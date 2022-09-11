Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of longtime Cleveland Cavalier Zydrunas Ilgauskas, died on Sunday at the age of 50. "We are deeply saddened by the recent passing of Jennifer Ilgauskas who was loved and respected by many. Our hearts are with Zydrunas and their two sons, Deividas and Povila who are forever a part of our Cavaliers family," the team said in a tweet on Tuesday.

