severe.
Registration ends TODAY for butterfly festival in Great Bend
The Kansas Wetlands Education Center is excited to have you for their annual Butterfly Festival from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Most activities will take place outdoors, including tagging monarch butterflies, crafts and StoneLion Puppet Theater’s “Backyard Buggin’”. The workshops will take place outside.
USD 428 acquires CUNA Mutual property at reduced price
Early childhood education continues to be a growing concern for parents and educators in Central Kansas alike. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education took a big step towards addressing those concerns, unanimously agreeing on the purchase of the CUNA Mutual property located just off the 281 Bypass at 1809 24th Street in Great Bend.
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Keeping watch
Last spring my father-in-law purchased a handful of ewes to graze a pasture near his house. The pasture had not been grazed in a few years, and he liked the idea of having some animals on his farm after getting out of the cattle business about six years ago. He decided to purchase the ewes and make it a project with the grandkids.
Great Bend police officer Wineinger graduates from KLETC
Another certified Great Bend Police officer is hitting the streets. Trae Wineinger graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center last week in Hutchinson, and now resumes patrol with Field Training Officer Sgt. Joshua Suss. "We're very happy," said GBPD Chief Steve Haulmark. "We're currently fully staffed, and he's going...
USD 428 school board meeting agenda (9/12)
Monday, Sept. 12 - 5 p.m. The local Board of Education must approve by resolution to exceed the Revenue Neutral Tax Rate for financing the annual budget for 2022-2023. Mr. Thexton will provide details of the RNR and recommend approval. 4. Adjournment of Budget Hearing. BUDGET HEARING. Immediately following the...
Street mural completed ahead of next Final Friday event in GB
Everyone knows how dry Kansas is in 2022. Unless you need to gather some volunteers for an outdoor paint project on a weekend. With expected rain last Saturday, Great Bend Economic Development and the Barton Arts Movement had to move its volunteer work day to Friday. Ultimately, approximately 30 volunteers helped Artist in Charge Melanie Ryan get the job done on the street mural in the alley between Forest Avenue and Lakin Avenue.
🎧Great Bend Fire Dept. learns the dangers of grain bin accidents
Grain bins. As you look at them and think of their purpose, you don’t always associate a danger with the large containers. Accidents and emergencies happen with grain bins more frequently than you think. That’s a big reason why staff from the Oklahoma State University Fire Service Training were...
McPherson College receives $1.5 million gift
MCPHERSON – The idea of “paying it forward” was important to Dean Coughenour, a 1951 graduate of McPherson College, and a recent gift made to the college will ensure that students benefit from the same generosity he received as a student. The college received $1.5 million from the Dean Coughenour Trust to establish an endowed scholarship fund and support the Student Debt Project.
Dollar day dynamite for fair on Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The numbers for Dillons Dollar Day were strong Monday at the Kansas State Fair. There were 12,235 $1 tickets sold and 15,600 scans of Plus Cards. When you count in people who already used their full price scans and RVs and comp tickets, over 33,000 people attended Monday.
🎥A Day in the Life: Superior Boiler
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (9/14)
OLD BUSINESS - RESOLUTION: A Resolution Concerning the Involvement of Sitting Barton County Commissioners on Area Boards and Committees: Tabled. NEW BUSINESS - COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes: -Chris Saenz, Deputy County Clerk, presented a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. The listing was approved.
Hutch Fire asks residents not to do outdoor burning
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department announced that due to the extremely dry conditions we are experiencing, the Hutchinson Fire Department is encouraging no outside burning. This includes burning in fire pits or outdoor fireplaces. The department says if you do burn, they ask that you do so...
Great Bend code enforcers encourage public to utilize city-wide cleanup
The objective is a cleaner city. That's why the city of Great Bend is holding its city-wide cleanup Sept. 24 through Oct. 2. And that's why, like it or not, the city has three code enforcement officers. Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Keffer said the goal of the city-wide cleanup event is to enable residents to clean their homes and yards before enforcement is necessary.
